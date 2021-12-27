Quiz banner
  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • 28 Crore Infected And 54 Lakh People Died In Two Years; Now What Will Corona Pandemic Do In 2022?

मंडे मेगा स्टोरी:दो साल में 28 करोड़ संक्रमित और 54 लाख लोगों की मौत; अब 2022 में कोरोना आपके साथ क्या करेगा?

22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आदित्य द्विवेदी

दिसंबर 2019 में चीन के वुहान शहर में पहली बार कोरोना वायरस मिला। 11 मार्च 2020 को वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने इसे ग्लोबल पैंडेमिक घोषित किया। 2021 खत्म होने को है। महज 2 साल में ही दुनिया भर में कोरोना से 28 करोड़ लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं और आंखों से न दिखने वाले इस वायरस ने 54 लाख लोगों की जान ले ली है।

अब हम नए साल में दाखिल होने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में ये सवाल लाजिमी हैं कि आने वाले दिनों में कोरोना वायरस क्या करेगा? 2022 में ये महामारी कैसी होगी? 2022 में हमारी रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी पर इसका क्या असर होगा? आज मंडे मेगा स्टोरी में ऐसे सभी सवालों के जवाब...

ग्राफिक्सः पुनीत श्रीवास्तव

References…

1. https://theconversation.com/omicron-may-not-be-the-final-variant-but-it-may-be-the-final-variant-of-concern-174094

2. https://www.newsweek.com/omicron-likely-wont-last-variant-concern-who-sees-long-transition-pandemic-end-1662208

3. https://www.who.int/en/activities/tracking-SARS-CoV-2-variants/

4. https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/countries-making-covid-19-vaccines-mandatory-2021-08-16/

5. https://www.bhaskar.com/local/mp/indore/news/vaccination-certificate-printed-on-the-cover-of-mobile-increasing-demand-know-the-benefits-129200347.html

6. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/vaccination-not-enough-omicron-doses-7689184/

7. https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/before-india-these-countries-started-inoculating-kids-against-covid19-101640481113335.html

8. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

9. https://www.bhaskar.com/db-original/news/omicron-peak-in-march-2-lakh-covid-beds-will-have-to-be-prepared-warning-of-3-veteran-experts-of-the-country-129242515.html

खबरें और भी हैं...
ऐप खोलें
भारतभारत272-3 (90.0)
VS
दक्षिण अफ्रीकादक्षिण अफ्रीका
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखें
Our Divisions

Copyright © 2021-22 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें