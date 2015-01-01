पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:पिछले साल से कितना अलग होगा इस बार का IPL ऑक्शन, कितनी टीमें खेलेंगी अगले साल?

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
IPL को खत्म हुए अभी दस दिन भी नहीं हुए हैं। लेकिन, अगले IPL की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। BCCI अगले साल 28 मार्च के आसपास से IPL शुरू करना चाहता है। अगले साल के IPL को लेकर कई तरह के बदलाव की चर्चा चल रही है। न सिर्फ IPL में बल्कि इसके ऑक्शन में भी इस बार काफी कुछ बदला हुआ हो सकता है। ये सब तय होगा BCCI की दिसंबर में होने वाली एनुअल जनरल मीटिंग (AGM) में।

IPL के लिए ऑक्शन कब होगा? ऑक्शन किस तरह का होगा? कितनी टीमें ऑक्शन में हिस्सा लेंगी? ये सब इस AGM में तय होगा। आइये जानते हैं IPL ऑक्शन को लेकर वो सब कुछ जो इस बार हो सकता है।

IPL 2021 के लिए ऑक्शन कब होगा?

BCCI इस बार रणजी ट्रॉफी से पहले घरेलू टी-20 टूर्नामेंट सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी करवा सकती है। इससे 2021 के अप्रैल-मई में होने वाले IPL-14 के लिए फ्रेंचाइजी मालिकों को घरेलू खिलाड़ी चुनने में सहूलियत होगी। पिछले साल 19 दिसंबर को IPL-13 के लिए ऑक्शन हुआ था। इस बार ये सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के बाद जनवरी में हो सकता है।

टीमों की संख्या में भी कोई बदलाव हो सकता है क्या?

BCCI टीमों की संख्या बढ़ाने पर विचार रही है। IPL के विस्तार पर दिसंबर में होने वाली एनुअल जनरल मीटिंग (AGM) में फैसला हो सकता है। ऐसी उम्मीद है कि 2021 में IPL में खेलने वाली टीमों की संख्या 8 से बढ़ाकर 9 कर दी जाए। इसके लिए बीसीसीआई मेगा ऑक्शन की भी तैयारी कर रही है। इस बारे में अनौपचारिक रूप से IPL की सभी फ्रेंचाइजी मालिकों को बता दिया गया है।

नई फ्रेंचाइजी किस शहर की हो सकती है?

नई फ्रेंचाइजी के लिए अहमदाबाद का नाम सबसे आगे है। वैसे भी गुजरात क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ने अहमदाबाद में 1 लाख 10 हजार दर्शक क्षमता वाला देश का सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम बनाया है। इससे यहां होने वाले मैचों में IPL को अधिक दर्शक भी मिल सकेंगे। अगर एक से ज्यादा फ्रेंचाइजी बढ़ने की बात आती है तो पुणे, कानपुर या लखनऊ का नाम भी रेस में आ सकता है।

नई फ्रेंचाइजी खरीदने की रेस में कौन से बड़े नाम शामिल हो सकते हैं?

  • देश के सबसे अमीर लोगों में शामिल अडानी ग्रुप के मालिक गौतम अडानी पहले भी IPL फ्रेंचाइजी खरीदने की इच्छा जाहिर कर चुके हैं। अब जबकि, अहमदाबाद का नाम सबसे आगे चल रहा है तो इस गुजराती बिजनेसमैन के लिए IPL से जुड़ने की एक वजह मिल गई है।
  • अडानी को आरपीजी ग्रुप के संजीव गोयनका से कड़ी टक्कर मिल सकती है। गोयनका IPL का हिस्सा रही पुणे सुपरजाइंट्स के मालिक रह चुके हैं।
  • साउथ के सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल भी IPL की नई फ्रेंचाइजी खरीदने के उत्सुक बताए जाते हैं। उनके साथ साउथ के बड़े बिजनेसमैन भी हैं। मोहनलाल हाल ही में खत्म हुए IPL के दौरान दुबई भी गए। तब से इस तरह की अटकलें लग रही हैं।

ये मेगा ऑक्शन होता क्या है? हर साल जो ऑक्शन होता है उससे ये कितना अलग होगा?

  • हर साल जो ऑक्शन होता है उसमें सभी फ्रेंचाइजी कुछ खिलाड़ियों को रिलीज करती है जबकि कुछ खिलाड़ियों को ट्रांसफर विंडो के जरिए खरीदती और बेचती हैं। रिलीज किए खिलाड़ी की जगह पर नए खिलाड़ी ऑक्शन में खरीदती है। लेकिन, मेगा ऑक्शन में हर टीम अधिक से अधिक पांच खिलाड़ी ही रिटेन कर सकती है। अधिकतम तीन खिलाड़ी रिटेंशन के जरिए जबकि अधिकतम तीन खिलाड़ी राइट टू मैच कार्ड के जरिए। लेकिन इनकी कुल संख्या पांच से ज्यादा नहीं हो सकती है।
  • इससे पहले 2011, 2014 और 2018 में मेगा ऑक्शन हो चुका है। 2018 के ऑक्शन में मुंबई ने रोहित शर्मा, हार्दिक पांड्या और जसप्रीत बुमराह को रिटेन किया था। जबकि, कीरोन पोलार्ड और क्रुणाल पांड्या को राइट टू मैच कार्ड से खरीदा था।
  • इसी तरह चेन्नई धोनी, रैना और रवीन्द्र जडेजा को, बेंगलुरु ने कोहली डिविलियर्स और सरफराज खान, दिल्ली ने ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस अय्यर और क्रिस मॉरिस, पंजाब ने अक्षर पटेल, हैदराबाद ने डेविड वार्नर और भुवनेश्वर कुमार, राजस्थान ने स्टीव स्मिथ को तो कोलकाता ने सुनील नरेन और आंद्रे रसेल को रिटेन किया था।

कौन सी टीमें मेगा ऑक्शन के पक्ष में?

सूत्रों के मुताबिक चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु की फ्रेंचाइजी मेगा ऑक्शन के पक्ष में हैं। चेन्नई के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पिछले IPL के आखिरी लीग मैच के बाद कह भी चुके हैं, 'टीम के कोर ग्रुप में बदलाव की जरूरत है। हमें अगले 10 साल के बारे में सोचना है। ये सब कुछ BCCI द्वारा लिए गए निर्णय पर निर्भर करेगा।' वहीं, दिल्ली कैपिटल्स, मुंबई इंडियंस जैसी फ्रेंचाइजी मेगा ऑक्शन नहीं चाहती हैं और मौजूदा टीम के साथ ही अगला सीजन खेलना चाहती हैं।

आकाश चोपड़ा चेन्नई की टीम के लिए ऐसा बोल चुके हैं

कौन सी टीम किन खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन कर सकती हैं?

मेगा ऑक्शन होने की स्थिति में मुंबई, दिल्ली जैसी टीमें अपने अधिक से अधिक खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन करना चाहेंगी। वहीं, चेन्नई, राजस्थान, पंजाब, बेंगलुरु जैसी टीमें नए सिरे से पूरी टीम बनाना चाहेंगी। ऐसे में मुंबई 2018 की ही तरह रोहित शर्मा, जसप्रीत बुमराह, हार्दिक पांड्या को रिटेन कर सकती है। वहीं, दिल्ली कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर, शिखर धवन और कगिसो रबाडा को हर कीमत पर अपने साथ रखना चाहेगी।

क्या इस बार भी देश से बाहर होगा IPL?

कोरोना की वजह से मार्च से मई 2020 के बीच होने वाला IPL सितंबर से नवंबर 2020 के बीच हुआ। वो भी भारत की जगह दुबई, शारजाह और अबुधाबी में। लेकिन, 2021 में होने वाला IPL देश में ही हो BCCI इसकी तैयारी कर रही है। जनवरी में होने वाली सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के लिए BCCI ने 10 स्टेट यूनिट को अप्रोच किया है और उनसे बायो-बबल के बारे में सवाल पूछे हैं। अगर 10 में से 6 यूनिट भी पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स दे देते हैं, तो मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी 2 हफ्ते में पूरी कराई जा सकती है। इससे IPL के लिए भी एक तरह की तैयारी हो जाएगी।

टीम बढ़ती है तो क्या ब्रॉडकास्ट पार्टनर स्टार इंडिया पर कोई असर पड़ेगा?

अगर 1 नई टीम आती है, तो इसका असर IPL के ब्रॉडकास्ट पार्टनर स्टार इंडिया पर पड़ सकता है। स्टार पर पहले से ही IPL के हाई लाइसेंसिंग फी की वजह से काफी दबाव है। ऐसे में 9 टीमें खेलती हैं, तो मैचों की संख्या बढ़कर 76 हो जाएंगी। 16 एक्स्ट्रा मैच जुड़ने से स्टार इंडिया को 872 करोड़ रुपए एक्स्ट्रा लाइसेंसिंग फीस के रूप में देने होंगे, जो उनके लिए मुश्किल खड़ी कर सकता है।

