भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:बिहार में किसकी सरकार, कल दोपहर 12 बजे का इंतजार; रुझान से नतीजों तक कब-क्या होगा

2 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
बिहार विधानसभा की सभी 243 सीटों पर वोटिंग खत्म हो गई है। अब इंतजार है 10 नवंबर का, जब नतीजे हमारे सामने होंगे। कोरोनावायरस की वजह से इस बार का चुनाव खास बन गया है, लेकिन इसकी वजह से इस बार नतीजे आने में भी देरी होगी। अब तक लंच टाइम से पहले तक सरकार बनने की तस्वीर साफ हो जाती थी और शाम की चाय तक नतीजे अंतिम रूप भी ले लेते थे। अमेरिकी चुनाव में वोटों की गिनती को जिस तरह कोरोना ने प्रभावित किया, कुछ वैसा ही बिहार में भी नजर आ सकता है। चुनाव विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि आखिरी नतीजा आते-आते रात एक बज सकता है।

1. काउंटिंग कब से शुरू होगी? पहला रुझान कब तक आएगा?

वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट गिने जाएंगे। 8:30 बजे से EVM से वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी। पहला रुझान 8:45 बजे तक आने की उम्मीद की जा सकती है।

2. नतीजे आने में कितना समय लगेगा?

इस बार नतीजे आने में कोरोना का असर नजर आएगा। इस बार 1 लाख 6 हजार 526 बूथ बनाए गए थे, जबकि 2015 में 65 हजार 367 बूथ थे। बूथों की संख्या करीब 63% बढ़ने से EVM की संख्या भी बढ़ गई। लिहाजा वोटों की गिनती के लिए ज्यादा राउंड चलेंगे। इसका असर नतीजों पर पड़ेगा और नतीजा घोषित होने में वक्त लग सकता है।

3. हर बूथ पर क्या एक ही EVM होती है?

नहीं, ऐसा जरूरी नहीं है। एक EVM में 16 कैंडिडेट का नाम ही आता है। ऐसे में अगर किसी विधानसभा में 17 कैंडिडेट भी खड़े हुए हैं, तो वहां हर बूथ पर दो EVM लगानी पड़ेगी। इसी तरह एक EVM ज्यादा से ज्यादा 2,000 वोट्स रिकॉर्ड कर सकती है। हर बूथ पर इस बार वोटर्स की संख्या को 1,000 तक सीमित किया गया था। पिछले चुनाव तक एक EVM में 1,500 तक वोट दर्ज होते थे।

4. EVM से वोटों की गिनती की प्रक्रिया क्या है?

वोटिंग खत्म होने के बाद EVM को सील कर दिया जाता है। काउंटिंग वाले दिन EVM की पहले जांच होती है। जांच के बाद ही उसे ऑन किया जाता है। EVM पर ही RESULT का बटन होता है, जो सील रहता है। सील हटाने के बाद RESULT बटन दबाते ही हर कैंडिडेट को मिले वोटों की संख्या डिस्प्ले हो जाती है। पहले राउंड की गिनती पूरी होने के बाद चुनाव अधिकारी 2 मिनट तक इंतजार करते हैं। अगर किसी कैंडिडेट को लगता है कि काउंटिंग में कोई गड़बड़ी हो गई है या कोई आपत्ति है, तो वो इन 2 मिनट में ही दर्ज करा सकता है। इसके बाद EVM को फिर सील कर दिया जाता है। आपत्ति आने के बाद VVPAT से मिलान किया जाता है। अगर 2 बार से ज्यादा VVPAT और EVM के नतीजों में फर्क आता है, तो VVPAT के नतीजों को ही माना जाता है।

5. नतीजे आने में देरी आने की और भी कोई वजह है क्या?

हां, कोरोना की वजह से इस बार काउंटिंग सेंटर की संख्या भी बढ़ाई गई है। आमतौर पर हर जिले में एक ही काउंटिंग सेंटर होता है, लेकिन इस बार बिहार के 38 जिलों 55 काउंटिंग सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। जबकि, 414 काउंटिंग हॉल हैं। ज्यादा काउंटिंग सेंटर होने से भी नतीजे आने में समय लगेगा।

6. तो हमें नतीजे मिलने कब से शुरू होंगे?

रुझान तो सुबह से मिलते रहेंगे, लेकिन हर विधानसभा के नतीजे अलग-अलग आएंगे। पहले नतीजे की आधिकारिक घोषणा शाम 5 बजे के बाद आने की उम्मीद है। शाम 5 के बाद फतुहा, बीहपुर, सकरा, लौरिया समेत कई सीटों का नतीजा आ सकता है। उसके बाद नतीजे आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। पटना की कुम्हरार सीट पर रात 12 बजे और दीघा पर 1 बजे के बाद नतीजे आएंगे। तेजस्वी यादव राघोपुर से लड़ रहे हैं और इस सीट का नतीजा रात 9 बजे के बाद ही आ सकेगा।

7. हमें कब पता चलेगा, किसकी सरकार बन रही है?

रुझानों के आधार पर सरकार की स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी। सभी सीटों पर पहले रुझान दोपहर 12 बजे तक मिलने लगेंगे। तब तक तस्वीर साफ होने की उम्मीद है। यदि कांटे का मुकाबला रहा तो विधानसभा की स्थिति के आधार पर दोपहर दो या तीन बजे तक ही स्थिति साफ हो सकेगी। इससे पहले के विधानसभा चुनावों में 12 बजे तक तो सरकार की स्थिति भी साफ होने लगती थी, जो इस बार कोरोना की वजह से नहीं हो सकेगा।

