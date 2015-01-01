पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

41 मिनट पहले
स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन कोवैक्सिन के ट्रायल्स लास्ट फेज में आ गए हैं। इस वैक्सीन को डेवलप कर रही भारत बायोटेक ने फेज-III ट्रायल्स का ऐलान किया है। हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने अंबाला कैंट के सिविल हॉस्पिटल में वैक्सीन का डोज लगवाया। यह ट्रायल्स देशभर में 23 संस्थानों में 25,800 वॉलंटियर्स पर होंगे। यह अंतिम स्टेज के ट्रायल्स हैं। लार्ज-स्केल ट्रायल्स में अगर वैक्सीन इफेक्टिव साबित हुई तो अगले साल की शुरुआत में कंपनी इसके रेगुलेटरी अप्रूवल के लिए आवेदन करेगी। जानते हैं, भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सिन के फेज-III ट्रायल्स के बारे में सबकुछ...

सबसे पहले कोवैक्सिन क्या है? इसे किसने बनाया है?

  • भारत बायोटेक ने इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) और पुणे के नेशनल इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी (NIV) के साथ मिलकर यह वैक्सीन डेवलप की है। NIV ने नोवल कोरोनावायरस के एक स्ट्रेन को आइसोलेट किया। इसकी ही मदद से हैदराबाद की जीनोम वैली स्थित हाई-कंटेनमेंट फैसिलिटी में भारत बायोटेक ने इनएक्टिवेटेड वैक्सीन बनाई।
  • वैक्सीन को इंजेक्शन से किसी व्यक्ति के शरीर में भेजा जाता है। यह वायरस जीवित नहीं होता, जिससे यह न तो व्यक्ति को संक्रमित कर पाता है और न ही शरीर में पनप सकता है। शरीर के इम्यून सिस्टम के सामने यह डेड वायरस के तौर पर आता है, जिससे वायरस के प्रति एंटीबॉडी रिस्पॉन्स डेवलप होता है।

कोवैक्सिन के अब तक के रिजल्ट क्या रहे हैं?

  • कोवैक्सिन के क्लिनिकल यानी ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स 15 जुलाई के आसपास शुरू हुए थे। पहले और दूसरे फेज में हैदराबाद, रोहतक, पटना, कांचीपुरम, दिल्ली, गोवा, भुवनेश्वर और लखनऊ समेत 12 शहरों में करीब 1,000 वॉलंटियर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। कंपनी का दावा है कि वैक्सीन ने वॉलंटियर्स के इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स को मजबूत किया।

क्या अब तक के ट्रायल्स में कोई गड़बड़ी सामने आई है?

  • नहीं। वैसे, एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि एक वॉलंटियर को वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करना पड़ा था। डेटा एंड सेफ्टी मॉनिटरिंग बोर्ड (DSMB) ने डेटा का एनालिसिस किया और ड्रग रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी के साथ शेयर भी किया, लेकिन यह माना गया कि जो हुआ, उसका वैक्सीन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं था। इस वजह से न तो ट्रायल्स थमे और न ही इसकी खबरें बाहर आ सकीं।
  • 402 वॉलंटियर्स को पहला डोज दिया गया था और उनमें 73 वॉलंटियर्स में साइड इफेक्ट दिखे। 394 वॉलंटियर्स को दूसरा डोज दिया गया, उनमें 18 में साइड इफेक्ट देखे गए। ज्यादातर मामले माइल्ड नेचर के थे और जल्द ही सुलझा लिए गए। पर एक केस सीरियस हो गया था।
  • भारत बायोटेक के चेयरमैन और मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर कृष्णा एल्ला ने शुक्रवार को एक वेबिनार में कहा कि कंपनी इंटरनेशनल गाइडलाइन को फॉलो कर रही है। इंटरनेशनल प्रोटोकॉल कहता है कि हॉस्पिटल की एथिकल कमेटी को सूचना दी जाएगी। हमें DSMB को सूचना देनी थी। हमने फिर ड्रग कंट्रोलर (DCGI) को भी सूचना दी। सब्जेक्ट एक्सपर्ट कमेटी रिव्यू करती है और प्रक्रिया का पालन किया गया। हर कोई भारत के मैन्युफैक्चरर्स को लेकर शंका कर रहा है। हम पर भरोसा करें, हम इंटरनेशनल गाइडलाइंस को फॉलो कर रहे हैं।
वॉलेंटियर बनने की शर्त क्या होगी?

अगर आप भी कोवैक्सिन के फेज-3 ट्रायल्स में वॉलेंटियर बनना चाहते हैं तो इन शर्तों को पूरा करना होगाः

1. उम्र 18 से 99 वर्ष के बीच हो।
2. एनरोलमेंट से तीन महीने पहले तक कोई गंभीर बीमारी न रही हो।
3. इससे पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव न निकला हो।
4. एनरोलमेंट के बाद महिलाएं कम से कम तीन महीने प्रेग्नेंसी को अवॉइड करें। महिला गर्भवती न हो।
5. किसी और क्लिनिकल ट्रायल में एनरोलमेंट न करें।
6. घर में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव पेशेंट न रहता हो।
7. HIV, हेपेटाइटिस B, या हेपेटाइटिस C इंफेक्शन न हो।

ट्रायल्स के दौरान कितने इंजेक्शन लगाए जाएंगे?

  • ट्रायल में शामिल वॉलंटियर्स को 28 दिन के अंतर से दो इंट्रामस्कुलर इंजेक्शन लगाए जाएंगे। आधे वॉलंटियर्स को कोवैक्सिन लगेगा और बाकी को प्लेसेबो। प्लेसेबो एक तरह का सलाइन वॉटर होता है, जिसे सिर्फ यह देखने के लिए लगाया जाता है कि वैक्सीन कितनी इफेक्टिव है। वॉलंटियर्स को रैंडम आधार पर कोवैक्सिन या प्लेसेबो लगाया जाएगा।
  • ट्रायल डबल ब्लाइंडेड है। इसका मतलब यह है कि जांच करने वालों, वालंटियर्स और कंपनी को भी नहीं पता होगा कि किसे कोवैक्सिन लगी है और किसे प्लेसेबो दिया गया है।

इंजेक्शन लगाने के बाद क्या होगा?

  • वॉलंटियर्स की दोनों इंजेक्शन लगाने के बाद निगरानी की जाएगी। उन्हें शहर से बाहर न जाने की सहमति देनी होगी। साथ ही समय-समय पर जांच होगी ताकि यह पता चल सके कि उन्हें इंफेक्शन हुआ है या नहीं। साथ ही इस जांच के जरिए साइड-इफेक्ट भी देखा जाएगा।

भारत में चल रहे अन्य ट्रायल्स की स्थिति क्या है?

  • भारत में कोवैक्सिन को मिलाकर इस समय चार वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स चल रहे हैं। जायडस कैडिला का वैक्सीन अभी फेज-2 में है। वहीं, ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका के कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) कर रहा है। इसके फेज-2 और फेज-3 के ट्रायल्स एक साथ शुरू हुए हैं। इसके शुरुआती नतीजे दिसंबर के अंत तक आने की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं।
  • बायोलॉजिकल E ने पिछले हफ्ते कहा कि उसके कोविड-19 सब-यूनिट वैक्सीन के फेज-1/2 ट्रायल्स शुरू कर दिए हैं। बायोलॉजिकल E ने अमेरिकी कंपनी डायनावैक्स टेक्नोलॉजी कॉर्पोरेशन और ह्यूस्टन के बेलर कॉलेज ऑफ मेडिसिन के वैक्सीन कैंडिडेट एडजुवेंट CpG 1018 के लिए करार किया है। रूसी वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक के फेज-2 और फेज-3 ट्रायल्स के लिए डॉ. रेड्डी’ज लैबोरेटरी जल्द ही आवेदन कर सकती है।

क्या भारत बायोटेक ने इससे पहले भी वैक्सीन बनाए हैं?

  • हां। भारत बायोटेक का बेहतरीन ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड है। कंपनी का दावा है कि उसके 140 ग्लोबल पेटेंट्स हैं। कंपनी के पोर्टफोलियो में 16 वैक्सीन, 4 बायो-थेराप्यूटिक्स, 116 देशों में रजिस्ट्रेशन और WHO प्री-क्वालिफिकेशन है। भारत बायोटेक ने इससे पहले दुनियाभर में 4 अरब से ज्यादा वैक्सीन डिलीवर किए हैं। इनमें इनफ्लुएंजा H1N1, रोटावायरस, जापानी एंसेफैलिटिस, रैबीज, चिकनगुनिया, जीका और टाइफाइड के लिए दुनिया का पहला टिटेनस-टोक्सॉइड कंज्युगेटेड वैक्सीन शामिल है। कंपनी ने ग्लोबली 3 लाख से ज्यादा वॉलंटियर्स के साथ 75 मल्टी-सेंटर क्लिनिकल ट्रायल्स पूरे किए हैं।
