भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:चीन से लद्दाख में सैन्य टकराव के बीच भारत-अमेरिका में 2+2 डायलॉग; इसके मायने, अहमियत और फायदे

38 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री ने गलवान में 20 भारतीय सैनिकों की शहादत को याद किया, कहा- हम भारत के साथ

भारत और अमेरिका के रक्षा और विदेश मंत्रियों के बीच ‘2+2 डायलॉग’ फॉर्मेट में तीसरी बातचीत मंगलवार को दिल्ली के हैदराबाद हाउस में हुई। इस दौरान अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री मार्क एस्पर और विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो ने भारतीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर से मुलाकात की। दोनों देशों के बीच बेसिक एक्सचेंज एंड को-ऑपरेशन एग्रीमेंट (BECA) पूरा हो गया है।

जॉइंट प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में पोम्पियो ने कहा कि हमने वार मेमोरियल में उन वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी, जिन्होंने सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जान दे दी। इनमें वह 20 जवान भी शामिल हैं, जिन्हें गलवान में चीन ने मारा था। भारत अपनी अखंडता के लिए खतरों से लड़ रहा है और हम भारत के साथ खड़े हैं। अमेरिका के साथ भारत का 2+2 डायलॉग का तीसरा दौर और चीन के प्रति अमेरिकी मंत्रियों की तीखी बयानबाजी के मायने क्या हैं? क्या है 2+2 डायलॉग? अमेरिका के साथ भारत के इस विशेष फॉर्मेट वाली स्ट्रैटेजिक बातचीत किस तरह हमारे लिए फायदेमंद है?

इस 2+2 डायलॉग का हाइलाइट क्या रहा?

  • भारत और अमेरिका में 2+2 डायलॉग ऐसे समय हुआ है, जब लद्दाख में भारत और चीन की सेनाएं आमने-सामने हैं। वहीं, अमेरिका और चीन में व्यापारिक युद्ध भी चरम पर है। इस डायलॉग में दोनों देशों ने बेसिक एक्सचेंज और कोऑपरेशन एग्रीमेंट (BECA) पर साइन किए हैं।
  • BECA के तहत दोनों देशों की सेनाओं में गोपनीय इंफर्मेशन का एक्सचेंज बढ़ेगा। जियोस्पेशियल कोऑपरेशन बढ़ेगा। इससे भारत के क्रूज, बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों और ड्रोन जैसे ऑटोमेटेड हार्डवेयर सिस्टम और हथियारों की मिलिट्री एक्यूरेसी बढ़ेगी।
  • इससे पहले दोनों देशों ने 2016 में लॉजिस्टिक एक्सचेंज मेमोरेंडम ऑफ एग्रीमेंट और 2018 में कम्युनिकेशंस कम्पैटिबिलिटी एंड सिक्योरिटी एग्रीमेंट पर साइन किए थे। यह तीनों ही एग्रीमेंट कहीं न कहीं चीन के खिलाफ भारत को मजबूती देते हैं।

क्या है यह 2+2 डायलॉग?

  • यह दो देशों में होने वाली स्ट्रैटेजिक बातचीत है, जिसमें रक्षा और विदेश मंत्री या सचिव स्तर की बातचीत साथ-साथ होती है। दो मंत्री हमारे और दो मंत्री मित्र देश के। अमेरिका से भारत का हो रहा 2+2 डायलॉग रक्षा और विदेश मंत्री स्तर का है और यह किन्ही दो देशों में होने वाला सर्वोच्च स्तर का इंस्टिट्यूशन मैकेनिज्म है।
  • भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बीच 2017 में हुई पहली मीटिंग में ही 2+2 डायलॉग की रूपरेखा तय हुई थी। उसके बाद अमेरिका के साथ पहला 2+2 डायलॉग सितंबर 2018 में नई दिल्ली में हुआ था। फिर 2019 में दोनों देशों के मंत्री वॉशिंगटन में मिले थे।
  • दरअसल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने भारत के साथ बातचीत उसी जगह से शुरू की थी, जहां राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने छोड़ी थी। ओबामा प्रशासन भी भारत के साथ स्टैंडर्डाइज कम्युनिकेशन चैनल विकसित करना चाहता था। 2+2 डायलॉग ने दोनों देशों के बीच पहले से चल रहे इंडिया-यूएस स्ट्रैटेजिक एंड कमर्शियल डायलॉग की जगह ली थी। ओबामा प्रशासन के समय दोनों देशों के बीच फॉरेन और कॉमर्स मंत्रियों के बीच डायलॉग शुरू हुआ था।

क्या भारत किसी और देश से 2+2 डायलॉग करता है?

  • हां। अमेरिका के अलावा भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान से भी 2+2 डायलॉग होता है, लेकिन इसमें थोड़ा ट्विस्ट है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ भारत का 2+2 डायलॉग विदेश और रक्षा सचिव के स्तर पर है। वहीं, जापान के साथ अमेरिका की तर्ज पर मंत्री स्तर पर बातचीत होती है। यह जानना जरूरी है कि अमेरिका की भारत के साथ-साथ जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भी 2+2 डायलॉग मंत्री स्तर का होता है।

अमेरिका से इस खास डायलॉग से भारत को क्या मिला है?

  • भारत-अमेरिका के बीच पहले 2+2 डायलॉग में भारतीय नेवी और यूएस नेवल फोर्सेस सेंट्रल कमांड (NAVCENT) में इंफर्मेशन एक्सचेंज शुरू हुआ था। भारतीय नेवी ने हाल ही में यह घोषणा की है कि बहरीन में भारतीय दूतावास में NAVCENT में भारत के प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या डबल की थी।
  • पिछले साल हुए 2+2 डायलॉग में इंडस्ट्रियल सिक्योरिटी एनेक्स (ISA) को फाइनलाइज किया गया ताकि भारत-अमेरिका की डिफेंस इंडस्ट्री में बीच गोपनीय सैन्य सूचनाओं का एक्सचेंज हो सके। ओबामा प्रशासन दोनों देशों के रिश्तों को बायर-सेलर से आगे ले जाना चाहता था और ISA के जरिए दोनों देशों की कोशिश को-प्रोडक्शन और को-डेवलपमेंट पर बेस्ड रिश्ते विकसित करने का है।

2+2 डायलॉग और चीन की घेराबंदी वाले क्वाड ग्रुपिंग का क्या संबंध है?

  • यहां ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि भारत जिन देशों के साथ 2+2 डायलॉग कर रहा है, वह तीनों देश क्वाड (Quad) यानी क्वाड्रिलेटरल सिक्योरिटी डायलॉग का हिस्सा है। यह भारत, अमेरिका, जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अनौपचारिक स्ट्रैटेजिक डायलॉग है। इसका उद्देश्य इंडो-पेसिफिक रीजन में फ्री, ओपन और प्रॉस्परस ट्रेड को बढ़ावा देना है।
  • क्वाड का आइडिया 2007 में जापानी प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे ने दिया था। हालांकि, चीन के दबाव में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ग्रुप से बाहर रहा। दिसंबर 2012 में शिंजो आबे ने फिर से एशिया के डेमोक्रेटिक सिक्योरिटी डायमंड का कंसेप्ट रखा, जिसमें चारों को शामिल कर हिंद महासागर और पश्चिमी प्रशांत महासागर के देशों से लगे समुद्र में फ्री ट्रेड को बढ़ावा देना था।
  • आखिरकार नवंबर 2017 में चारों देशों का क्वाड ग्रुप बना। इसका उद्देश्य इंडो-पेसिफिक के समुद्री रास्तों पर किसी भी देश, खासकर चीन, के प्रभुत्व को खत्म करना है। इसका मतलब यह है कि अमेरिका के साथ चल रहा 2+2 डायलॉग मुख्य रूप से चीन को काबू करने की पहल है।

क्वाड देशों को चीन से क्या दिक्कत है?

  1. अमेरिका की पॉलिसी पूर्वी एशिया में चीन को काबू करने की है। इसी वजह से वह इस ग्रुप को इंडो-पेसिफिक रीजन में प्रभुत्व फिर से हासिल करने के अवसर के तौर पर देखता है। यूएस ने तो अपनी नेशनल सिक्योरिटी स्ट्रैटेजी में रूस के साथ-साथ चीन को भी स्ट्रैटेजिक राइवल कहा है।
  2. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अपनी जमीन, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, पॉलिटिक्स में चीन की बढ़ती रुचि और यूनिवर्सिटियों में बढ़ते उसके प्रभाव पर चिंता है। चीन पर निर्भरता इतनी ज्यादा है कि उसने चीन के साथ कॉम्प्रेहेंसिव स्ट्रैटेजिक पार्टनरशिप जारी रखी है।
  3. जापान पिछले एक दशक में चीन से सबसे ज्यादा परेशान रहा है, जो अपना अधिकार क्षेत्र बढ़ाने के लिए सेना का इस्तेमाल करने से भी नहीं झिझक रहा। महत्वपूर्ण यह है कि जापान की इकोनॉमी एक तरह से चीन के साथ होने वाले ट्रेड वॉल्यूम पर निर्भर है। इस वजह से जापान चीन के साथ अपनी आर्थिक जरूरतों और क्षेत्रीय चिंताओं में संतुलन साध रहा है।
  4. भारत के लिए चीन की बढ़ती सैन्य और आर्थिक ताकत स्ट्रैटेजिक चुनौती है। चीन ने दक्षिण चीन सागर में द्वीपों पर कब्जा कर लिया है और वहां मिलिट्री असेट्स विकसित किए हैं चीन हिंद महासागर में ट्रेड रूट्स पर अपना प्रभुत्व बढ़ाने की कोशिश कर रहा है, जो भारत के लिए चिंता बढ़ाने वाला है।

चीन की घेराबंदी के लिए भारत-अमेरिका की अगली स्ट्रैटेजी क्या रहेगी?

  • भारत और अमेरिका की सेना नियमित मिलिट्री एक्सरसाइज के तौर पर अगले साल की शुरुआत में युद्ध अभ्यास और वज्र प्रहार करने वाली है। नेवी नवंबर में हिंद महासागर में होने वाली मालाबार सीरीज एक्सरसाइज में अमेरिकी नेवी के साथ युद्धाभ्यास करेगी। जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नेवी भी इसमें भाग लेगी।
  • अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो भारत के बाद श्रीलंका और मालदीव्स जा रहे हैं। वह क्षेत्र में चीन के बढ़ते प्रभुत्व को नियंत्रित रखना चाहते हैं। उनकी कोलंबो यात्रा खास रहेगी क्योंकि दो हफ्ते पहले ही चीन में सत्ताधारी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के पोलित ब्यूरो मेंबर यांग जिएची के नेतृत्व में चीन के हाई-पॉवर्ड डेलिगेशन ने कोलंबो का दौरा किया था।
  • श्रीलंका में चीन कई इंफ्रा प्रोेजेक्ट्स में सबसे बड़ा निवेशक है, लेकिन स्थानीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चीन के बढ़ते निवेश की आलोचना भी हो रही है। इस बात की चिंता बढ़ गई है कि चीन कहीं न कहीं श्रीलंका को कर्ज के जाल में फंसा रहा है।
  • इस समय श्रीलंका की इकोनॉमी, खासकर टूरिज्म सेक्टर बहुत बुरी स्थिति में है। ईस्टर संडे अटैक में 250 लोगों की मौत हुई थी, जिसके बाद लोग श्रीलंका आने से डर रहे हैं। आर्थिक अड़चनों को दूर करने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने जुलाई में श्रीलंका को 400 मिलियन डॉलर की करेंसी स्वैप फेसिलिटी दी है ताकि वहां के घटते फॉरेन एक्सचेंज रिजर्व को मदद मिल सके।
