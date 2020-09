#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस#NationlUnemploymentDay #NationalUnemploymentDay @narendramodi

you doesn't talk about employment, small enterprises and also education. You are the PM of India we don't need @mannkibaat

we need you to fulfill that duty for which we choose you. pic.twitter.com/cGKSzdF01w