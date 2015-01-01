पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:सरकारी नियंत्रण से चलेंगे नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन जैसे OTT प्लेटफॉर्म; क्या वेब सीरीज पर भी चलेगी सेंसर की कैंची?

30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: कार्तिक सागर समाधिया
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार ने ऑनलाइन न्यूज पोर्टल और ऑनलाइन ऑडियो-विजुअल कंटेंट प्रोवाइड करने वाले सभी प्लेटफॉर्म्स को सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय की निगरानी के दायरे में शामिल कर लिया है। इसका असर यह होगा नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन प्राइम, हॉट स्टार जैसे ओवर-द-टॉप (OTT) प्लेटफॉर्म के कंटेंट पर सरकार की निगरानी रहेगी। केंद्र सरकार ने इस संबंध में बुधवार को नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है।

इस फैसले के बाद आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इन प्लेटफॉर्म पर चलने वाले कंटेंट पर भी सेंसर की कैंची चल सकती है। दरअसल, इस तरह के प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर कंटेंट को लेकर कोई कानून नहीं था। इस वजह से इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर आने वाले कंटेंट या फिल्मों को हटाने में सरकार के अधिकार सीमित हो रहे थे।

अदालतों में याचिकाएं दाखिल हो रही थीं और इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के कंटेंट की निगरानी की मांग उठ रही थी। केंद्र सरकार के फैसले के बाद अब इस बात पर बहस छिड़ गई है कि OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स का क्या होगा? एक स्टडी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, OTT प्लेटफॉर्म 2024 तक 28% की सालाना दर से बढ़ेंगे।

आशंका भी जताई जा रही है कि वेब सीरीज या फिल्म पर रोक लगाने का अधिकार भी केंद्र सरकार को मिल जाएगा। नोटिफिकेशन के बाद अब यह कानून बन जाएगा और यह प्लेटफॉर्म सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत रहेंगे। हालांकि, इससे पहले सभी OTT प्लेटफॉर्म इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय के तहत संचालित हो रहे थे, लेकिन किसी तरह का रेगुलेशन नहीं था। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक, OTT प्लेटफॉर्म के इस्तेमाल को देखते हुए इसका मार्केट रेवेन्यू 2025 के अंत तक 4 हजार करोड़ तक हो सकता है। 2019 के अंत तक भारत में 17 करोड़ लोग ऐसे थे, जो OTT प्लेटफॉर्म का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे।

OTT प्लेटफॉर्म क्या है?

  • OTT प्लेटफॉर्म यानी ओवर-द टॉप प्लेटफॉर्म। यह एक तरह से ऑडियो और वीडियो होस्टिंग और स्ट्रीमिंग की सेवाएं देते हैं, जो पहले कंटेंट होस्टिंग प्लेटफॉर्म के तौर पर शुरू हुए थे। इसके बाद इन सभी प्लेटफॉर्म ने प्रोडक्शन से जुड़े कंटेंट, शॉर्ट फिल्म, फीचर फिल्म, डॉक्यूमेंट्री और वेब सीरीज बनाना शुरू कर दिया।
  • यह सभी प्लेटफॉर्म अपने यूजर को अलग-अलग तरह का कंटेंट देते हैं। यूजर्स के OTT प्लेटफॉर्म एक्सपीरियंस को देखकर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से अलग-अलग तरह के कंटेंट देखने का सुझाव दिया जाता है।
  • अधिकतर प्लेटफॉर्म मुफ्त में कंटेंट प्रदान करते हैं और कुछ सालाना/मासिक शुल्क भी लेते हैं। इस तरह के प्लेटफॉर्म कुछ चुनिंदा फिल्म प्रोडक्शन हाउस, जो पहले से फिल्म बना चुके हैं, उनके साथ मिलकर प्रीमियम कंटेंट (ऐसे कंटेंट जिन्हें देखने पर चार्ज लगता है) तैयार करते हैं और उसे स्ट्रीम करते हैं।

OTT प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए क्या कानून है?

  • भारत में OTT प्लेटफॉर्म को रेगुलेट करने के लिए न कोई कानून है और न ही कोई नियम। यह मनोरंजन का नया माध्यम है, जो कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेजी से फला-फूला। TV, प्रिंट और रेडियो तो अलग-अलग कानूनों के तहत आते हैं, लेकिन OTT प्लेटफॉर्म एक तरह से सोशल मीडिया और डिजिटल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म है, जिसके लिए अब तक कोई रेगुलेशन नहीं है। द इंटरनेट एंड मोबाइल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (IAMAI) के पास OTT प्लेटफॉर्म को लेकर सेल्फ-रेगुलेटरी मॉडल है।
  • ऑनलाइन क्यूरेटेड कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर्स (OCCP) ने ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म को लेकर डिजिटल क्यूरेटेड कंटेंट कंपलेंट काउंसिल बनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा था। हालांकि, इस प्रस्ताव पर मंत्रालय ने उस वक्त कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया था। न तो स्वीकार किया था और न ही खारिज किया था।

रेगुलेशन में आने से क्या होगा?

  • कानून बनने के बाद अब सभी OTT प्लेटफॉर्म को नए कंटेंट को रिलीज करने से पहले सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय (I&B मंत्रालय) से सर्टिफिकेट लेना जरूरी होगा। अगर मंत्रालय को कंटेंट पर कोई आपत्ति होगी तो वह उसे बैन भी कर सकता है। हालांकि, अभी सरकार ने अपनी तरफ से गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की है।
  • सरकार के इस कदम से OTT प्लेटफॉर्म को दिक्कत हो सकती है और वे इस पर अपना विरोध भी दर्ज कर सकते हैं। अक्सर इस तरह के प्लेटफॉर्म पर राजनीति के विषय से जुड़ी फिल्में और डॉक्यूमेंट्री बनती हैं तो सरकार के दबाव में उसे ऐसा कंटेंट हटाना पड़ सकता है। अब बस यह देखना होगा, कि मंत्रालय इस संबंध में क्या निर्देश देता है।
  • सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बुधवार को संकेत दिए कि OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर रेगुलेशन के संबंध में एक या दो दिन में कोई स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी हो सकती है। यह गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि वेब सीरीज और अन्य कंटेंट पर सेंसर की कैंची चलेगी या कंटेंट बिना किसी रोक-टोक के ऐसे ही मिलते रहेगा, जो आज मिल रहा है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें