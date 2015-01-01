पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Coronavirus India I Domestic Aviation Update, Air Travel Passenger Traffic Data 2020; How Many Passengers Travel By Plane?

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:देश में हर दिन 2.25 लाख यात्री हवाई सफर कर रहे, छह महीने में फ्लाइट ऑपरेशन ढाई गुना हुआ

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मार्च में जब कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने शुरू हुए तो सरकार ने सबसे पहले वीजा सस्पेंड किए, ताकि विदेशी यात्रियों को भारत आने से रोका जा सके। उसके बाद 23 मार्च से इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स और 25 मार्च से डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट्स भी बंद कर दीं। 25 मई से डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट्स फिर से शुरू की गईं। हालांकि, फ्लाइट्स शुरू होने के बाद भी ज्यादा पैसेंजर्स नहीं आ रहे थे।

अब हालात सुधर रहे हैं। अब फ्लाइट्स में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। ICICI बैंक की एक रिपोर्ट बताती है, जून में रोजाना औसतन 65 हजार से भी कम यात्री सफर कर रहे थे, लेकिन नवंबर में इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 2.25 लाख से भी ऊपर पहुंच गई है।

हमारे देश में हर साल तकरीबन 14 करोड़ डोमेस्टिक और 6 करोड़ इंटरनेशनल पैसेंजर्स हवाई यात्रा करते हैं, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से एविएशन इंडस्ट्री की हालत खराब हो गई थी। क्रेडिट रेटिंग एजेंसी क्रिसिल ने 2020 से 2022 के बीच इंडियन एयरलाइंस कंपनियों को 1.3 लाख करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू लॉस होने का अनुमान लगाया है। हालांकि, ICICI बैंक की रिपोर्ट अब थोड़ी राहत देती है।

पहले समझते हैं कैसे सुधर रही है एविएशन इंडस्ट्री की हालत?
1. एवरेज डेली पैसेंजरः जून के महीने हर दिन औसत 64 हजार 396 पैसेंजर हवाई यात्रा कर रहे थे। जबकि, नवंबर के महीने में हर दिन 2.25 लाख पैसेंजर हवाई सफर कर रहे हैं।

2. एवरेज डेली डिपार्चर: जून के महीने में हर दिन औसतन 713 फ्लाइट्स उड़ान भर रही थीं। जबकि, नवंबर के महीने में हर दिन 1,738 फ्लाइट्स उड़ान भर रही हैं। यानी, छह महीने में फ्लाइट्स की संख्या करीब ढाई गुना हो गई है।

3. हर डिपार्चर पर औसत पैसेंजर: जब यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ी है, फ्लाइट्स की संख्या बढ़ी है, तो जाहिर है कि हर फ्लाइट्स में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या भी बढ़ी ही होगी। ऐसा हुआ भी है। जून के महीने में हर फ्लाइट्स में औसतन 90 के आसपास पैसेंजर यात्रा करते थे, जबकि नवंबर के महीने में तकरीबन 110। यानी, जून से लेकर अब तक हर फ्लाइट्स में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या करीब 20 बढ़ गई है।

कोरोना इम्पैक्ट पिछले साल अगस्त तक जितने यात्रियों ने सफर किया था, इस बार उसके आधे भी नहीं आए
कोरोना ने हर इंडस्ट्री पर निगेटिव इम्पैक्ट डाला है। एविएशन इंडस्ट्री भी इससे अछूती नहीं है। कोरोना की वजह से इस साल अगस्त तक 4.01 करोड़ यात्रियों ने हवाई सफर किया। जबकि, पिछले साल अगस्त तक 9.43 करोड़ यात्री आए थे। यानी, पिछले साल अगस्त तक जितने यात्रियों ने हवाई सफर किया था, उसमें से 50% भी इस बार नहीं आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें