  Hindi News
  Db original
  Explainer
  US Election Day 3rd November 2020; Donald Trump Joe Biden

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:6 तारीखों से जानिए अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति कैसे चुनते हैं; हमारे यहां से कितना अलग है सिस्टम?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
  • इस बार पापुलर वोट्स के नतीजों के लिए करना पड़ सकता है इंतजार
  • इलेक्शन डे के चार-पांच दिन बाद सामने आ सकते हैं चुनाव के नतीजे

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव महज हफ्ताभर दूर है। 3 नवंबर को वोटिंग होनी है, लेकिन कोरोना ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया को बहुत प्रभावित किया है। जो वोटर अब तक इलेक्शन डे (इस साल 3 नवंबर) को पोलिंग बूथ पर जाकर वोटिंग करते रहे हैं, वे घर बैठे मेल-इन या पोस्टल बैलट से वोटिंग कर रहे हैं। अमेरिका में कुछ राज्यों में इलेक्शन डे से पहले भी वोट डाले जा सकते हैं, जिसे अर्ली वोटिंग कहते हैं। इसका भी लोग फायदा उठा रहे हैं, ताकि भीड़ में न जाना पड़े। पिछले चुनावों में कुल वोटिंग का 50% मतदान तो इस साल इलेक्शन डे से एक हफ्ते पहले ही हो गया है। यह आंकड़ा और भी बढ़ सकता है।

अब तक 6.95 करोड़ लोगों ने वोट डाला, 2016 के कुल वोटों के मुकाबले प्री-वोटिंग में ही 50% मतदान

दुनिया को पता है कि रिपब्लिकन पार्टी से प्रेसिडेंट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी से पूर्व वाइस-प्रेसिडेंट जो बाइडेन के बीच मुख्य मुकाबला है। आइए अमेरिकी चुनाव प्रक्रिया की अहम तारीखों से गुजरते हुए जानते हैं कि कोरोना के दौर में वोटिंग कैसे हो रही है और इसका चुनाव प्रक्रिया की तारीखों पर क्या असर पड़ने वाला है...

पहली अहम तारीख

3 नवंबर 2020: वोटिंग खत्म होगी

अमेरिका में प्रेसिडेंशियल चुनाव हमेशा नवंबर में आने वाले पहले सोमवार के बाद वाले मंगलवार को होते हैं। इसका मतलब यह है कि यदि नवंबर का महीना मंगलवार से शुरू होता है तो चुनाव अगले मंगलवार, यानी 8 नवंबर को होंगे। एक और बात अमेरिका में वोटिंग की तारीख का मतलब यह नहीं है कि वोटिंग इस दिन शुरू होगी, बल्कि उस दिन खत्म होगी। इस साल पहला मंगलवार तीन नवंबर को है, जिसे इलेक्शन डे भी कह सकते हैं।

इस बार 50 में से 38 स्टेट्स ने अर्ली वोटिंग की सुविधा वोटर्स को दी है। यानी अगर आप इलेक्शन डे पर पोलिंग बूथ पर जाकर वोटिंग नहीं कर सकते तो आप पहले से आवेदन देकर अर्ली वोटिंग या ई-मेल के जरिए वोटिंग कर सकते हैं। पोस्टल बैलेट भी ऐसा ही है। इसमें भी आपको इलेक्शन डे से पहले वोटिंग का मौका मिलता है। हमारे यहां वोटिंग को लेकर पूरे भारत में एक जैसे नियम हैं, लेकिन अमेरिका में ऐसा नहीं है। वहां हर राज्य का अपना कानून है और वोटर्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन इलेक्शन डे तक चलता रहता है।

6 राज्यों की 10 संसदीय सीटों पर भारतीय निर्णायक, इनकी वोटिंग में हिस्सेदारी 6-18% तक है

कोरोना को देखते हुए इस बार अब तक सात करोड़ से ज्यादा वोटर अर्ली वोटिंग का लाभ उठा चुके हैं। कुछ राज्यों ने 15 अक्टूबर से ही इसकी शुरुआत कर दी थी और अर्ली वोटिंग का यह सिलसिला इलेक्शन डे यानी 3 नवंबर से पहले तक चलता रहेगा। पिछले साल करीब 5.8 करोड़ लोगों ने अर्ली वोटिंग की थी और इस बार यह रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रहा है। बड़ी संख्या में युवा अर्ली वोटिंग कर रहे हैं। भारत में अर्ली वोटिंग जैसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। बैलेट वोटिंग की सुविधा जरूर चुनाव कराने में शामिल सरकारी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के साथ ही सुरक्षा बलों के जवानों को मिलती है।

अमेरिका में उसके राज्यों के बीच अंतर बहुत ज्यादा है। इस वजह से वहां हमारे यहां जैसा वोटिंग शुरू करने और खत्म करने का एक-सा समय नहीं है। हर स्टेट में पोलिंग शुरू होने और खत्म होने का समय अलग है। ज्यादातर स्टेट्स में 3 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजे यानी भारतीय समय के मुताबिक दोपहर 3ः30 बजे वोटिंग शुरू होगी। वहां रात को नौ बजे तक चलेगी, यानी भारतीय समय के मुताबिक 4 नवंबर सुबह 6ः30 बजे तक वोटिंग चलती रहेगी।

वोटों की गिनती

हमारे यहां वोटिंग होने के बाद सारी मशीनें एक जगह आती है और काउंटिंग अलग तारीख को होती है। अमेरिका में ऐसा नहीं होता। वहां तो वोटिंग खत्म होते ही गिनती शुरू हो जाती है। पिछले साल इलेक्शन डे के अगले दिन सुबह तक नतीजे भी आ गए थे, तब तक हमारे यहां शाम हो चुकी थी। इस बार काउंटिंग में थोड़ा ट्विस्ट है। इस बार कुछ स्टेट्स ने 13 नवंबर तक पोस्टल बैलेट्स भेजने की मंजूरी दी है। इस वजह से नतीजे आने में एक या दो दिन भी लग सकते हैं।

एक और बड़ा अंतर यह है कि अमेरिका में वोटर सीधे राष्ट्रपति नहीं चुनते। वहां, वोटर अपना प्रतिनिधि चुनते हैं, जो इलेक्टर कहलाते हैं। किसी स्टेट में कितने इलेक्टर होंगे, यह उसकी आबादी पर निर्भर करता है। कैलिफोर्निया के पास सबसे ज्यादा 55 इलेक्टर हैं। पूरे अमेरिका में 538 इलेक्टर हैं, जो अपने-अपने क्षेत्र से वोटर्स को रिप्रेजेंट करते हैं। यह इलेक्टर ही आगे जाकर प्रेसिडेंट का चुनाव करते हैं।

वोटर पापुलर वोट भी देते हैं, यानी वे बताएंगे कि उन्हें कौन पसंद है- ट्रम्प या बाइडेन। कुछ स्टेट्स में जो पापुलर वोट्स जीतता है, उसे ही सभी इलेक्टर सीटें मिल जाती हैं, लेकिन कुछ स्टेट्स में ऐसा नहीं है। वहां इलेक्टर अलग हो सकते हैं। यह महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि पिछले चुनावों में पापुलर वोट्स में जीतने के बावजूद हिलेरी क्लिंटन को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट्स में ट्रम्प से शिकस्त मिली थी। ऐसा अमेरिकी इतिहास में पांच बार ही हुआ है।

दूसरी अहम तारीख

10 नवंबरः नतीजों की घोषणा की शुरुआत

भले ही पापुलर वोट्स और उनका एनालिसिस हमें पहले ही बता देगा कि कौन प्रेसिडेंट बनने वाला है, चुनाव प्रक्रिया में सर्टिफिकेशन बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। यह औपचारिक सरकारी प्रक्रिया है। 10 नवंबर के बाद अलग-अलग स्टेट्स में वोटिंग के बाद की स्थिति के आधार पर इलेक्टर को सर्टिफाई करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। यदि कोई विवाद होता है और री-काउंट की स्थिति बनी, तो इस प्रक्रिया में देर भी लग सकती है। इस बार अलग-अलग तारीखों पर सर्टिफिकेशन शुरू होगा।

तीसरी अहम तारीख

8 दिसंबरः नतीजों का सर्टिफिकेशन पूरा होगा

यह भी एक औपचारिकता वाली सरकारी प्रक्रिया है। कैलिफोर्निया को छोड़कर सभी स्टेट्स में नतीजे सर्टिफाई हो चुके होंगे। यानी 8 दिसंबर तक इलेक्टर्स को लेकर स्थिति साफ हो चुकी होगी। सभी 50 राज्यों में 538 इलेक्टर तय हो चुके होंगे।

चौथी अहम तारीख

14 दिसंबरः इलेक्टर स्टेट की राजधानी में डालेंगे वोट

सभी 50 स्टेट्स की राजधानियों में 538 इलेक्टर अपना-अपना वोट डालेंगे। कुछ स्टेट्स के लिए यह महज औपचारिकता है, क्योंकि वे अपनी मर्जी से किसी को वोट नहीं डाल सकते। अमेरिका के संविधान में यह कही नहीं लिखा कि इलेक्टर को पापुलर वोट्स को फॉलो करना होगा, लेकिन ज्यादातर स्टेट्स में कानूनन ऐसा करना जरूरी है। जुलाई 2020 में अमेरिकी सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ किया है कि जिन स्टेट्स में कानून लागू है, वहां इलेक्टर्स को पापुलर वोट को फॉलो करना होगा। यानी जिसे जनता चुनेगी, उसे ही वोट देना होगा।

पांचवीं अहम तारीख

6 जनवरी 2021: कांग्रेस में होगी इलेक्टर्स के वोटों की गिनती

सभी राजधानियों से इलेक्टर के वोट वॉशिंगटन में पहुंचेंगे। वाइस-प्रेसिडेंट के सामने कांग्रेस में ही इलेक्टर्स के वोटों को गिना जाएगा। यह भी महज औपचारिकता ही है। इसके बाद ही औपचारिक रूप से अगले प्रेसिडेंट के नाम की घोषणा होती है। कभी-कभी एकाध इलेक्टर अपने वोटर्स की इच्छा के विपरीत जाकर भी वोट करता रहा है, लेकिन ज्यादातर स्टेट्स में कानून बनने के बाद ऐसा करना भी उनके लिए संभव नहीं होगा।

छठी अहम तारीख

20 जनवरी 2021: नया प्रेसिडेंट शपथ लेगा

अमेरिका में नया प्रेसिडेंट कब शपथ लेगा, यह पहले से तय है। इसके लिए हमारे यहां जैसा मुहूर्त वगैरह निकालने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। अमेरिका के संविधान के मुताबिक, 20 जनवरी को नया प्रेसिडेंट पद की शपथ लेता है। इसे इनॉगरेशन-डे भी कहते हैं।

