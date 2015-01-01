पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:10 की बजाय 15 दिन का गोला-बारूद क्यों स्टॉक करेगी सेना? चीन-पाकिस्तान का इससे क्या है कनेक्शन?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकार ने तीनों सेनाओं को 15 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से गोला-बारूद और हथियार जमा करने की छूट दे दी है। अब तक ये सीमा 10 दिन की थी। सरकार के इस फैसले को ईस्टर्न लद्दाख में लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) के हालात से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि इससे सेना जरूरत के मुताबिक, चीजों का स्टॉक और इमरजेंसी फाइनेंशियल पावर का इस्तेमाल कर सकेगी।

सरकार के इस फैसले का मतलब क्या है? सेना को कितना गोला-बारूद इकट्ठा करने की जरूरत है? 15 के स्टॉक के आदेश का मतलब क्या 15 दिन का ही युद्ध लड़ने की तैयारी से है? इन सभी सवालों के जवाब समझिए रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतीश दुआ से जो चीफ ऑफ इंटिग्रेटेड डिफेंस स्टाफ रह चुके हैं।

इस छूट का क्या मतलब है?

बॉर्डर पर खतरे को देखते हुए हमारी सेनाओं को 60 दिन की लड़ाई के लिए तैयार रहने की जरूरत है। लड़ाई में जाने के लिए हथियार, गोला-बारूद, इक्विपमेंट, फ्यूल, राशन, दवाइयों जैसी रसद की जरूरत होती है। इनमें से भी सबसे जरूरी है गोला-बारूद, क्योंकि ये ऐसी चीज नहीं है, जिसे बाजार से खरीदा जा सकता है। दूसरा, इसे देश में बनाने में तो समय लगेगा ही और अगर हम बाहर से भी खरीदते हैं, तो उसे भी आने में समय लगेगा। ऐसे में इसे सही जगह पर स्टोर करने की जरूरत होती है, क्योंकि किसी भी लड़ाई को जीतने के लिए ये सबसे जरूरी है।

कितना गोला-बारूद इकट्ठा करने की जरूरत है?

अगर हमारे पास कम गोला-बारूद है, तो इससे सेना कमजोर पड़ती है। और अगर बहुत ज्यादा है, तो इसके खराब होने का भी डर है, जो एक तरह से पैसों की बर्बादी ही होगी। जंग के दौरान एक दिन में कितना गोला-बारूद खर्च होगा, इसका एनालिसिस मिलिट्री करती है। इसके लिए पहले हुई लड़ाई के दौरान एक दिन में कितना गोला-बारूद खर्च हुआ था, उसका एवरेज निकाला जाता है। हालांकि, हर दिन गोला-बारूद बराबर मात्रा में ही खर्च नहीं होगा। किसी दिन ज्यादा खर्च होगा और किसी दिन कम।

गोला-बारूद जमा करने के लिए सेना को रक्षा मंत्रालय की मंजूरी लेनी होती है। 2015 में जब उड़ी सेक्टर में हमला हुआ और उसके बाद पाकिस्तान पर हमने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की, तो ऐसी आशंका थी कि दोनों देशों के बीच जंग छिड़ सकती है। तब रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सेना को 10 दिन का गोला-बारूद बिना रक्षा मंत्रालय की मंजूरी के जमा करने की छूट दे दी। इसी तरह जब लद्दाख में कई महीनों से भारत और चीन की सेना के बीच तनाव जारी है, तो ऐसे में सरकार ने 10 दिन की छूट को बढ़ाकर 15 दिन का कर दिया है। यानी सेना अब 15 दिन की जंग का गोला-बारूद जमा कर सकती है और इसके लिए उसे रक्षा मंत्रालय की मंजूरी की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

क्या इसका मतलब ये हुआ कि हम सिर्फ 15 दिन ही युद्ध कर सकते हैं?

नहीं, 15 दिन का गोला-बारूद जमा करने का मतलब ये है कि हम 1 महीने तक युद्ध कर सकते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए, क्योंकि समय के साथ गोला-बारूद का खर्च कम हो जाता है। यानी जैसे-जैसे दिन गुजरते हैं, वैसे-वैसे गोला-बारूद का इस्तेमाल भी कम हो जाता है इसलिए माना जा सकता है कि 15 दिन का गोला-बारूद हमारे लिए 1 महीने तक काम आ सकता है। वैसे भी आज के समय में कोई भी जंग ज्यादा लंबे समय तक नहीं चल सकती।

क्या ये चीन और पाकिस्तान से मोर्चा लेने की तैयारी है?

भारत के साथ ये भी है कि हमारे दो पड़ोसियों के साथ सीमा विवाद चल रहा है और दोनों ही देश परमाणु शक्ति संपन्न देश हैं। पाकिस्तान के साथ जिस सीमा को लेकर विवाद है, उसे LOC कहते हैं और चीन के साथ लगने वाली सीमा को LAC कहा जाता है। पिछले कुछ सालों में एक नया खतरा जो पैदा हुआ है, वो है दो मोर्चों से लड़ाई। इसलिए हमें दोनों मोर्चे से लड़ाई के तैयार रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि लड़ाई में चीन और पाकिस्तान साथ आ सकते हैं।

हमें इसे दो मोर्चा नहीं, बल्कि ढाई मोर्चा कहना चाहिए, क्योंकि जंग की स्थिति में पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद का इस्तेमाल भी कर सकता है और इसमें हमें कोई शक भी नहीं होना चाहिए। ऐसे हालातों में सेना को 15 दिन का गोला-बारूद जमा करने की इजाजत देना सेना को और ताकतवर बनाता है।

पहले कितने दिन के युद्ध की तैयारी होती थी?

युद्ध की तैयारी तो अब भी 60 दिन की है, लेकिन 15 दिन की लड़ाई के लिए जितना गोला-बारूद चाहिए, उसे खरीदने के लिए सेना को मंत्रालय से इजाजत लेने की जरूर नहीं होगी। 15 दिन से ज्यादा के स्टॉक के लिए डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री से इजाजत लेनी पड़ती है। पहले सेना बिना इजाजत के कोई भी खरीदारी नहीं कर सकती थी।

