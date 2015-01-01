पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्या बंगाल में चुनाव से पहले लगेगा राष्ट्रपति शासन? ऐसा हुआ तो भाजपा को क्या फायदा होगा? ममता के पास क्या रास्ते होंगे?

28 मिनट पहले
बंगाल में बवाल जारी है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर भाजपा नेताओं पर हमले करने के आरोप आए दिन लग रहे हैं। इस बार भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर हमला हुआ है। इसके साथ ही राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री और राज्यपाल के बीच भी जुबानी जंग लगातार तीखी होती जा रही है।

शुक्रवार को राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने कहा कि राज्य के बेहद खराब हालात पर वे केंद्र सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट भेज चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री आग से न खेलें। राज्यपाल के इस बयान के बाद कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि राज्य में चुनाव से ऐन पहले राष्ट्रपति शासन लग सकता है।

आखिर ये राष्ट्रपति शासन होता क्या है? बंगाल में तो चार महीने बाद चुनाव हैं फिर राष्ट्रपति शासन क्यों? बंगाल से पहले कहां और क्यों राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा था? बंगाल में इससे पहले कब-कब राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा? राष्ट्रपति शासन लग जाता है तो ममता बनर्जी के पास क्या विकल्प होगा? आइये जानते हैं...

राष्ट्रपति शासन होता क्या है?

  • हमारे संविधान का आर्टिकल-356 कहता है कि अगर राष्ट्रपति को ऐसा लगता है कि राज्य सरकार संविधान के मुताबिक काम नहीं कर रही तो वो राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा सकते हैं।
  • अगर राज्य में चुनाव के बाद कोई भी दल या गठबंधन सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में नहीं होता, जो सरकार चल रही है वो बहुमत खो देती है या मौजूदा सरकार इस्तीफा दे देती है और दूसरा कोई दल या गठबंधन सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में नहीं होता तब भी आर्टिकल-356 के जरिए राष्ट्रपति शासन लगता है।
  • इसके अलावा आर्टिकल-365 में भी राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाए जाने की स्थिति का जिक्र है। इस आर्टिकल में कहा गया है कि अगर राज्य सरकार केंद्र के किसी संवैधानिक आदेश का पालन नहीं करती तो राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया जा सकता है।

बंगाल में तो चार महीने बाद चुनाव हैं फिर राष्ट्रपति शासन क्यों?

  • बंगाल में लंबे समय से काम कर रहे सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट दिलीप गिरि कहते हैं कि बंगाल भाजपा के सभी छोटे-बड़े नेता ऐसे संकेत दे रहे हैं।
  • वो अपने कार्यकर्ताओं और वोटर्स को लगातार ये कह रहे हैं कि बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव में हर वोटर वोट डाल सकेगा। वोटरों की सुरक्षा केंद्रीय एजेंसियां करेंगी।
  • बंगाल में जिस तरह भाजपा के राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों को रोका जा रहा है, पार्टी उस पर राष्ट्रपति शासन के जरिए अंकुश लगाना चाहती है।
  • क्या चुनाव से महज चार महीने पहले राष्ट्रपति शासन लग सकता है? इस सवाल के जवाब में संविधान विशेषज्ञ सुभाष कश्यप कहते हैं कि ये राज्यपाल की रिपोर्ट और राष्ट्रपति के विवेक पर है।
  • वहीं, NALSAR यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ लॉ के वाइस चांसलर फैजान मुस्तफा कहते हैं कि बंगाल में ऐसा कोई संवैधानिक संकट नहीं है कि वहां राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया जाए।

राष्ट्रपति शासन लगता है तो इससे किसे ज्यादा फायदा होगा ममता को या भाजपा को?

  • दिलीप गिरि इसमें ज्यादा फायदा भाजपा का देखते हैं। वो कहते हैं कि अगर राष्ट्रपति शासन लगने के बाद हिंसा की घटना थमती हैं तो भाजपा अभी हो रही हिंसा को ममता का कुशासन बताकर भुनाएगी।
  • वहीं, जो बंगाल पुलिस भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हो रहे हमलों पर अभी पूरी तरह निष्क्रिय नजर आ रही है, उस पर भी दबाव बढ़ेगा।
  • ममता अगर जनता के बीच ये मैसेज पहुंचाने में सफल होती हैं कि उनकी सरकार को गैर-लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से हटाया गया। उनके साथ अत्याचार हुआ तो शायद वो इसका फायदा उठा ले जाएं।

राष्ट्रपति शासन लग जाता है तो ममता बनर्जी के पास क्या विकल्प होगा?

  • सुभाष कश्यप कहते हैं कि जिस भी सरकार को बर्खास्त करके राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया जाता है उसके पास कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प हमेशा मौजूद है। पहले भी कोर्ट में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने के केंद्र के फैसलों को कोर्ट पलट चुका है। आखिरी बार 2017 में उत्तराखंड में भी ऐसा हो चुका है। जब कोर्ट ने राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने के फैसले को पलटकर हरीश रावत सरकार को बहाल कर दिया था।
  • ममता की बंगाल में जिस तरह की छवि है उससे वो कोर्ट के साथ जमीन पर भी लड़ाई शुरू कर सकती हैं। राज्य में पद यात्रा या धरने और रैलियां करके ये संदेश जनता तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर सकती हैं कि उनके साथ अन्याय हुआ।

बंगाल में कब-कब राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा?

  • बंगाल में आखिरी बार 29 जून 1971 को राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा था। नई विधानसभा के गठन के बाद 20 मार्च 1972 को ये राष्ट्रपति शासन हटा।
  • कुल मिलाकर बंगाल में अब तक चार बार राष्ट्रपति शासन लग चुका है। पहली बार 1 जुलाई 1962 को नौ दिन के लिए, दूसरी बार 20 फरवरी 1968 में करीब एक साल के लिए और तीसरी बार 19 मार्च 1970 में करीब एक साल के लिए राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा।

देश में आखिरी बार राष्ट्रपति शासन कहां और क्यों लगा था?

  • पिछले साल महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद भाजपा और शिवसेना का गठबंधन टूट गया। इसके बाद कोई गठबंधन सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश नहीं कर पाया तो राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया गया।
  • हालांकि, इसके बाद नाटकीय तरीके से इसे हटाकर रातों-रात देवेंद्र फडणवीस को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई गई थी। हालांकि, उन्हें इस्तीफा देना पड़ा और इसके बाद उद्धव ठाकरे सीएम बने।
