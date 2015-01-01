पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:वेनेजुएला में 1.5 रु. लीटर पेट्रोल; हम जितने में खरीदते हैं, उतने में पाक में 2 ली. पेट्रोल आ जाए

3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

जून 2010 में सरकार ने तय किया कि अब से पेट्रोल की कीमतें सरकार नहीं, बल्कि तेल कंपनियां ही तय करेंगी। उसके बाद अक्टूबर 2014 में डीजल की कीमतें तय करने का अधिकार भी तेल कंपनियों को ही दे दिया गया। अप्रैल 2017 में ये फैसला लिया गया कि अब से रोज ही पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम तय होंगे। उसके बाद से ही हर दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम तय होने लगे। तर्क दिया कि इससे कच्चे तेल की कीमतें घटने-बढ़ने का फायदा आम आदमी को भी पहुंचेगा और तेल कंपनियां भी फायदे में रहेंगी। इससे आम आदमी को तो कुछ खास फायदा नहीं हुआ, लेकिन तेल कंपनियों का मुनाफा बढ़ता चला गया।

जब इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में कच्चे तेल के दाम घट रहे थे तो सरकारों ने टैक्स बढ़ाकर अपना खजाना तो भरा ही साथ ही इसका फायदा आम आदमी तक पहुंचने से रोक दिया। अब जब कच्चे तेल के दाम बढ़ रहे हैं तो न तो सरकारें टैक्स कम कर रही हैं और ना ही तेल कंपनियां अपना मुनाफा कम कर रही हैं। इससे सारा बोझ आम आदमी पर आ रहा है। हालत ये है कि पूरी दुनिया में पेट्रोल-डीजल पर सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स हमारे देश में लिया जाता है।

ये बातें हम यूं ही नहीं कह रहे। आइए इसे आंकड़ों के जरिए समझते हैं। और जानते हैं कि आखिर क्यों क्रूड ऑयल यानी कच्चे तेल की कीमत कम होने के बाद भी हमारे देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम नहीं होतीं? अलग-अलग राज्यों में पेट्रोल-डीजल पर कितना टैक्स लिया जाता है? केंद्र सरकार कितना टैक्स वसूलती है? दुनिया के किन देशों में पेट्रोल सबसे महंगा और सबसे सस्ता है? तेल कंपनियां कितने मुनाफे में हैं?

सबसे पहले बात कच्चे तेल की...

  • आपको पता है हम अपनी जरूरत का 85% से ज्यादा कच्चा तेल बाहर से खरीदते हैं। ये कच्चा तेल आता है बैरल में। एक बैरल यानी 159 लीटर। इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में कच्चे तेल की कीमत अभी मिनरल वाटर जितनी है।
  • पेट्रोलियम प्लानिंग और एनालिसिस सेल (PPAC) के मुताबिक, 14 दिसंबर को कच्चे तेल की कीमत थी 3 हजार 705 रुपए। अब एक बैरल में हुए 159 लीटर, तो एक लीटर कच्चा तेल पड़ा 23 रुपए 30 पैसे का, जबकि 1 लीटर पानी की बोतल 20 रुपए की होती है।

अब समझते हैं जब कच्चा तेल सस्ता, तो पेट्रोल-डीजल इतना महंगा क्यों?

  • इसको समझने के लिए पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि कच्चे तेल से पेट्रोल-डीजल कैसे पहुंचता है। पहले कच्चा तेल बाहर से आता है। वो रिफायनरी में जाता है, जहां से पेट्रोल और डीजल निकाला जाता है। इसके बाद ये तेल कंपनियों के पास जाता है। तेल कंपनियां अपना मुनाफा बनाती हैं और पेट्रोल पंप तक पहुंचाती हैं।
  • पेट्रोल पंप पर आने के बाद पेट्रोल पंप का मालिक अपना कमीशन जोड़ता है। उसके बाद केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से जो टैक्स तय होता है, वो जोड़ा जाता है। उसके बाद सारा कमीशन, टैक्स जोड़ने के बाद पेट्रोल और डीजल हम तक आता है।

आखिर इतनी कीमत बढ़ क्यों जाती है?

  • पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें बढ़ने का सबसे बड़ा कारण है, उस पर सरकारों की तरफ से लगने वाला टैक्स। केंद्र सरकार पेट्रोल-डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगाती है। इसी साल मई में केंद्र सरकार ने एक्साइज ड्यूटी बढ़ाई थी। इस समय एक लीटर पेट्रोल पर 32.98 रुपये और डीजल पर 31.83 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगती है।
  • जब मई 2014 में मोदी सरकार आई थी, तब एक लीटर पेट्रोल पर 9.48 रुपये और डीजल पर 3.56 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगती थी। मई 2014 में मोदी सरकार आने के बाद से अब तक 13 बार एक्साइज ड्यूटी बढ़ चुकी है। घटी सिर्फ 3 बार।

अलग-अलग राज्यों में पेट्रोल-डीजल का रेट क्यों अलग होता है?

  • अब आते हैं राज्यों के टैक्स पर। केंद्र सरकार ने तो एक्साइज ड्यूटी और अलग-अलग टैक्स लगाकर कमा लिया। अब राज्य सरकारें भी वैट यानी वैल्यू एडेड टैक्स और सेल्स टैक्स लगाकर आपसे कमाती हैं।
  • केंद्र सरकार तो एक ही है, इसलिए पूरे देश में एक ही एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगेगी। लेकिन, राज्य अलग-अलग हैं, तो वैट और सेल्स टैक्स का रेट भी अलग-अलग होता है। इसके साथ ही कुछ-कुछ राज्यों में वैट-सेल्स टैक्स के अलावा और दूसरे टैक्स भी लगते हैं। मसलन एम्प्लॉयमेंट सेस, ग्रीन सेस, रोड डेवलपमेंट सेस वगैरह-वगैरह।
  • पूरे देश में सबसे ज्यादा वैट/सेल्स टैक्स राजस्थान सरकार वसूलती है। यहां 38% टैक्स पेट्रोल पर और 28% डीजल पर लगता है। उसके बाद मणिपुर, तेलंगाना और कर्नाटक हैं जहां पेट्रोल पर 35% या उससे अधिक टैक्स लगता है। इसके बाद मध्य प्रदेश में पेट्रोल पर 33% वैट लगता है। लेकिन, इस वक्त जिस राज्य की राजधानी में सबसे महंगा पेट्रोल मिल रहा है वो है मध्य प्रदेश।
  • अब आप कहेंगे कि टैक्स कम है तो दाम ज्यादा कैसे? तो इसका कारण है अलग-अलग राज्य इस टैक्स के साथ जो कई तरह के सेस लगाते हैं, उससे दाम और बढ़ जाता है।

राज्य सरकार का टैक्स पूरे राज्य के लिए फिर अलग-अलग शहर में कीमत में अंतर क्यों होता है?

  • जब पेट्रोल-डीजल किसी पेट्रोल पंप पर पहुंचता है तो वो पेट्रोल पंप किसी ऑयल डिपो से कितना दूर है, उसके हिसाब से उस पर किराया लगता है। इसके कारण शहर बदलने के साथ ये किराया बढ़ता-घटता है। जिससे अलग-अलग शहर में भी कीमत में अंतर आ जाता है।
  • इसी वजह से मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में 16 दिसंबर को पेट्रोल 91.46 रुपए लीटर था तो इंदौर में ये 91.49 रुपए तो मध्य प्रदेश के ही बालाघाट में 93.56 रुपए लीटर था।
  • यही वजह है कि 6% टैक्स लगाने वाले अंडमान में पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों करीब 70 रुपए लीटर मिल रहे हैं। तो 38% टैक्स लगाने वाले राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में बुधवार को पेट्रोल 95.53 रुपए में तो डीजल 87.15 रुपए में बिका।

अब जानते हैं हमारे देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल पर कितना टैक्स लगता है?

ये हम ऊपर समझ ही चुके हैं कि पेट्रोल-डीजल की बेस प्राइस कितनी होती है और टैक्स लगने के बाद वो हमको कितने में मिलता है। लेकिन, क्या आपको पता है कि हमारे देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल पर दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स वसूला जाता है।

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन के मुताबिक, 1 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की बेस प्राइस थी 26.34 रुपए, लेकिन वो हमको मिला 82.34 रुपए में यानी 68% टैक्स लग गया। इसी तरह डीजल की बेस प्राइस थी 27.08 रुपए और टैक्स लगने के बाद कीमत हो गई 72.42 रुपए। यानी, डीजल पर हमने 63% टैक्स दे दिया। मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान में तो पेट्रोल पर कुल टैक्स 70% से भी ज्यादा है।

जबकि, विकसित देशों में इतना टैक्स नहीं लिया जाता है। अमेरिका में ही पेट्रोल-डीजल पर 19% टैक्स लिया जाता है, जबकि ब्रिटेन में 62% टैक्स लगता है।

अब बात तेल कंपनियों की, उनका मुनाफा कितना बढ़ा?

बढ़े टैक्स के कारण इस साल सितंबर तिमाही में सरकार को 18,741 करोड़ रुपए की एक्साइज ड्यूटी मिली, देश की 3 सबसे बड़ी तेल कंपनियों ने करीब 11 हजार करोड़ का मुनाफा कमाया। देश की सबसे बड़ी तेल कंपनी इंडियन ऑयल ने सितंबर तिमाही में 6,227 करोड़ रुपए, हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम ने 2,477 करोड़ रुपए और भारत पेट्रोलियम ने 2,248 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा कमाया।

अब आते हैं दुनिया पर...

पाक में 46 रुपए का 1 लीटर पेट्रोल, हमसे लगभग आधा

हमारे देश में पेट्रोल की कीमत राज्यों और शहरों में अलग-अलग होती है। अभी कुछ-कुछ शहरों में पेट्रोल की कीमत 90 रुपए से ज्यादा की है। मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में ही 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत 91.59 रुपए है। जबकि, हमारे पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत 46.37 रुपए है। यानी हम अपने यहां जितने रुपए में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल खरीदते हैं, उतने में तो पाकिस्तान में 2 लीटर पेट्रोल आ जाए।

सबसे सस्ता पेट्रोल वेनेजुएला में, सबसे महंगा हॉन्गकॉन्ग में

ग्लोबल पेट्रोल प्राइसेस के मुताबिक, दुनिया में सबसे सस्ता पेट्रोल वेनेजुएला में है। यहां 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत सिर्फ 1 रुपए 48 पैसे है। हालांकि यहां एक बात ये भी है कि वेनेजुएला में तेल का भंडार भी है। जिन देशों में तेल का भंडार है, वहां पेट्रोल की कीमतें कम ही हैं। इसी तरह हॉन्गकॉन्ग में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल 168 रुपए 38 पैसे का है। ये दुनिया में सबसे महंगा है।

