Hindi News

Db original

Explainer

WHO News; Joe Biden Donald Trump | United States Of America With World Health Organization (WHO); US President Joe Biden Overturn Donald Trump Decision

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर: 6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा?

अमेरिका छह महीने बाद एक बार फिर WHO का हिस्सा बन गया है। नए राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के फैसले को पलट दिया है। ट्रम्प ने WHO को कोरोना से निपटने में नाकाम बताया था। उनका आरोप था कि WHO पर चीन का नियंत्रण है इसलिए हम इससे अलग हो रहे हैं।

बाइडेन के इस फैसले से WHO को बड़ी फाइनेंशियल मदद मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही उसे मैन पावर सपोर्ट भी मिलेगा है। WHO को समर्थन जताने के लिए बाइडेन ने अपने स्वास्थ्य सलाहकार फाउसी एंथोनी को भी भेजा था। बाइडेन का यह फैसला किस तरह WHO में बदलाव लाएगा? ​​​​​​WHO में अमेरिका की वापसी के क्या मायने हैं? आइये जानते हैं...

WHO क्या है?

WHO यानी वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की स्थापना 7 अप्रैल 1948 को हुई थी। UN में शामिल 194 देश इस ऑर्गेनाइजेशन का हिस्सा हैं। इसका मूल सिद्धांत है कि स्वास्थ्य एक मानव अधिकार है (Health is a human right)। दुनिया के 150 देशों में इसके 7000 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी हैं। इसका हेडक्वॉर्टर जेनेवा में है। WHO के स्थापना दिवस को वर्ल्ड हेल्थ डे के रूप में मनाया जाता है। टेड्रोस अधनोम घेब्रेयसस इस वक्त WHO के महासचिव हैं।

WHO क्या करता है?

ये हेल्थ एजेंसी दुनिया में होने वाले स्वास्थ्य खतरों पर नजर रखती है। दुनियाभर में स्वास्थ्य को बढ़ावा देना, हर आदमी तक स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की पहुंच बनाना। हेल्थ इमरजेंसी में लोगों तक स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाना इसका लक्ष्य है। कोरोना जैसी हेल्थ इमरजेंसी की पहचान करना, उसके खतरों को कम करना और उसे रोकने के प्रयास करना भी WHO के कामों में आता है। हेल्थ इमरजेंसी की पहचान करके दुनिया को इससे आगाह करना भी WHO का काम है।

अमेरिका ने WHO छोड़ने का फैसला क्यों किया था?

ट्रम्प सरकार ने 6 जुलाई 2020 को WHO से अलग होने का फैसला किया। अमेरिकी सरकार ने WHO को दी जाने वाली सारी फंडिंग पर रोक लगा दी थी। अमेरिका सबसे ज्यादा फंड डोनेट करने वाला देश है। इसके पीछे ट्रम्प सरकार ने तीन कारण बताए थे। पहला कारण था कि चीन के वुहान में वायरस मिलने के बाद WHO ने देर से एक्शन लिया। दूसरा कारण, WHO चीन के प्रभाव में काम कर रहा है। तीसरा कारण था कि WHO ने ट्रम्प के फैसले की आलोचना की थी। दरअसल, ट्रम्प सरकार ने महामारी फैलने के बाद चीन से अमेरिका आने वाले लोगों की एंट्री पर रोक लगा दी थी।

ट्रम्प के कदम पर WHO ने क्या सफाई दी?

WHO के अधिकारियों ने ट्रैवल बैन पर सवाल उठाए थे और कहा था कि अमेरिका का इस तरह का फैसला मेडिकल सहायता में बाधा डाल सकता है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि उनका मतलब गलत निकाला गया। वे अमेरिका की पॉलिसी की आलोचना नहीं कर रहे थे। वहीं, पहले भी WHO के अधिकारियों पर चीन के प्रभाव में होने की आलोचना होती रही है।

WHO की आलोचना इसलिए भी हुई क्योंकि इसके शीर्ष अधिकारियों ने पिछले साल जून में सार्वजनिक रूप से कोरोना पर चीन के उठाए कदमों की सराहना की थी। वहीं, दूसरी ओर न्यूज एजेंसी AP ने बताया कि WHO के कुछ अधिकारियों ने चीन से कोरोना के खतरे की बात को छुपाने की चीन से शिकायत निजी तौर पर की। इस विरोधाभासी रवैए के कारण भी WHO की आलोचना हो रही है।

अमेरिका के फैसले का WHO पर क्या असर हुआ?

WHO का इस साल का बजट 5.84 बिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 42.6 हजार करोड़ रुपए है। WHO के बजट में सबसे ज्यादा फंडिंग अमेरिका करता है। ये WHO के कुल बजट का करीब 15% है। इसके बाद ब्रिटेन का नंबर आता है। जो अमेरिका का करीब आधा है। वहीं, तीसरे नंबर पर बिल एंड मेलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन है। वहीं, चीन की बात करें तो WHO को चीन जितनी फंडिंग देता है वो अमेरिका की फंडिंग का महज 10% है। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि WHO के लिए अमेरिका से फिर से फंडिंग शुरू होने के क्या मायने हैं।

बाइडेन से किस तरह की उम्मीद है?

बाइडेन के स्वास्थ्य सलाहकार फाउसी एंथोनी ने WHO के बोर्ड मेंबर्स के सामने कहा कि अमेरिका फिर से हेल्थ सेक्टर में WHO के साथ काम करना चाहता है। उन्होंने WHO की फंडिंग को शुरू करने का ऐलान किया। साथ ही स्टाफ सपोर्ट और कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए हर संभव मदद करने की बात भी कही।

फाउसी ने WHO में कुछ जरूरी बदलाव करने की भी इच्छा जताई है। ये जरूरी बदलाव क्या होंगे, फिलहाल ये सामने नहीं आए हैं। अमेरिका का WHO से जुड़ने का निर्णय कई मायनों में WHO की विश्वसनीयता को बढ़ाएगा और उसे पिछले कुछ साल से हो रही आलोचना से छुटकारा मिलेगा।