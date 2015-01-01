पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:रसातल पर पहुंची इकोनॉमी में तेजी लाने के लिए सरकार के आत्मनिर्भर पैकेज, फिर भी RBI को मंदी की आशंका

2 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने गुरुवार को दूसरी तिमाही में भी GDP में 8.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान लगाया है। ये लगातार दूसरी तिमाही होगी, जब GDP में गिरावट दर्ज होगी। लगातार दो तिमाही में GDP में गिरावट से संकेत साफ है कि भारत की इकोनॉमी रसातल में पहुंच गई है।

पहली तिमाही में 23.9% की गिरावट आई थी। RBI की रिपोर्ट के कुछ ही घंटों बाद सरकार ने 2.65 लाख करोड़ रुपए का 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत 3.0 पैकेज' की घोषणा की। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के मुताबिक, कोरोना महामारी से सुस्त पड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था को रफ्तार देने के लिए सरकार अब तक 29.87 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज दे चुकी है। आइए समझते हैं कोरोना के दौर में सरकार ने कब-कब और कितने रुपए का पैकेज दिया?

आत्मनिर्भर भारत 3.0: घर खरीदने पर IT में छूट; PF सरकार भरेगी
आत्मनिर्भर भारत 3.0 कुल 2.65 लाख करोड़ रुपए का है। इसमें रोजगार बढ़ाने के लिए 12 योजनाएं हैं। प्राइवेट सेक्टर में 15 हजार रुपए से कम मासिक वेतन पाने वाले नए कर्मचारियों के PF का हिस्सा केंद्र सरकार भरेगी। वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने घर खरीदने वालों और बिल्डर्स को बड़ी राहत दी है। सर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के बीच के अंतर को बढ़ाकर 20% कर दिया, जो पहले 10% था। 30 जून 2021 तक प्रभावी रहने वाली यह योजना दो करोड़ रुपए तक के रेसीडेंशियल यूनिट की प्राइमरी बिक्री पर लागू होगी। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री शहरी आवास योजना को 18 हजार करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। इससे 30 लाख जरूरतमंदों को खुद का घर मिल सकेगा। कोरोना की वैक्सीन के लिए भी 900 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए हैं।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत 2.0: त्योहारी सीजन में मांग बढ़ाने के लिए
त्योहारी सीजन में मांग बढ़ाने के लिए 12 अक्टूबर को केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए दिवाली स्कीम लाई गई थी। आत्मनिर्भर भारत 2.0 कुल 73 हजार करोड़ रुपए का था। देश के 47 लाख केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए दो स्कीम थी। पहली थी LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम और दूसरी थी स्पेशल फेस्टिवल एडवांस स्कीम। LTC स्कीम में कैश वाउचर मिलने थे, जबकि दूसरी स्कीम में 10 हजार रुपए एडवांस मिलने थे। LTC स्कीम के जरिए केंद्र सरकार अपने कर्मचारियों को घूमने के लिए 36 हजार रुपए, 20 हजार रुपए और 6 हजार रुपए के कैश वाउचर देती। जबकि, फेस्टिवल एडवांस के लिए 10 हजार रुपए बिना ब्याज के मिलते। ये पैसे 10 किश्तों में लौटाना थे। इनके अलावा राज्यों को 50 साल के लिए 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए ब्याजमुक्त कर्ज देने की योजना थी।

पैकेज का क्या हुआ?

  • फेस्टिवल एडवांस स्कीम के लिए SBI उत्सव कार्ड कर्मचारियों को दिए गए हैं।
  • 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट और डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री को मिले हैं।
  • 11 राज्यों को 3 हजार 621 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज दिया जा चुका है।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत 1.0: सबसे बड़ा पैकेज, अलग-अलग किश्तों में आया
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 12 मई को राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में 20 लाख करोड़ रुपए का राहत पैकेज देने की घोषणा की थी। जिसे हम आत्मनिर्भर भारत 1.0 कहते हैं। ये कुल 20 लाख 97 हजार 53 करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज था। इस पूरे पैकेज में 12 मई के ऐलान से पहले ही सरकार ने 1.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए का राहत पैकेज दिया था, उसे भी शामिल किया था। साथ ही RBI की तरफ से 8.01 लाख करोड़ रुपए की मदद को भी इस पैकेज में लिया गया था। यानी, कुल मिलाकर आत्मनिर्भर भारत 1.0 में 11.02 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज दिया गया था।

  • वित्त मंत्री ने 13 मई को 5.94 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज दिया था। इसमें छोटे कारोबारियों को कर्ज देने, NBFC कंपनियों और बिजली कंपनियों को मदद के लिए दी जाने वाली राशि का ब्यौरा था।
  • दूसरे दिन 14 मई को 3.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए के आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा की थी, जिसमें अटके हुए प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए दो महीने तक मुफ्त अनाज देने और किसानों को कर्ज देने की घोषणाएं शामिल थीं।
  • तीसरे दिन 15 मई को 1.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज आया था, जिसमें बताया था कि ये पैसा खेती के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर खर्च किया जाएगा।
  • चौथे दिन 16 मई को 8 हजार करोड़ और पांचवे दिन 17 मई को 40 हजार करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज आया था।

पैकेज का क्या हुआ?

  • पीएम स्ट्रीट वेंडर आत्मनिर्भर निधि के तहत 1,373.33 करोड़ रुपए के कर्ज दिए गए।
  • किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड (KCC) के जरिए 1.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को 1.43 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लोन दिया गया।
  • पीएम मत्स्य संपदा योजना के तहत 21 राज्यों को 1,681.32 करोड़ रुपए मिले।
  • एमरजेंसी क्रेडिट लोन गारंटी स्कीम (ECLGS) के तहत 61 लाख लोगों को 2.05 लाख करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज मिला।
  • NBFC और HFC 7,227 करोड़ रुपए चुकाए गए।
  • 17 राज्यों की बिजली कंपनियों को 1.18 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लोन दिया। 11 राज्यों की कंपनियों के लिए 31,136 करोड़ रुपए चुकाए।
