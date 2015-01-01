पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Election 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Latest News Update What Next For BJP West Bengal Elections 2021 How Bihar Election Results Will Affect Bengal Elections

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:बिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा

लेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के परिणाम आने के बाद अब सियासी चर्चा का केंद्र पश्चिम बंगाल हो गया है, जहां अप्रैल-मई 2021 में विधानसभा चुनाव होना है। बंगाल में ममता बनर्जी की तृणमूल कांग्रेस 10 साल से सत्ता में है। बंगाल की विधानसभा का कार्यकाल मई 2021 में खत्म हो रहा है। निश्चित तौर पर उससे पहले चुनाव हो जाएंगे। अगर 2016 के विधानसभा चुनावों और 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों की तुलना करें तो यह तय है कि मुकाबला भाजपा और तृणमूल के बीच ही रहने वाला है। कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट पार्टियों का वहां इतना प्रभाव नहीं बचा है, जो कुछ साल पहले तक वहां होता था।

2016 में भाजपा जीती थी सिर्फ 3 विधानसभा सीटें

  • 294 सदस्यों वाली बंगाल विधानसभा में 2016 के विधानसभा चुनावों में तृणमूल को दो-तिहाई से ज्यादा बहुमत मिला था। तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 44.91% वोट के साथ 211 सीटें जीती थीं। भाजपा ने 291 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़कर सिर्फ तीन सीटें जीती थीं। उसे 10.16% वोट मिले थे। लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़े थे, लेकिन उनका प्रयोग पूरी तरह फेल रहा था। यह लेफ्ट पार्टियों का अब तक का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन था। कांग्रेस ने 40 और लेफ्ट ने 31 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी।

2019 में 128 विधानसभा सीटों पर भाजपा की बढ़त थी

  • भाजपा ने 2014 के लोकसभा चुनावों में सिर्फ दो सीटें हासिल की थीं। उसके मुकाबले 2019 के चुनावों में उसने 18 सीटें हासिल कीं। वहीं, तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सीटें 34 से घटकर 22 रह गईं। तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 44.91% वोट हासिल किए, जबकि भाजपा ने 40.3% वोट। भाजपा को कुल 2.30 करोड़ वोट मिले जबकि तृणमूल को 2.47 करोड़ वोट।
  • खास बात यह रही कि भाजपा ने राज्य की 128 विधानसभा सीटों पर बढ़त हासिल की, जबकि तृणमूल की बढ़त घटकर सिर्फ 158 सीटों पर रह गई थी। अगर 2021 की वोटिंग भी लोकसभा चुनावों की तर्ज पर इसी तरह हुई तो तृणमूल को बहुमत से सिर्फ 10 सीटें ज्यादा मिलेंगी, लेकिन यह देखना जरूरी है कि 2014 के लोकसभा चुनावों में भाजपा का वोट शेयर 17% था, जो विधानसभा चुनावों में घटकर 10% रह गया था।

2019 के आंकड़ों में छिपा संदेश

  • 2014 में भाजपा की बढ़त 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में थी, जबकि 2019 में यह बढ़कर 128 सीटों पर हो गई। इससे यह भी साफ है कि भाजपा बंगाल में प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है। सिर्फ बंगाल ही नहीं, बल्कि भाजपा की लुक ईस्ट पॉलिसी ने पूर्वी भारत और पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है।
  • कई राजनीतिक पंडितों के लिए यह एक केस स्टडी भी बन चुका है कि पांच साल पहले जो पार्टी बंगाल की राजनीति में बेअसर थी, वह अब प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरी है। भाजपा ने लोकसभा चुनावों में बंगाल के उत्तरी और पश्चिमी हिस्से में अपनी पैठ बनाई है। वहीं, दक्षिण बंगाल अब भी तृणमूल का गढ़ बना हुआ है।
  • 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में राज्य की 40 सीटों पर भाजपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला था। यानी जहां भाजपा जीती, वहां तृणमूल दूसरे नंबर पर रही और जहां तृणमूल को सीट मिली, वहां दूसरे नंबर पर भाजपा थी। 10 से ज्यादा सीटों पर जीत-हार का अंतर 5% या उससे कम रहा।

बिहार चुनावों से कैसे प्रभावित होंगे बंगाल के चुनाव?

  • बिहार का किशनगंज पश्चिम बंगाल की सीमा पर है। इस्लामपुर जैसे मुस्लिम बहुल इलाके किशनगंज से कुछ ही घंटों की दूरी पर हैं। किशनगंज जैसी 70% मुस्लिम आबादी वाली सीट पर भाजपा की हिंदू प्रत्याशी ने कांग्रेस की जीत मुश्किल कर दी। इस इलाके में असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी की इंट्री हो चुकी है।
  • बिहार में पहली बार ओवैसी की AIMIM ने पांच सीटों पर जीत हासिल कर यह संकेत दे दिया है कि वह बंगाल के मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में वोटकटवा पार्टी बन सकती है। उसने पहले ही बंगाल चुनावों की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। इसका पूरा फायदा भाजपा को मिल सकता है। यदि हिंदू वोट कंसोलिडेट हुआ, जिसकी कोशिश भाजपा पिछले कुछ वर्षों से बंगाल में कर रही है तो तृणमूल की परेशानी बढ़ सकती है। इसी तरह AIMIM की मौजूदगी से वोटर्स का ध्रुवीकरण तय है।
  • मालदा में 51%, मुर्शिदाबाद में 66%, नादिया में 30%, बीरभूम में 40%, पुरुलिया में 30% और ईस्ट और वेस्ट मिदनापुर में 15% मुस्लिम आबादी है। ऐसे में भाजपा की कोशिशें सफल रहीं तो निर्णायक मुस्लिम वोटों वाली सीटों पर वोट बंटेंगे और हिंदू वोट कंसोलिडेट होंगे।

भाजपा का टारगेट 220 से ज्यादा सीटों का

  • भाजपा की नजर 2021 के विधानसभा चुनावों में 220 सीटों पर है। उसने यह ध्यान में रखते हुए बंगाल में दो इंटरनल सर्वे भी कराए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी PTI की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सर्वे के नतीजे बताते हैं कि आम जनता भाजपा को तृणमूल के विकल्प के रूप में स्वीकार कर रही है।
  • भाजपा ने दो अलग-अलग एजेंसियों से राज्य के 78 हजार बूथों पर सर्वे कराया। इसमें उसने अपनी और अन्य पार्टियों की ताकत और कमजोरी पता करने की कोशिश की। साथ ही अपने प्रत्याशियों की जीत की क्षमता भी टटोली। भाजपा इसी तरह का एक सर्वे दिसंबर में करा रही है। इन सर्वे रिपोर्ट्स के आधार पर ही पार्टी स्ट्रैटजी बना रही है।
  • भाजपा नेता और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भी बंगाल चुनावों को लेकर सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है। इससे साफ है कि पार्टी का पूरा ध्यान अब बंगाल पर रहने वाला है। कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट पार्टियों ने पिछले विधानसभा चुनावों की तरह साथ आकर चुनाव लड़ा तो ही भाजपा की दिक्कत बढ़ेगी, वरना बंगाल विधानसभा में उलटफेर से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।
