भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:आदिवासी हिंदू हैं या सरना? झारखंड विधानसभा ने पारित किया है नए धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव

40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
झारखंड विधानसभा ने हंगामेदार चर्चा के बाद 11 नवंबर को सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड पर प्रस्ताव पारित कर दिया। दरअसल, इस कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित करने के लिए ही एक दिन का विशेष विधानसभा सत्र बुलाया गया था। अब यह प्रस्ताव केंद्र को जाएगा और वहां से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही जनगणना 2021 में आदिवासियों को नई धार्मिक पहचान मिल सकेगी। इससे देशभर में सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि क्या आदिवासी हिंदू नहीं हैं? फिर उनके लिए अलग धर्म की आवश्यकता क्यों पड़ी?

क्या है सरना धर्म और इससे जुड़ा विवाद?

सरना एक धर्म है जो प्रकृतिवाद पर आधारित है और सरना धर्मावलंबी प्रकृति के उपासक होते हैं। झारखंड में सरना कोड की मांग नई नहीं है। जनगणना 2021 की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से इसने तेजी पकड़ ली है। विधानसभा में पास हुए प्रस्ताव को अगर केंद्र ने मंजूरी दे दी तो देश में सरना एक नए धर्म के रूप में सामने आएगा।

हजारीबाग विश्वविद्यालय के एंथ्रोपोलॉजी के प्रोफेसर डॉ. जीएन झा के मुताबिक, झारखंड में 32 जनजातियां हैं, जिनमें 8 पर्टिकुलरली वल्नरेबल ट्राइबल ग्रुप (PVTG) हैं। यह सभी जनजाति हिंदू कैटेगरी में ही आते हैं। इनमें से जो ईसाई धर्म स्वीकार कर चुके हैं, वे अपने धर्म के कोड में ईसाई लिखते हैं। यह भी एक कारण है कि आदिवासी समुदाय अपनी धार्मिक पहचान को बनाए रखने के लिए सरना कोड की मांग कर रहे हैं।

आदिवासी/सरना धर्म कोड बिल पारित होने पर सरना समुदाय ने निकाली रैली

कितने लोग मानते हैं सरना धर्म को?

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, जनगणना 2011 में झारखंड के 40.75 लाख और देशभर के छह करोड़ लोगों ने अपना धर्म सरना दर्ज कराया था। इसमें भी सबसे ज्यादा झारखंड में 34.50 लाख थे। राजी पड़हा सरना प्रार्थना सभा के धर्मगुरु बंधन तिग्गा ने बताया कि झारखंड में 62 लाख सरना आदिवासी हैं। रांची महानगर सरना प्रार्थना सभा मिशन-2021 के तहत अपने स्तर पर झारखंड के सरना आदिवासियों की जनगणना करवा रही है। तिग्गा कहते हैं कि 21 राज्यों में आदिवासियों ने अपना धर्म सरना दर्ज करवाया था। इस वजह से इसे अलग पहचान मिलनी ही चाहिए।

यह पहचान मिलेगी कैसे?

जनगणना 2001 के लिए दिए गए निर्देश में हिंदू, मुस्लिम, ईसाई, सिख, बौद्ध और जैन इन 6 धर्मों को 1 से 6 तक के कोड नंबर दिए थे। अन्य धर्मों के लिए धर्म का नाम लिखना था, लेकिन कोई कोड नंबर नहीं देना था। 2011 की जनगणना में भी यही सिस्टम अपनाया गया था। 1951 में पहली जनगणना में आदिवासियों के लिए धर्म के कॉलम में नौवें नंबर पर ट्राइब उपलब्ध था, जिसे बाद में खत्म कर दिया गया। इसके हटने से आदिवासियों की गिनती अलग-अलग धर्मों में बंटती गई। इससे समुदाय की गणना नहीं हो सकी।

अगर केंद्र सरकार ने झारखंड विधानसभा के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी तो इसके लिए अलग कोड नंबर दिया जा सकेगा। इससे आदिवासियों को अपनी अलग धार्मिक पहचान मिल सकेगी। सरना धर्म कोड की मांग में एक-एक करोड़ की आबादी वाले गोंड और भील आदिवासियों को शामिल नहीं किया गया है, क्योंकि वे अपना अलग धर्म मानते हैं।

केंद्र सरकार का इस मसले पर क्या रुख रहा है?

झारखंड के आदिवासियों को जनगणना में अलग से धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार ठुकरा चुकी है। इस संबंध में विभिन्न आदिवासी संगठनों के आग्रह पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने स्पष्ट किया था कि यह संभव नहीं है। रजिस्ट्रार जनरल ऑफ इंडिया का कहना है कि अलग धर्म कोड, कॉलम या श्रेणी बनाना व्यावहारिक नहीं होगा। अगर जनगणना में धर्म के कॉलम में नया कॉलम या धर्म कोड जोड़ा तो पूरे देश में ऐसी और मांगे उठेंगी।

क्या यह मांग राजनीति से प्रेरित है?

हां। झारखंड की हेमंत सोरेन सरकार में शामिल झारखंड विकास मोर्चा (JVM) ने सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड के मुद्दे को अपने चुनाव घोषणापत्र में शामिल किया था। आदिवासी वोट बैंक की वजह से झारखंड की पार्टियां इस मुद्दे को हवा देती हैं। विधानसभा में प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि यह बात सही है कि बड़ी मछली छोटी मछली को खा जाती है। आदिवासी समुदाय को खत्म करने की कोशिश हो रही है। इससे पहले भाजपा विधायक नीलकंठ सिंह मुंडा ने कहा कि यह प्रस्ताव राजनीति से प्रेरित है। भाजपा को प्रस्ताव में आदिवासी/सरना लिखने पर आपत्ति है। सरना धर्म लिखा जाए या आदिवासी सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव लाया जाए।

क्या इससे धर्मांतरण का खतरा टल जाएगा?

दरअसल, इस मुद्दे को लेकर मतभेद है। एक तबका मानता है कि आदिवासियों को हिंदू बताया जा रहा है, जो गलत है। उन्हें उनकी अलग धार्मिक पहचान देनी चाहिए। वहीं, एक तबका इसके खिलाफ है। वह चाहता है कि यदि सरना को अलग पहचान दे दी तो भोले-भाले आदिवासियों को बरगलाकर धर्मांतरण कराना आसान हो जाएगा। हालांकि, ईसाई मिशनरीज इस तरह के आरोप नकारते रहे हैं।

