बात बराबरी की:मर्दों को लगता है औरत नर्स बन उल्टियां तो साफ कर सकती हैं, लेकिन डॉक्टर बन ब्रेन सर्जरी नहीं कर सकतीं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • औरत को पहली नजर में कमजोर ही माना जाता है, जब तक कि वो खुद को साबित न कर दे
  • पुरुष को तब तक मजबूत माना जाता है, जब तक कि वो इस बात को गलत न साबित कर दे

साल 2020 जाते-जाते काफी उठापटक में मूड में है। लगभग ढाई सौ बरस पुराने लोकतंत्र अमेरिका में पहली बार महिला उप-राष्ट्रपति बनी। मानो इतना ही काफी न हो, उनके पति ने पत्नी का हाथ बंटाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया। इधर हमारे यहां भी जानलेवा मंजर दिख रहे हैं। टीवी शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' के 12वें सीजन में अब तक दो करोड़पति बने। दोनों ही महिलाएं। हॉट सीट पर अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने बैठी वे औरतें अपनी मालूमात के साथ एकदम सहज थीं। जैसे अलग-अलग विषयों की जानकारी रखना उनके लिए सांस लेने जितना स्वाभाविक हो।

उनके पास जवाब थे- सवाल चाहे राजनीति का हो, फिल्म, या फिर किसी मजहब का। जीतकर लौटती उन विजेताओं के चेहरे पर नक्काशीदार घमंड नहीं था, बल्कि भरपूर खेलकर लौटने का सुख था। टीवी पर एपिसोड का प्रोमो आते ही मानो पैर के नीचे सुरसुरी छूट गई। एक के बाद एक खबरें लिखी गईं। पढ़िए तो लगेगा, जैसे उनकी जीत मर्द जात के चेहरे पर तमाचा हो। मानो सोई मर्दानगी को झकझोरा जा रहा हो कि देखो, अब तो औरतें भी जीतने लगीं। मियां, अब तो होश में आओ।

ये पहली दफा नहीं, हर साल बोर्ड के नतीजे आते ही यही हाल होता है। अखबारी हेडलाइंस गाती हैं- लड़कियों ने लड़कों से मारी बाजी... पहली नजर में ये एकदम उजली हेडलाइन है। लड़कियों को मजबूत दिखाती हुई। लेकिन नजरों में जरा-भी तजुर्बा हो तो तुरंत समझ आता है कि ये हेडलाइन लड़कियों की जीत का जश्न कम, लड़कों की हार पर शर्म ज्यादा है। पुरुषों से खचाखच भरा मीडिया औरतों की जीत पर अक्सर उनके निजी दर्द उड़ेलने लगता है।

वैसे देखा जाए तो अब तक पुरुषों की जीत ठीक वैसी ही थी, जैसे मुकाबले में केवल एक खिलाड़ी का उतरना। बिना किसी रुकावट वो जीतता चला गया और इतना जीता कि जीत उसके शरीर का हिस्सा हो गई। गांव के चौराहों से लेकर शहरों के चमचमाते ड्रॉइंग रूम तक हर जगह पुरुष काबिज रहे, जो राजनीति पर चर्चा करते...क्रिकेट के छक्के-चौके पर सीटियां बजाते और किसी कानून पर ज्ञान-गंगा बहाते। इतना ज्ञान कि नील नदी के किनारे पसरे मगरमच्छ को देखकर उसकी नस्ल तक बता दें।

इधर जानकार मर्दों की नासमझ जनानियां पल्लू कमर में खोंचे सरपट यहां से वहां भागतीं कि चौका निपटे तो खेत का काम कर डालें। या फिर खेत खाली हो तो त्यौहार मुंह फाड़े इंतजार करते होते। अब ऐसी औरत जाने भी तो भला क्या! उसका सारा गणित रसोई की घट-बढ़ में चुक जाता। सारा सामान्य ज्ञान फलाने गांव के ढिकाने नातेदारों में खपता। नतीजा, ज्ञानी मर्द ने तपाक से ऐलान कर दिया कि औरतों को न तो देश-दुनिया की मालूमात है, और न राजनीति की। विज्ञान-गणित की तो क्या ही कहें।

फिर वैसा ही हुआ भी। हल्दी-मसालों से महमहाती औरत ने किताबें शादी में मिली रेशमी साड़ी में लपेटकर रख दीं और बिसार दी गईं। बस, तब से यही सिलसिला चला आ रहा है। औरत को पहली नजर में कमजोर ही माना जाता है, जब तक कि वो खुद को साबित न कर दे। इसके उलट, पुरुष को तब तक मजबूत या जानकार माना जाता है, जब तक कि वो इस बात को गलत न साबित कर दे।

ये दोहरापन केवल मर्दों के भीतर नहीं, बदकिस्मती से औरतों के खून में भी खुद अपने ही लिए ये डर बहने लगा। इसे रिसर्च की भाषा में Goldberg paradigm कहते हैं। इसके तहत पूरी दुनिया के मर्दों और औरतों को कुछ पढ़ाया गया। पढ़ाने से पहले बता दिया गया कि लेख फलां पुरुष का है। एक दूसरे ग्रुप को वही लेख फलां महिला का कहकर पढ़ने को दिया गया। पढ़ने के बाद दोनों समूहों की राय एकदम अलग थी। एक ही आर्टिकल को उन लोगों ने शानदार कहा, जिन्हें वो किसी मर्द का लिखा लगा था। वहीं औरत के लिखे पर उन्हीं शब्दों ने बेहद कम नंबर पाए।

यानी मसला जानकारी का नहीं, बल्कि इस बात का है कि काम किसने किया- मर्द ने या औरत ने। खुद को पारदर्शी बताने के फेर में मर्द जमात ने कई शोध किए। जनाना-मर्दाना दिमाग की तस्वीर तक निकाल डाली। भारी-मोटे शब्दों में खूब संभलते हुए बताया कि औरत दरअसल गाने-बजाने, खुशबूदार खाना पकाने और बच्चे संभालने में ही मर्द से बेहतर है। औरत में किडनी, लीवर की तरह ही एक अंग ममता का होता है। वो नर्स बन उल्टियां तो साफ कर सकती है, लेकिन डॉक्टर बन ब्रेन सर्जरी नहीं कर सकती।

दरियादिली से छलछलाते कई मर्दों ने लगभग पुचकारते हुए बताया कि औरत नक्शे भूलती हैं तो ये उनका नहीं, कुदरत का दोष है। उसने औरत को दिमाग ही वैसा नहीं दिया। कुल मिलाकर बची-खुची तार्किक औरतों का पानी उतारने की गरज से ये सारी खोजें हुईं। अब सवाल ये आता है कि अगर औरत के दिमाग का बायां हिस्सा ज्यादा तेज है तो आर्ट गैलरी में पुरुष कलाकारों की भीड़ कैसे है। खुद की किताबें लिख सकने वाली औरत किताबों का विषय बनकर ही क्यों रह गई। सवाल तो ढेर सारे हैं। अनाम औरत कलाकारों के एक ग्रुप गुरिल्ला गर्ल्स ने एक स्टडी की। इसमें पाया गया कि मॉडर्न आर्ट में केवल 4 फीसदी ही महिला कलाकार हैं। इसके बाद भी नंगी तस्वीरों के जखीरे का 76 फीसदी औरतों की तस्वीरों से अटा पड़ा है।

अब धीरे-धीरे ही सही सवालों का कुकुरमुत्ता उगने लगा है। बहुत-धीरे सही, औरतें संदूक खोल रेशमी साड़ी में दबी वो बिसरी किताब निकाल रही हैं। अब आपकी बारी है। जनरल नॉलेज में जीत को औरतों की किस्मत कहने की बजाए खुलकर बधाई दें। गणित या विज्ञान को पुरुषों का विषय कहना बंद कर दें और किडनी के बगल में ममता नाम का अंग आप भी ट्रांसप्लांट करवा लें। तब दायरे दोनों के बढ़ेंगे।

