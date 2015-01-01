पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pinpoint Strike Vs Surgical Strike In Pakistan POK | What's The Difference? Know Everything About Pinpoint Strike Vs Surgical Air Strike

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्या होती है पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक? क्या ये एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक से अलग होती है?

26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: ले. जनरल (रिटा.) सतीश दुआ
कल शाम को अचानक एक खबर आती है कि भारतीय सेना पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर यानी POK में घुसकर फिर से एयरस्ट्राइक कर दी। करीब 15 से 20 मिनट तक ये खबर चलती रही और बाद में पता चला कि ये एयरस्ट्राइक नहीं, बल्कि पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक थी। हालांकि, बाद में सेना ने इसे भी नकार दिया। सेना का कहना है कि गुरुवार को तो LOC पर एक गोली भी नहीं चली। इन सब अफवाहों के बीच जो एक नया शब्द निकलकर आया, वो था ‘पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक’। आखिर ये होती क्या है? क्या एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक अलग-अलग होती है? भास्कर ने रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतीश दुआ से सवाल-जवाब किए, इन्हीं के जरिए समझिए पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक​​​​​​​...

क्या होती है पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक?
असल में पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक जैसा कोई शब्द होता ही नहीं। जब आपके पास एकदम एग्जेक्ट इन्फॉर्मेशन होती है, इंटेलिजेंस होती है, आपको पता है कि आपका टारगेट कहां है? फिर आप उस डिसाइडेड टारगेट को डैमेज करते हैं, तो उसे पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक कहा जाता है। पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक का मतलब आपके पास पक्की खबर है कि कहां पर दुश्मन के टेरर कैंप्स हैं, आप वहां जाते हैं, उसे नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं और वापस आ जाते हैं। सरल शब्दों में कहें तो सिर्फ उसी को नुकसान पहुंचाना, जो हमारा टारगेट है।

ये होती कैसे है?
हमारे पास पहले से ही इंटेलिजेंस इनपुट होते हैं। हमें पता होता है कि टारगेट कहां करना है। तो हम टारगेट को ही नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। जैसा बालाकोट में हुआ था। बालाकोट में हमें पता था कि टेरर कैंप्स कहां बने हैं? हमारे पास पिनपॉइंट इन्फॉर्मेशन थी। हम वहां गए और टारगेट पर बम गिराकर वापस आ गए। ऐसा ही सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में भी हुआ था। इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से हमने पहले ही टारगेट तय कर लिया था। हमारे कमांडोज ने LOC क्रॉस की और टारगेट को डैमेज किया और वापस आ गए।

तो क्या एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक भी पिनपॉइंट स्ट्राइक​​​​​​​ होती है?
हां, बिल्कुल। एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में भी हमने पिनपॉइंट टारगेट किया था। अब जैसे सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक क्यों कहते हैं? अगर किसी को हार्ट की दिक्कत है या किडनी की दिक्कत है, तो डॉक्टर हार्ट या किडनी की ही सर्जरी करेगा, उसके आसपास के ऑर्गन को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएगा। इसमें भी यही सिर्फ टारगेट को ही नुकसान पहुंचाया जाता है। ऐसी ही एयर स्ट्राइक भी होती है। हम रास्ते भर तो बम गिराते हुए नहीं गए। हमने सिर्फ टेरर कैंप्स पर बम गिराए और उसे डैमेज किया।

क्या स्ट्राइक करने के लिए सीमा पार करना जरूरी होता है?
ये डिपेंड करता है। अगर हमारा टारगेट नजदीक है और हमारे पास ऐसी मिसाइल है, जिससे हम अपनी जमीन से ही दुश्मन को निशाना बना सकते हैं, तो हमें सीमा पार करने की जरूरत नहीं होती। हालांकि, ये भी तभी होता है, जब हमारे पास एग्जेक्ट इन्फॉर्मेशन हो और हमें ऐसा करने की जरूरत हो। अब एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के लिए हमें LOC क्रॉस करनी पड़ी थी, क्योंकि हमारा टारगेट दूर था।

एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में क्या अतंर होता है?
एयर स्ट्राइक वायुसेना का ऑपरेशन होता है, जिसमें फाइटर जेट से दुश्मन के ठिकानों पर अटैक किया जाता है। एयर स्ट्राइक में दुश्मन की जमीन पर बम गिराए जाते हैं। जबकि, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में सेना के जवान या कमांडोज दुश्मन की जमीन पर जाते हैं और उनके ठिकानों को निशाना बनाते हैं। ये आर्मी का ऑपरेशन होता है।

LOC पर जो रोज गोलीबारी होती है, क्या वो भी स्ट्राइक मानी जाएगी?
नहीं। वो आमने-सामने की लड़ाई होती है। उन्होंने हमारे बंकर पर फायर किया, हमने उनके बंकर पर फायर किया। उन्होंने हमारे जवानों पर फायर किया, हमने उनके जवानों पर फायर किया। इसलिए इसे सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक नहीं माना जाएगा।

