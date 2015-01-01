पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:बहुमत न होने के बाद भी तेजस्वी का सरकार बनाने का दावा, क्या हैं विकल्प?

5 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजे आ गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अगुवाई में NDA ने 243 विधानसभा सीटों वाली विधानसभा में 125 सीटें हासिल की हैं। वहीं, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (RJD) के नेतृत्व वाले महागठबंधन ने 110 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की है। आठ सीटें अन्य के खाते में गई हैं। बहुमत न मिलने के बाद भी RJD के तेजस्वी यादव ने गुरुवार को दावा किया कि बिहार में उनकी ही सरकार बनेगी। यदि वाकई में ऐसा है तो यह कैसे संभव है? आइए देखते हैं...

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:बिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा

कैसे बन सकते हैं तेजस्वी मुख्यमंत्री?

बिहार विधानसभा में बहुमत के लिए 122 सीटों की जरूरत होती है। महागठबंधन के पास इस समय सिर्फ 110 सीटें हैं। अगर राजद को सरकार बनानी है तो उसे बहुमत के लिए कम से कम 12 विधायकों के समर्थन की जरूरत होगी। ऐसे में महागठबंधन के पास सरकार बनाने के 4 विकल्प हैं।

पहला विकल्पः तेजस्वी यादव को मुख्यमंत्री बनने के लिए सबसे पहले दूसरी पार्टियों के 8 विधायकों को साथ लाना होगा। इसके बाद अगर वे नीतीश से नाराज रहे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतनराम मांझी की पार्टी हम के 4 विधायकों का साथ पा लेते हैं तो उनकी सरकार बन सकती है।

महागठबंधन (110) + अन्य पार्टियां (8) + हम (4) = 122

दूसरा विकल्पः तेजस्वी यादव अगर VIP के मुकेश सहनी को मंत्रिमंडल में अच्छे पद का भरोसा देते हैं तो उनका समर्थन ले सकते हैं। अगर दूसरी पार्टियां उनके साथ ही रहती हैं तो यह स्थिति बनेगीः

महागठबंधन (110) + अन्य पार्टियां (8) + VIP (4) = 122

तीसरा विकल्पः NDA में शामिल हम और VIP तेजस्वी यादव के महागठबंधन को सपोर्ट देते हैं और अन्य पार्टियों के 8 में से कम से कम 4 विधायकों का उन्हें सपोर्ट मिलता है।

महागठबंधन (110) + हम (4) + VIP (4) + अन्य पार्टियां (4) = 122

चौथा विकल्पः नीतीश इस समय भाजपा से नाराज हैं, क्योंकि उसने चिराग पासवान की LJP को रोकने के लिए गंभीर प्रयास नहीं किए। इससे नीतीश की JD(U) को 36 सीटों का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। यदि नाराज नीतीश NDA तोड़कर महागठबंधन के साथ जाते हैं तो यह एक विकल्प बन सकता हैः

महागठबंधन (110) + JD (U) (43) = 153

कितनी मुश्किल है तेजस्वी की राह?

तेजस्वी को पहले और दूसरे विकल्प के लिए अन्य पार्टियों को साथ लाना होगा। इसमें असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के 5 विधायक, BSP-LJP का एक-एक और एक निर्दलीय विधायक है। यह जितना कहने में आसान है, उतना है नहीं। दरअसल, चिराग पासवान दिल्ली में मोदी को नाराज नहीं करना चाहेंगे, ऐसे में उनके महागठबंधन में जाने की संभावना कम ही है। इसी तरह ओवैसी का भी कांग्रेस के साथ एक बेंच पर बैठ पाना उनकी राजनीति को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है।

तेजस्वी को तीसरा विकल्प ज्यादा मुफीद लग रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने कोशिशें भी तेज कर दी हैं। RJD ने VIP के प्रमुख मुकेश सहनी और हम (सेक्युलर) के जीतनराम मांझी से संपर्क किया है। सूत्रों का दावा है कि RJD ने सहनी और मांझी को डिप्टी सीएम पद का ऑफर भी दिया है।

जहां तक चौथे विकल्प का सवाल है, इसके लिए नीतीश को तेजस्वी को मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर स्वीकार करना होगा। यह इतना आसान नहीं होगा। BJP ने बड़ी पार्टी होने के बाद भी यह साफ कर दिया है कि नीतीश ही मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे तो उनके पास RJD के साथ जाने के लिए बताने का कोई खास कारण नहीं होगा? इतना ही नहीं, नीतीश पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि यह उनका आखिरी चुनाव है। इससे लगता नहीं कि वे मुख्यमंत्री से कम पर कोई डील स्वीकार करेंगे। महागठबंधन के साथ उनका 2015 का अनुभव बहुत अच्छा नहीं रहा है। ऐसे में उनके रुख पर ही तेजस्वी का भविष्य तय होगा।

क्या राज्यपाल बड़ी पार्टी के नाते RJD को सरकार बनाने का न्योता दे सकते हैं?

नहीं। संविधान एक्सपर्ट सुभाष कश्यप मानते हैं कि तेजस्वी सिर्फ राजनीतिक दबाव बनाने के लिए दावा कर रहे हैं। उनके पास न कोई रास्ता है और न ही बहुमत। चुनाव से पहले गठबंधन बन चुके थे। इनमें से एक गठबंधन यानी NDA को बहुमत मिला हुआ है। इस वजह से राज्यपाल सबसे बड़े गठबंधन के नेता को पहले सरकार बनाने के लिए बुलाएंगे। अगर NDA ने विधानसभा का कार्यकाल खत्म होने तक सरकार बनाने का दावा नहीं किया तो वह परंपरा का पालन करते हुए सबसे बड़ी पार्टी को बुलावा भेज सकते हैं।

महाराष्ट्र में इसी प्रक्रिया का पालन किया गया था। वहां भी चुनावों से पहले बने गठबंधन (NDA) ने जब सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश नहीं किया तो सबसे बड़ी पार्टी को सरकार बनाने का बुलावा भेजा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें