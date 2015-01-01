पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:भारत में 75 करोड़ हुए इंटरनेट यूजर; 12 GB के साथ मंथली डेटा यूज में दुनिया में सबसे आगे

2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
भारत में इंटरनेट ने 15 अगस्त 2020 को 25 साल पूरे किए। इसी महीने देश में 75 करोड़ यूजर का आंकड़ा भी पार हो चुका है। खास बात यह है कि पिछले चार साल में इंटरनेट यूजर दोगुने हुए हैं। यानी शुरुआती 21 साल में जितने यूजर जुड़े, उतने ही 2017 से अब तक जुड़ चुके हैं। यह बढ़ोतरी अकेले नहीं हुई, डेटा की खपत भी बढ़ी है। अब हर व्यक्ति हर महीने एवरेज 12 GB डेटा का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है, जो दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा है। 5 इंडिकेटर्स से समझते हैं देश में इंटरनेट के इस्तेमाल का स्टेटस...

1. पांच राज्यों में देश का 35% इंटरनेट यूजर बेस, बचे 23 राज्यों और 9 UTs में 65%

भारत में इंटरनेट यूजर बेस को रफ्तार मिली पिछले चार साल में। आंकड़ों में देखें तो 2016 में जहां 34 करोड़ लोग इंटरनेट से जुड़ गए थे, वहीं 2020 में अब 76 करोड़ लोग इंटरनेट यूज कर रहे हैं। खास बात यह है कि पिछले साल जून से अगस्त 2020 तक ही 10 करोड़ यूजर बढ़े हैं। यानी हर महीने करीब 71 लाख यूजर जुड़े हैं।

जब हम इन आंकड़ों का ब्रेकअप देखते हैं तो पता चलता है कि उन्हीं राज्यों में यूजर बढ़े हैं, जहां डिजिटल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर बेहतर था। टॉप 5 राज्यों में महाराष्ट्र (6.4 करोड़), आंध्रप्रदेश (5.9 करोड़), तमिलनाडु (5.1 करोड़), गुजरात (4.5 करोड़) और कर्नाटक (4.6 करोड़) शामिल हैं, जहां देश का 35% यूजर बेस रहता है। अब आप ही सोचिए कि बाकी 23 राज्यों और 9 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों (UTs) में 65% इंटरनेट यूजर हैं और इनमें उत्तरप्रदेश, बिहार, राजस्थान, पश्चिम बंगाल जैसे बड़ी आबादी वाले राज्य शामिल हैं।

2. अभी दुनिया में सबसे आगे; अगले 5 साल में दोगुना हो जाएगा डेटा का इस्तेमाल
जियो के 2016 में लॉन्च और फ्री डेटा की पेशकश ने इंटरनेट यूजर भी बढ़ाए और डेटा का इस्तेमाल भी। असर यह हुआ कि अन्य कंपनियों को भी डेटा सस्ता करना पड़ा। डेटा इस्तेमाल की बात करें तो 2017 में हर महीने प्रतिव्यक्ति डेटा खपत 1.2 GB थी, जो जून-2020 में 10 गुना बढ़कर 12 GB तक पहुंच चुकी है। खास बात यह है कि यह रफ्तार और बढ़ने वाली है। एरिक्सन मोबिलिटी रिपोर्ट की जून में आई रिपोर्ट कहती है कि भारत में 2025 तक हर यूजर की डेटा खपत बढ़कर 25 GB तक पहुंच जाएगी।

3. मोबाइल इंटरनेट के यूजर सबसे ज्यादा और जरूरी नेटवर्क न होने से पिछड़ गए गांव

इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल करने वाले जिस रफ्तार से शहरों में बढ़े, उतनी रफ्तार गांवों में नहीं मिल सकी। इसकी दो वजहें हैं। पहली- जो यूजर बढ़े, वह मोबाइल इंटरनेट से बढ़े। दूसरी- गांवों में नेटवर्क की कमी ने यूजर्स को इंटरनेट से जुड़ने से रोका। इसी वजह से जून में 61% इंटरनेट कनेक्शन शहरों में थे और सिर्फ 39% गांवों में।

सेलुलर ऑपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया के डायरेक्टर जनरल लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) एसपी कोचर कहते हैं कि हमारे यहां 97% ब्रॉडबैंड कनेक्शन मोबाइल्स पर हैं। इसके बाद भी 50% आबादी को ही पर्याप्त नेटवर्क कवरेज मिल पा रहा है। नेटवर्क बढ़ाने के साथ ही उसकी कीमतें और सर्विस क्वालिटी भी बढ़ाना जरूरी है।

4. सस्ता इंटरनेट देकर सबसे आगे निकला जियो, हर दूसरा इंटरनेट कनेक्शन उसके पास

इंटरनेट यूजर बढ़े हैं तो एक बड़ा कारण रहा है जियो का सस्ता डेटा। कई एनालिस्ट दावा करते हैं कि जियो भले ही इस मार्केट में सबसे नया प्लेयर है, उसने जिस तेजी से अपने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर काम किया, बाकी नहीं कर सके। यही वजह है कि रिलायंस जियो को टक्कर देने वाला दूर-दूर तक नहीं दिखाई दे रहा। ब्रॉडबैंड मार्केट में जियो का मार्केट शेयर 56.4% हो गया, जबकि भारती एयरटेल 22.2% के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर है। यानी हर दूसरा इंटरनेट यूजर जियो के नेटवर्क पर है और हर चौथा यूजर एयरटेल के नेटवर्क पर।

5. चार साल में 200 रुपए से सीधे 11 रुपए पर आ गया है 1 GB डेटा

आज इंटरनेट एक एसेंशियल कमोडिटी यानी आवश्यक वस्तु बन चुका है, जिसके बिना जिंदगी की कल्पना ही नहीं की जा सकती। IIT-बेंगलुरू के प्रोफेसर देबब्रत दास ने कहा कि इंटरनेट ने लॉकडाउन में एक बार फिर साबित किया कि वह गेम-चेंजर है। छोटे-छोटे कारोबारियों ने इंटरनेट की मदद से लॉकडाउन में अपना घर चलाया। ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन, फाइनेंस और हेल्थकेयर तक सबकुछ तो मिल रहा है इस पर।

दास जो कह रहे हैं, उसमें कुछ भी नया नहीं है। जियो के आने के बाद से इंटरनेट कंपनियों का पूरा फोकस डेटा के साथ-साथ वैल्यू एडेड सर्विसेस पर आ गया है। इस वजह से उनके कमाने के तौर-तरीके भी बदल गए हैं। प्रति व्यक्ति औसत रेवेन्यू में गिरावट आई है और साथ में डेटा भी सस्ता हो गया है। कंपनियों को प्रति यूजर होने वाली आय भी घटी है, लेकिन सब्सक्राइबर्स बढ़ाकर वह इसकी भरपाई की कोशिश कर रही हैं।

