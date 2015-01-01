पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:20% तक बढ़ने वाला है मोबाइल बिल; जानें क्या हैं इसके कारण और आप पर क्या होगा असर?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
आपका मोबाइल बिल हर महीने अब महंगा हो सकता है। देश की तीन बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां वोडाफोन-आइडिया, एयरटेल और रिलायंस जियो टैरिफ में 20% की बढ़ोतरी करने की तैयारी में हैं। सबसे पहले वोडाफोन-आइडिया टैरिफ बढ़ा सकती हैं। उसके बाद एयरटेल और जियो भी टैरिफ प्लान महंगा कर सकती हैं। टैरिफ बढ़ने का मतलब ये हुआ कि अगर आप पहले हर महीने मोबाइल बिल पर 100 रुपए खर्च करते थे, तो अब आपको 120 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। लेकिन सवाल ये है कि आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ है कि कंपनियां टैरिफ बढ़ाने की तैयारी कर रही हैं? आइए जानते हैं...

ऐसा इसलिए, ताकि यूजर से होने वाली कमाई बढ़ सके

रिलायंस जियो के आने के बाद से टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। इसको ऐसे भी समझ सकते हैं कि जियो के आने से पहले तक देश में 9 प्राइवेट कंपनियां थीं, लेकिन अब सिर्फ जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया ही बचीं।

जियो के आने से टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री में प्राइस वॉर छिड़ गया। नतीजा ये हुआ कि कंपनियों को अपने टैरिफ की कीमतें घटानी पड़ीं। इससे उनके रेवेन्यू पर तो असर पड़ा ही, साथ ही एक यूजर से होने वाली कमाई भी कम हो गई।

टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) के मुताबिक, जियो के आने से पहले जून 2016 में कंपनियां एक यूजर से हर महीने औसतन 155 रुपए कमाती थीं। इसमें से 126 रुपये कॉलिंग और दूसरी सर्विसेस से, जबकि 29 रुपये इंटरनेट डेटा से कमाती थीं। इसे एवरेज रेवेन्यू पर यूजर (ARPU) कहते हैं। जून 2020 में कंपनियों का औसत ARPU 90 रुपये पहुंच गया है। वह भी इसलिए क्योंकि कंपनियों ने बीच में टैरिफ बढ़ा दिया था। वरना जून 2018 में कंपनियों को ARPU तो 69 रुपये हो गया था।

20% बढ़ोतरी से आप पर और कंपनियों पर क्या असर होगा?

आप यानी यूजर परः जाहिर है 20% टैरिफ बढ़ने से आपका मोबाइल रिचार्ज भी 20% महंगा हो जाएगा। अगर अभी आप महीनेभर में 100 रुपये का रिचार्ज कराते हैं, तो बढ़ोतरी के बाद आपको 120 रुपये का रिचार्ज कराना होगा।

कंपनियों परः 20% टैरिफ बढ़ने से कंपनियों का ARPU बढ़ जाएगा। इससे इनकी कमाई भी बढ़ेगी। जैसे- सितंबर 2020 में जियो का ARPU 145 रुपये रहा। 20% बढ़ोतरी के बाद ये 174 रुपये तक हो सकता है। यानी, जियो एक यूजर से हर महीने औसतन 174 रुपये कमाएगी। सितंबर 2020 तक जियो के पास 40.56 करोड़ यूजर हैं। यानी, उसे 7,057 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कमाई हो सकती है। हालांकि, ये आंकड़ा अनुमानित है और कम या ज्यादा हो सकता है। ये कंपनियां सर्विस पर क्या और कितना चार्ज बढ़ाएंगी, उस हिसाब से ये बढ़ या घट सकता है।

टैरिफ बढ़ाने को क्यों मजबूर हुईं कंपनियां? इसके दो कारण हैं

पहलाः जियो को छोड़ बाकी दो कंपनियां घाटे में

सितंबर तिमाही के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, जियो ही इकलौती ऐसी टेलीकॉम कंपनी है, जो फायदे में रही। सितंबर तिमाही यानी जुलाई से सितंबर तक उसे 2,844 करोड़ रुपये का फायदा हुआ है। वोडाफोन-आइडिया को इस तिमाही में 7,218 और एयरटेल को 763 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है।

दूसराः बकाया AGR भी चुकाना है

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर बकाया AGR चुकाने के मामले में सितंबर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला दिया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के मुताबिक, कंपनियों को अगले 10 साल में बकाया AGR चुकाना है। जबकि, 31 मार्च 2021 तक कुल बकाये का 10% देना है। सितंबर 2020 तक एयरटेल पर 88,251 करोड़ और वोडाफोन-आइडिया पर 1.14 लाख करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज भी है। इन्हीं दोनों कंपनियों के ऊपर सबसे ज्यादा AGR है।

AGR यानी एडजस्टेड ग्रॉस रेवेन्यू टेलीकॉम कंपनियां सरकार को यूजेज और लाइसेंसिंग फीस के लिए चुकाती हैं।

