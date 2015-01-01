पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:कोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ

एक घंटा पहले
कोरोनावायरस की वजह से न केवल स्कूलों में, बल्कि कॉलेजों में भी पढ़ाई-लिखाई ठप है। कोरोनावायरस को रोकने के लिए लॉकडाउन लगने से पहले यानी 15 मार्च के आसपास ही कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी बंद होने लगे थे। अब यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन (UGC) ने कॉलेजों और यूनिवर्सिटियों को दोबारा खोलने के लिए विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जारी की है। आप भी जानिए क्या है गाइडलाइन और किस तरह यह कॉलेजों पर लागू होगी-

आखिर कब खुलेंगे कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी?

  • केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4.0 में स्थानीय परिस्थितियों के अनुसार 15 अक्टूबर के बाद स्कूलों और उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों को चरणबद्ध तरीके से खोलने की मंजूरी दी थी। हर राज्य को अपने यहां कॉलेज खोलने की वास्तविक टाइमिंग और गाइडलाइन तय करने को कहा था।
  • कुछ राज्यों में स्कूलों को फेज वाइज खोला जा रहा है। अब यूनिवर्सिटी-कॉलेज खोलने और स्टूडेंट्स को दोबारा कॉलेज बुलाने की मांग उठने लगी है। पंजाब और हरियाणा में 16 नवंबर से कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटियों में ऑफलाइन क्लास लगेंगी। वहीं, पश्चिम बंगाल ने साफ किया है कि दिसंबर में कॉलेज खुलेंगे।
  • सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में कक्षाएं कब से शुरू होंगी और कैसी होंगी, इसका फैसला उन संस्थानों के कुलपति/प्रमुखों पर छोड़ा गया है। वे ही तय करेंगे कि कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी को खोलने का समय उचित है या नहीं। वैसे, जिस इलाके में वह कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी है, इस पर भी दारोमदार होगा।
  • इसका मतलब है कि भले ही केंद्र सरकार और UGC ने मंजूरी दे दी हो, आपकी राज्य सरकार और लोकल हालात के आधार पर तय होगा कि कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी को खोला जा सकता है या नहीं।

केंद्र सरकार और UGC की गाइडलाइंस में क्या अंतर है?

  • केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन में सिर्फ इतना जिक्र था कि राज्य सरकार स्कूल या कॉलेज फेज वाइज खोल सकते हैं। अब UGC ने साफ किया है कि हॉस्टल में क्या होगा, कॉलेजों में क्या होगा, यूनिवर्सिटी में ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं के दौरान क्या होगा?
  • सही मायने में UGC की गाइडलाइन कॉलेजों और यूनिवर्सिटियों के लिए कोरोना काल में बाइबिल की तरह है। इसका पालन करना बेहद आवश्यक है। UGC ने कॉलेजों/यूनिवर्सिटियों को साफ तौर पर कहा है कि वह स्थानीय सरकार, प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग से तालमेल बिठाएं, ताकि किसी भी इमरजेंसी हालात से निपटने में दिक्कत न हो?
  • UGC ने अपनी गाइडलाइंस में तीन स्तर पर प्लान बनाने को कहा है। पहला, केंद्र/राज्य सरकार के स्तर पर। दूसरा, संस्था प्रमुख के स्तर पर। तीसरा, टीचर के स्तर पर। इसमें ही हॉस्टल एवं अन्य शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों को लेकर स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसीजर यानी SOP बनाने को कहा गया है।
  • UGC ने यूनिवर्सिटियों और कॉलेजों के लिए जो गाइडलाइन जारी की है, उसमें सबसे पहले रिसर्च स्कॉलर, साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी प्रोग्राम के पोस्ट-ग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स और फाइनल ईयर अंडरग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स (प्लेसमेंट के लिए) को कॉलेज/यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंचने को कहा है।

कॉलेज कैम्पस में क्या-क्या बदला दिखेगा?

  • कॉलेज के गेट पर थर्मल मशीन रखी जाएगी, जिससे स्टूडेंट्स और स्टाफ का टेम्परेचर चेक किया जाएगा। सभी के लिए मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसे नियम लागू होंगे। एक समय में 50% स्टूडेंट्स ही कॉलेज में होंगे।
  • सब स्टूडेंट्स साथ नहीं रहेंगे, इसलिए क्लासेस को कम स्टूडेंट्स के अलग-अलग सेक्शन तय किए जा सकते हैं। इससे कॉलेज की टाइमिंग बढ़ जाएगी और ज्यादा समय तक कैम्पस खुले रह सकते हैं।
  • क्लासरूम, लाइब्रेरी, डाइनिंग हॉल, हॉस्टल में एक समय में कितने स्टूडेंट्स एवं अन्य स्टाफ रहेगा, यह तय करने की जिम्मेदारी संस्थान प्रमुख की रहेगी। हर संस्थान को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ समन्वय करना होगा और जरूरत के मुताबिक पास के किसी अस्पताल से टाई-अप करना होगा।
  • कॉलेजों में कल्चरल एक्टिविटी और मीटिंग्स नहीं होंगी। हालांकि, जिन खेल और एक्स्ट्रा-करिकुलर गतिविधियों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की मंजूरी है, उन्हें जारी रखा जा सकता है। फैसला संस्थान प्रमुख का रहेगा।
  • बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही हॉस्टल खोलें। रूम शेयरिंग की मंजूरी न दें। हॉस्टल लौटने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन में रहना होगा। यदि किसी को कोविड-19 हो जाता है तो उसे हॉस्टल में रहने नहीं देंगे।
  • कैम्पस में कोई स्टूडेंट या फैकल्टी मेंबर पॉजिटिव है तो उसे आइसोलेट किया जाएगा। हेल्थकेयर सपोर्ट सिस्टम तैयार रखना होगा। इसी तरह हॉस्टल परिसर में रहने वाले स्टूडेंट्स और स्टाफ को मार्केट जाने से बचना होगा। जितना संभव हो सके, कैम्पस में ही जरूरी चीजें मुहैया कराएं।
  • सोशल और फिजिकल कॉन्टैक्ट और कैम्पस के जिस इलाके में पॉजिटिव मरीज मिला है, वहां जाने पर सख्त पाबंदी लगेगी। कक्षा नहीं लगाना, हॉस्टलर्स के लिए कमरा छोड़ना, मेस से टेकअवे अरेंजमेंट भी फिलहाल बंद रहेंगे।

UGC की गाइडलाइंस में किससे क्या उम्मीद की गई है?

  • केंद्र/राज्य सरकार सेः सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभागों को यूनिवर्सिटियों और कॉलेज के साथ संपर्क में रहना होगा। कोविड-19 को लेकर अनपेक्षित स्थितियों से निपटने के लिए योजना बनानी होगी।
  • संस्थान प्रमुख सेः इन्हें संस्था के लिए स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसीजर (SOP) बनाना होगा। हॉस्पिटल, हेल्थ सेंटर, एनजीओ, हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट से टाई-अप करना होगा। शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों का कैलेंडर बनाना होगा। साथ ही फैकल्टी, स्टॉफ, स्टूडेंट्स, कम्युनिटी के वॉलेंटियर, एनजीओ, हेल्थ संगठन और सरकारी अधिकारियों के प्रतिनिधियों का एक टास्क फोर्स बनाएं।
  • टीचर्स सेः टाइम टेबल, क्लास साइज, पढ़ाने के तरीके, असाइनमेंट्स आदि को ध्यान में रखते हुए टीचिंग प्लान बनाना होगा। ई-रिसोर्सेस की उपलब्धता की जानकारी रखनी होगी। टीचर्स से ही उम्मीद रखी गई है कि वे स्टूडेंट्स की फिजिकल और मेंटल हेल्थ को मॉनिटर करेंगे।
  • माता-पिता सेः बीमार हैं तो बच्चों को बाहर न जाने दें। अच्छी खानपान आदतें डालें और इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के उपाय करें। माता-पिता बच्चों को योगा, कसरत, ध्यान और सांस संबंधी एक्सरसाइज करने को बढ़ावा देना चाहिए ताकि बच्चे मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ रह सकें।
  • स्टूडेंट्स के लिएः फेस मास्क पहनना जरूरी है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और हाइजीन रखना सभी की मजबूरी है। बीमार महसूस करें तो घर पर ही रहें, कॉलेज या यूनिवर्सिटी न जाएं। फैकल्टी मेंबर से कंसल्ट करने या बहुत जरूरी हो तो ही कॉलेज जाएं।

अटेंडेंस को लेकर UGC का क्या कहना है?

  • शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने स्कूलों के लिए अटेंडेंस को अनिवार्य नहीं किया है, पर UGC की गाइडलाइंस में इस पर कोई बात नहीं कही गई है। इसमें सिर्फ इतना कहा गया है कि ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने वाले को ऑनलाइन स्टडी मटेरियल और टीचिंग-लर्निंग ई-रिसोर्सेस की पहुंच देनी होगी।
  • संस्थाओं को ऐसे अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टूडेंट्स के लिए योजना बनानी होगी, जो अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रा और वीसा संबंधी प्रतिबंधों की वजह से प्रोग्राम जॉइन नहीं कर पाएंगे। उनके लिए ऑनलाइन टीचिंग-लर्निंग अरेंजमेंट्स भी किए जा सकते हैं।
