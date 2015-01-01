पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pinarayi Vijayan; What Is Section 118A In Kerala Police? | Know Everything About Pinarayi Vijayan Government Kerala Police Act

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्या था केरल का वो विवादित कानून, जिसे 24 घंटे में ही सरकार ने वापस ले लिया?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केरल सरकार ने उस अध्यादेश को वापस लेने का फैसला कर लिया है, जिसमें किसी भी तरह के आपत्तिजनक, अपमानजनक या किसी को धमकाने वाले पोस्ट पर 3 साल तक की सजा या 10 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना या दोनों की सजा का प्रावधान था। रविवार को ही केरल के राज्यपाल मोहम्मद आरिफ खान ने इस अध्यादेश को मंजूरी दी थी। लेकिन, ऐसा क्या हुआ कि 24 घंटे के भीतर ही सरकार को अपना फैसला वापस लेना पड़ा? और क्या था केरल सरकार का नया अध्यादेश? आइए जानते हैं...

केरल सरकार का नया अध्यादेश क्या था?

  • केरल की लेफ्ट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट की सरकार एक नया अध्यादेश लेकर आई थी। ये अध्यादेश केरल पुलिस एक्ट में एक नई धारा-118A को जोड़ती थी। केरल पुलिस एक्ट में नई धारा-118A जुड़ने के बाद वहां की पुलिस को ज्यादा अधिकार मिल जाते।
  • धारा-118A के मुताबिक, अगर कोई व्यक्ति किसी भी तरह के संचार, किसी भी मामले या विषय के माध्यम से किसी व्यक्ति को धमकाने, अपमानित करने या बदनाम करने के लिए कुछ भी पोस्ट करता है, तो उसे 3 साल तक की कैद या 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना या फिर दोनों सजा देने का प्रावधान था।
  • धारा-118A पुलिस को ऐसे मामले में खुद संज्ञान लेकर कार्रवाई करने की इजाजत देती थी। सीधे शब्दों में कहें तो अगर पुलिस को लगता कि आपके किसी पोस्ट से किसी व्यक्ति के सम्मान को ठेस पहुंची है, तो वो आपको गिरफ्तार कर सकती थी।

इसमें क्या सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया को दायरे में लाया गया था?
नहीं, इस धारा में साफ-साफ लिखा है कि अगर कम्युनिकेशन के किसी भी माध्यम से किसी व्यक्ति को धमकाया जाता है या अपमानित किया जाता, तो उस व्यक्ति को 3 साल तक की कैद या 10 हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना या दोनों सजा हो सकती थी। इसमें ऐसा कहीं नहीं लिखा था कि ये सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर ही लागू होगा। इसका मतलब हुआ कि अगर कोई प्रिंट या इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया के माध्यम से भी ऐसा करता, तो उसे सजा हो सकती है।

आखिर इसकी जरूरत क्या थी?
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 2015 में आईटी एक्ट की धारा-66A और केरल पुलिस एक्ट की धारा-118D को इस आधार पर निरस्त कर दिया था कि ये फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच एंड एक्सप्रेशन का उल्लंघन करती है। लेकिन, अब केरल सरकार का कहना है कि कोरोना के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहें और भडकाऊ बातें तेजी से फैलीं। साइबर क्राइम भी बढ़ा। सरकार का कहना था कि साइबर क्राइम के चलते लोगों की निजता पर खतरा पैदा हो रहा है। क्योंकि, केरल पुलिस के पास ऐसे अपराधों से निपटने की कोई शक्ति नहीं है, इसलिए ये अध्यादेश लाया जा रहा है।

तो फिर सरकार को क्यों वापस लेना पड़ा ये अध्यादेश?
इस अध्यादेश के आते ही इसका विरोध शुरू हो गया था। जानकारों का मानना था कि इस कानून का सरकार दुरुपयोग कर सकती थी। इस कानून का विरोध करने वालों का कहना था कि इसका इस्तेमाल सरकार उन लोगों के खिलाफ करेगी, जो सरकार के खिलाफ कुछ भी लिखेगा या बोलेगा।

धारा-188D और 66A क्या थी?

  • धारा-188D भी केरल के पुलिस एक्ट में थी। इस धारा के तहत कम्प्यूटर या इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस या कम्युनिकेशन के किसी भी माध्यम के जरिए आपत्तिजनक कंटेंट पोस्ट करना साइबर क्राइम के दायरे में आता था। इस धारा के तहत पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर सकती थी और इसके तहत दोषी पाए जाने पर 3 साल की सजा या जुर्माना या दोनों हो सकती थी।
  • इसी तरह आईटी एक्ट की धारा-66A के तहत किसी भी इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी पर बेस्ड किसी भी कम्युनिकेशन मीडियम से भेजा जाने वाला मैसेज अगर आपत्तिजनक, अश्लील या अपमानजनक है तो गिरफ्तारी हो सकती थी। इस धारा के तहत दोषी पाए जाने पर भी 3 साल तक की सजा और जुर्माने या दोनों का प्रावधान था।

लेकिन, संविधान में तो फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच का अधिकार है?
हमारे संविधान में आर्टिकल-19 के तहत बोलने और अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार है। लेकिन, इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि व्यक्ति जो चाहे बोल सकता है या अभिव्यक्त कर सकता है। अगर किसी अभिव्यक्ति से देश की सुरक्षा, संप्रभुता और अखंडता को नुकसान पहुंचता हो, कोर्ट की अवमानना होती हो, किसी व्यक्ति का अपमान होता है, तो ऐसे में उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

