भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:लद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत

16 मिनट पहलेलेखक: ले. जनरल (रिटा.) सतीश दुआ
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने दिए संकेत पहले कौन कहां से हटेगा, इस पर नहीं बनी है सहमति
  • गलवान घाटी में हुए हिंसक संघर्ष की वजह से चीनी सेना पर भरोसा करना मुश्किल है
  • दोनों देशों के लिए लद्दाख में शांति से बेहतर कोई दिवाली गिफ्ट नहीं हो सकता था

इस साल की शुरुआत में लद्दाख में भारत-चीन के बीच गतिरोध शुरू हुआ और तब से अब तक छह महीने से ज्यादा समय बीत चुका है। भले ही वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर यह पहला गतिरोध नहीं है, लेकिन यह तो पहली ही बार हुआ है कि दोनों तरफ सैनिक वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए हैं। आधी सदी में यह पहली बार है जब दोनों तरफ से गोलियां चली हैं।

भारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे

पूरा देश सांसें थामकर चिंता भरी नजरों से पिछले कुछ महीनों में LAC पर दोनों देशों के बीच हो रही बातचीत की प्रगति को देख रहा था। सिर्फ भारत और चीन ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया दो परमाणु हथियार रखने वाले देशों के बीच गतिरोध को बारीकी से देख रहा था। विशेष रूप से पचास हजार से अधिक सैनिकों की तैनाती, टैंक और एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम जैसे कई हथियार प्लेटफॉर्म तैनात किए गए। यदि एयर फोर्स की तैयारियों को देखें तो उसने भी मानवरहित विमानों (UAVs) के साथ ही लड़ाकू विमान और हेलीकॉप्टर तैनात किए हैं।

जब दोनों पक्ष इस तरह की फोर्सेस और वेपन सिस्टम तैनात करते हैं तो हमेशा चिंता का विषय होता है कि चाहे-अनचाहे यह गलवान जैसी झड़प की ओर न चली जाए, जो हालात नियंत्रण के बाहर होने पर हो सकता है। इस वजह से सैन्य स्तर के साथ-साथ राजनयिक स्तरों पर बातचीत और चर्चा के माध्यम से विवाद को सुलझाने का प्रयास किया गया है।

चीन और भारत की सेनाएं पूर्वी लद्दाख में बनाए गए स्ट्रक्चर तोड़ेंगी, पेट्रोलिंग भी नहीं होगी

इस तरह की बातचीत और चर्चा की प्रगति हमेशा धीमी होती है। कई दौर की बातचीत में शुरुआती नतीजे उत्साह बढ़ाने वाले नहीं थे। हालांकि, पिछले हफ्ते दोनों देशों के बीच सहमति बनी। डिसएंगेजमेंट का प्रस्ताव पर विचार हो रहा है। मोटे तौर पर कहें तो यह तीन बहुत बड़े कदम हैं।

पहले कदम के तौर पर टैंक और आर्मर्ड पर्सनल कैरियर्स को दोनों तरफ फ्रंटलाइन से महत्वपूर्ण दूरी पर पीछे हटाया जाएगा। स्पष्ट है कि इस तरह के हथियारों में लंबी दूरी तक घातक क्षमता होती है और उन्हें पीछे ले जाने से दोनों ओर से आक्रामक मुद्रा में नरमी आ जाएगी।

दूसरे कदम के तौर पर दोनों पक्षों को पैगॉन्ग त्सो झील के उत्तरी किनारे से पीछे हटना है। भारतीय जवानों को धन सिंह थापा पोस्ट तक हटना है जबकि चीनी साइड को ईस्ट ऑफ फिंगर 8 तक हटना है।

तीसरे और आखिरी कदम के तौर पर दोनों पक्ष पैगॉन्ग त्सो झील के दक्षिणी किनारे के साथ सीमा रेखा से अपने-अपने स्थान से पीछे हटेंगे। इसमें चुशुल और रेजांग ला एरिया के आसपास की ऊंचाइयां शामिल हैं। भारत ने अगस्त के अंत में पैगॉन्ग त्सो झील के दक्षिणी तट पर रेजांगला रिज की ऊंचाइयों पर कमांडिंग पोजिशन हासिल कर ली थी, जिसने चीन को चकित कर दिया था।

डिसएंगेजमेंट की प्रक्रिया को वेरिफाई करने के लिए भारतीय और चीनी मिलिट्री जॉइंट मैकेनिज्म में भाग लेगी, जिसके लिए प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक के साथ-साथ मानवरहित विमानों (UAV) का उपयोग किया जाएगा।

भारतीय पक्ष इस मुद्दे पर बहुत सावधानी से आगे बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि इस साल जून में गलवान की झड़प के बाद चीन पर भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकता। इस झड़प में 20 भारतीय सैनिक वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए थे, वहीं चीन के कमांडिंग ऑफिसर समेत कई सैनिक भारतीय सेना के हाथों मारे गए थे। यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि 6 जून को कॉर्प्स कमांडरों की बैठक में जिन शर्तों पर सहमति बनी थी, उस पर चीनी सैनिक अमल कर रहे हैं या नहीं, यह वेरिफाई करने ही भारतीय सैनिक वहां गए थे और यह झड़प हो गई थी।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि भारत और चीन मिलिट्री और डिप्लोमेटिक चैनलों से बातचीत और कम्युनिकेशन को आगे बढ़ाने पर राजी हैं। वरिष्ठ कमांडरों की बैठक में चर्चा को आगे बढ़ाते हुए अन्य विवादित मुद्दों को का समाधान निकालने पर भी जोर दिया गया। इसके लिए वे जल्द ही एक और दौर की बैठक करने को सहमत हुए हैं।

कुल मिलाकर यह एक उत्साह बढ़ाने वाला घटनाक्रम है। भले ही इसकी प्रगति बेहद धीमी और कांटेदार रही हो, इन निगोसिएशन से मिली राहत का स्वागत है। परमाणु हथियारों से लैस दो देशों के बीच छोटी-सी झड़प भी दुनिया में खलबली मचा सकती है क्योंकि इस झड़प के किसी भी पल नियंत्रण से बाहर निकल जाने की आशंका बनी रहती है।

एक अन्य स्तर से देखें तो इस कदम का स्वागत होना चाहिए। जब पूरी दुनिया कोरोना संकट से जूझ रही है और हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था बुरी तरह प्रभावित है, तो टल सकने वाली इस लड़ाइयों से दुनिया को बचाना ही चाहिए। दक्षिण चीन सागर और एशिया-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में अमेरिका, जापान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, दक्षिण कोरिया और ताइवान की भागीदारी को देखते हुए इस तरह की छोटी-सी झड़प से अन्य देश और अन्य क्षेत्र इस युद्ध की चपेट में आ सकते हैं। इस वजह से बात सिर्फ लद्दाख में शांति की नहीं है।

चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने यह संकेत देने की कोशिश की है कि डिसएंगेजमेंट को लेकर मतभेद हैं। पैगॉन्ग त्सो झील के उत्तरी किनारे से पीछे हटने की शुरुआत होना चाहिए या दक्षिणी किनारे से, क्योंकि चीनी पक्ष का जोर इस बात पर है कि भारत को पहले दक्षिणी किनारे की चोटियों से पीछे हटना चाहिए। वापसी के तौर-तरीकों पर अभी सहमति नहीं बनी है। यहां तक कि अगर हम डिसएंगेजमेंट पर छोटे-छोटे स्टेप्स लेते हैं तो उस प्रगति के आधार पर हम इसे देपसांग जैसे अन्य विवादित क्षेत्रों तक बढ़ाने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं।

ग्लोबल लेवल पर क्वॉड (QUAD) में हमारी भागीदारी और कन्वर्जेंस से दिखी एकजुटता पर भरोसा करना विवेकपूर्ण कदम है। अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट-इलेक्ट जो बिडेन ने लद्दाख विवाद पर भारत के समर्थन में बयान दिए, जिसने दिल को सुकून पहुंचाया।

चीन से तनाव के बीच क्वॉड देशों की मालाबार 2020 नैवल एक्सरसाइज शुरू; जानिए सबकुछ

मैं यह कहकर अपनी बात समाप्त करना चाहता हूं कि भारत आंख मूंदकर चीन पर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है। हमारी मजबूत स्थिति को ध्यान में रखकर ही डिसएंगेजमेंट की शर्तों पर निगोसिएशन कर रहा है। खासकर, पैगॉन्ग त्सो के दक्षिणी किनारे पर हमारी टेक्टिकल पोजिशन और हमारे सैनिकों की तैनाती के साथ ही लॉजिस्टिक तैयारियों को ध्यान में रखकर आगे बढ़ रहा है। इसके बाद भी यह ध्यान देने की बात है कि हम इन मुद्दों पर युद्ध के मैदान में संघर्ष के बजाय बाहर निकलकर टेबल पर आमने-सामने बैठकर बात कर रहे हैं। सभी के लिए शांति दिवाली का सबसे अच्छा गिफ्ट हो सकता है। शुभ दीवाली!

