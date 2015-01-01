पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन डेली ट्रैकर:ऑक्सफोर्ड की वैक्सीन सरकार को 222 रुपए और आपको हजार रुपए में मिलेगी; फाइजर की जरूरत नहीं

  • WHO की चीफ साइंटिस्ट सौम्या स्वामीनाथन ने कहा- ऑक्सफोर्ड के वैक्सीन के नतीजे उत्साह बढ़ाने वाले

कोरोनावायरस महामारी को रोकने के लिए वैक्सीन बना रही कंपनियों की ओर से अच्छी खबरें आने का सिलसिला जारी है। ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका का कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन-कोवीशील्ड बड़े स्तर पर हुए ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स में 70% इफेक्टिव रहा। कंपनी का दावा है कि वैक्सीन 90% तक इफेक्टिव रह सकता है।

इस बीच भारत में इस वैक्सीन को बना रहे सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) ने दोहराया कि उसका फोकस सबसे पहले भारत में वैक्सीन को डिस्ट्रीब्यूट करने पर है। SII यह वैक्सीन 222 रुपए में सरकार को देगी और अगर कोई व्यक्ति इसे व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर लगाना चाहता है तो उसे 1,000 रुपए चुकाने होंगे। वहीं, रूस ने आश्वस्त किया है कि अमेिरका में विकसित हो रहे फाइजर और मॉडर्ना के वैक्सीन की तुलना में उसका वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक V सस्ता रहने वाला है।

ऑक्सफोर्ड के वैक्सीन की सफलता महत्वपूर्ण

ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका के वैक्सीन की इफिकेसी और सेफ्टी का पूरी दुनिया में सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा। वैक्सीन को सप्लाई करना आसान है। इसे 2 से 8 डिग्री तक तापमान में स्टोर किया जा सकता है। इस वजह से मौजूदा रेफ्रिजरेशन व्यवस्था में इसे भारत में डिलीवर करना आसान है। वैसे, इससे पहले तीन वैक्सीन फाइजर, मॉडर्ना और रूस के स्पूतनिक V ने 90% इफेक्टिव रहने का दावा किया है। पर समस्या यह है कि फाइजर के वैक्सीन को -70 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर स्टोरेज करना पड़ता है। यानी इसके लिए मौजूदा कोल्ड चेन और रेफ्रिजरेशन सुविधा को अपग्रेड करना होगा।

ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन की कीमत क्या होगी?

SII के CEO अदार पूनावाला का कहना है कि अगर कोई निजी स्तर पर वैक्सीन को खरीदना चाहता है तो उसे एक खुराक 1,000 रुपए में मिलेगी। सरकार को यह सिर्फ 222 रुपए में मिलेगी। जनवरी 2021 तक 10 करोड़ वैक्सीन का स्टॉक तैयार कर लिया जाएगा और मार्च तक 40 करोड़ टीके डिलीवरी के लिए तैयार होंगे। इसी तरह 2021 के अंत तक 300 करोड़ डोज तैयार करने का लक्ष्य है। पूनावाला का कहना है कि कंपनी का फोकस वैक्सीन को सबसे पहले भारत में डिलीवर करने पर है। उसके बाद डील्स के आधार अन्य देशों को सप्लाई होगी।

रूस ने कहा- स्पूतनिक V सबसे सस्ता होगा

रूस ने दावा किया है कि उसका वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक V पश्चिमी देशों की प्रतिस्पर्धी कंपनियों यानी फाइजर और मॉडर्ना के वैक्सीन के मुकाबले सस्ता होगा। हालांकि, उसने अब तक न तो इसकी कीमत बताई है और न ही अन्य डिटेल्स पब्लिक किए हैं। फाइजर ने शनिवार को अपने फार्मूले को इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल के लिए USFDA के सामने प्रस्तुत किया। दो डोज की कीमत 2,900 रुपए तक हो सकती है। वहीं, मॉडर्ना के वैक्सीन के दो डोज 3,700 से 5,400 रुपए के बीच लगेंगे।

भारत में फाइजर के वैक्सीन की जरूरत नहींः स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्ष वर्धन ने दोहराया कि भारत में जिन वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स चल रहे हैं, उनके नतीजे उत्साह बढ़ाने वाले रहे हैं। इस वजह से भारत को फाइजर के वैक्सीन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक हर्ष वर्धन ने कहा कि फाइजर-बायोएनटेक के वैक्सीन पर विचार करने का कोई मतलब नहीं निकलता। उसे तो अमेरिका में ही अब तक मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। यदि अप्रूवल मिल भी जाता है तो वह पहले अमेरिका में वैक्सीन सप्लाई करेगा और फिर दुनिया के अन्य देशों को। भारत में इस समय पांच वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स चल रहे हैं। ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका के वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स SII कर रहा है। वहीं, भारत बायोटेक के स्वदेशी कोवैक्सिन के फेज-3 ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स शुरू हो चुके हैं। उसके फेज-2 के रिजल्ट्स जल्द ही सामने आएंगे। इसी तरह कैडिला हेल्थ का वैक्सीन ZyCovD भी फेज-2 पूरा कर चुका है। इसके अलावा डॉ. रेड्डी'ज लैब्स ने रूसी वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक V के फेज-2/3 ट्रायल्स की मंजूरी हासिल कर ली है। हैदराबाद के बायोलॉजिकल E के वैक्सीन कैंडिडेट भी फेज-1/2 ट्रायल्स पाइपलाइन में है।

WHO को भी ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन से उम्मीद

वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की चीफ साइंटिस्ट सौम्या स्वामीनाथन ने कहा कि ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन के अंतिम आंकड़े अभी सामने नहीं आए हैं। फिर भी शुरुआती नतीजे उत्साह बढ़ाने वाले हैं। उन्होंने साथ ही अन्य वैक्सीन डेवलपर्स से भी कहा कि वे दुनिया की 7.2 अरब आबादी के लिए पर्याप्त डोज बनाने पर ध्यान दें। सौम्या स्वामीनाथन ने कहा कि वैक्सीन का 90% तक इफेक्टिव रहना अच्छा है, लेकिन इसमें और भी गहराई से स्टडी करने की जरूरत है।

