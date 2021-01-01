पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:पिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: विकास वर्मा
अरुण विश्व के इकलौते सुईंग मशीन आर्टिस्ट हैं, उन्हें लोग निडिल मैन ऑफ इंडिया के नाम से भी जानते हैं।
  • 36 साल के अरुण बजाज, वर्ल्ड के इकलौते सुईंग मशीन आर्टिस्ट हैं जो धागे से तस्वीरें बनाते हैं, उनके नाम गिनीज, इंडिया, लिम्का, यूनीक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड समेत पांच वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड हैं
  • अरुण अब तक 250 से ज्यादा पोट्रेट और तस्वीरें बना चुके हैं, महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के दरबार की तस्वीर 11 लाख में बिकी थी

आज हम आपको एक ऐसे आर्टिस्ट से मिलवा रहे हैं, जो सिलाई मशीन से नामुमकिन को मुमकिन बना रहे हैं। वो कपड़े पर धागे से ऐसी तस्वीरें बनाते हैं, मानों कोई ब्रश से कैनवास पर रंग भर रहा हो। ये कलाकारी वो पेंट, ब्रश और कलर से नहीं बल्कि सिलाई मशीन से करते हैं। इस लिहाज से अगर उन्हें सिलाई मशीन का जादूगर कहा जाए तो यह अतिशयोक्ति नहीं होगी।

जी हां, हम बात कर रहे हैं विश्व के इकलौते सुईंग मशीन आर्टिस्ट अरुण बजाज की। जिन्हें लोग निडिल मैन ऑफ इंडिया के नाम से भी जानते हैं। अरुण धागे से अब तक 250 से ज्यादा पोट्रेट बना चुके हैं। एक तस्वीर बनाने में उन्हें तीन साल का वक्त लगा था, जिसके चलते अरुण का नाम इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड और यूनिक व‌र्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होने के साथ गिनीज व‌र्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बुक में भी शामिल है। पटियाला के एक साधारण परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले 36 साल के अरुण अब एक सेलेब्रिटी आर्टिस्ट हैं। उनकी कला के लिए उन्हें राष्ट्रपति सम्मान से भी नवाजा जा चुका है। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी अरुण को उनके इस हुनर के लिए सम्मानित कर चुके हैं।

अरुण बजाज अपनी वाइफ डॉली और बेटे युवराज के साथ।
यह तो हुआ अरुण का परिचय, लेकिन अपने जीवन में इतने सक्सेसफुल हो चुके अरुण का शुरुआती जीवन काफी कठिनाइयों से भरा रहा। अरुण के पिता दर्जी थे, बचपन में अरुण को उनके क्लासमेट दर्जी का लड़का कहकर चिढ़ाते थे। अरुण को यह बात बहुत चुभती थी, तभी अरुण ने ठान लिया था कि वो इसी प्रोफेशन में कुछ अलग कर के दिखाएंगे। अरुण का बचपन से ही पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लगता था लेकिन, उन्हें पेंटिंग का शौक था। 12 साल की उम्र में ही वो अपने पापा के साथ उनकी दुकान पर जाने लगे। वहां वो कपड़े प्रेस करना, इंटरलॉकिंग आदि का काम करते थे। साल 2000 में जब अरुण 16 साल के थे, तब उनके पिता का निधन हो गया। पिता के निधन के बाद अरुण के सामने आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो गया।

अचकन, शेरवानी बनाने का काम किया, पंजाबी सिंगर्स की ड्रेस भी डिजाइन की

अरुण बताते हैं, ‘पिता की मौत के बाद मुझे नहीं पता था कि घर का गुजारा कैसे चलेगा, मेरे सामने बहुत दिक्कतें थीं। पापा की तेरहवीं के बाद जब मैंने दुकान खोली तो, 80 रुपए की रीलें उधार लेकर आया। घर का खर्च चलाने के लिए मैंने लोगों के लिए अचकन, शेरवानी बनाने और एंब्रॉयडरी का काम करने का निर्णय लिया। क्योंकि मार्केट में ये काम बहुत कम लोग करते थे। तीन-चार साल तक मैंने ये काम किया। इसके बाद मैं दलेर मेहंदी, गुरदास मान जैसे कई पंजाबी सिंगर्स की ड्रेस डिजाइन करने लगा। मैं इस काम में तो बहुत अच्छा कर रहा था लेकिन, कहीं न कहीं मेरा स्केचिंग और पेंटिंग का शौक पीछे छूट गया था।’

अरुण ने सुइंग मशीन से पहला पोट्रेट (बाएं) गुरु नानक देव का बनाया था। भगवान कृष्ण का मास्टरपीस (दाएं) जिसके लिए अरुण ने 5 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं।
अरुण आगे बताते हैं, ‘एक दिन मुझे रात में सपना आया कि मैं सिलाई मशीन से गुरु नानक देव का पोट्रेट बना रहा हूं। मुझे नहीं पता था कि ये सिलाई मशीन से पॉसिबल है भी या नहीं। अगले दिन मैंने सोचा क्यों ना इसे बनाकर देखा जाए। एक हफ्ते की मेहनत के बाद जब मैं वो पोट्रेट बनाकर उठा तो, मेरे सामने एक अलग ही तरह का पोट्रेट था। लोगों ने भी उसे बहुत सराहा। वो तस्वीर मेरे दोस्त को इतनी पसंद आई कि वो विदेश लेकर चला गया। वो मुझे इसके एवज में पैसे भी दे रहा था लेकिन, मैंने नहीं लिए।’ अरुण हंसते हुए कहते हैं- ‘मैं उससे वो तस्वीर एक दिन जरूर वापस लूंगा।’

इसके बाद अरुण ने तय किया कि अब वो इसी तरह के मास्टरपीस बनाएंगे। लेकिन उनके पास इतने पैसे नहीं थे। साल 2004 में अरुण की शादी हो गई। फिर वाइफ के कहने पर उन्होंने बैंक से लोन लिया और मार्केट से ब्याज पर कुछ पैसा लिया। इन पैसों में से उन्होंने अपने परिवार को खर्च के लिए 20 हजार रुपए महीना देना शुरू किया और साथ ही साथ अपना काम भी करने लगे।

भगवान कृष्ण का मास्टरपीस विश्व की सबसे लंबे धागे की तस्वीर है, इसमें 28 लाख 36 हजार मीटर धागे का इस्तेमाल हुआ

इसके बाद अरुण ने कृष्ण भगवान का मास्टरपीस बनाना शुरू किया। इसे बनाने में उन्हें एक साल का वक्त लगा। लोगों ने इसे खूब पसंद किया और इसका बैकग्राउंड भी बनाने को कहा, ये बैकग्राउंड बनाने में अरुण को दो साल का वक्त लगा। अरुण बताते हैं, ‘उस तस्वीर में 28 लाख 36 हजार मीटर धागे का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। 3 हजार 545 रीलें लगी हैं। ये विश्व की सबसे लंबे धागे की तस्वीर है। इस तस्वीर को बनाने के साथ-साथ मैंने गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, इंडिया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, लिम्का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, यूनीक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड समेत पांच वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड भी बनाए। देश-विदेश में इस तस्वीर का प्राइज एक करोड़ रुपए तक लग चुका है लेकिन, मैंने इसे नहीं बेचा है।’

महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के दरबार का मास्टरपीस बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान के म्यूजियम से 300 साल पुरानी फोटो मंगवाई थी।
अरुण कहते हैं, ‘जब राष्ट्रपति जी ने मुझे सम्मानित किया था, तब इस तस्वीर को लेकर बात हुई, इसके बाद मैंने तय किया कि मैं इस तस्वीर को नेशनल म्यूजियम के लिए दूंगा। मेरा बनाया यूनीक मास्टरपीस मेरे देश में ही रहे तो मुझे सबसे ज्यादा खुशी होगी।’

भगवान कृष्ण का मास्टरपीस बनाने के बाद अरुण ने सोचा, क्यों न कुछ और बड़ा किया जाए। लिहाजा उन्होंने महाराजा रणजीत सिंह का दरबार बनाने का निर्णय लिया। इसमें 2 हजार से ज्यादा लोग, सैनिक, हाथी, घोड़े और पूरा किला बना हुआ था, इसमें काफी डिटेलिंग थी। एक बार तो अरुण को भी लगा कि ये धागे से पॉसिबल होगा भी या नहीं।

एक साल में बनाया महाराजा रणजीत सिंह का दरबार, पंजाब के मंत्री ने 11 लाख में खरीदी ये तस्वीर

अरुण बताते हैं, ‘ मैंने इसे चैलेंज के रूप में लिया और काफी मशक्कतों के बाद पाकिस्तान के म्यूजियम से 300 साल पुरानी महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के दरबार की एक फोटो मंगवाई। एक साल की मेहनत के बाद जब मैंने वो तस्वीर तैयार की तो पाकिस्तान वाले भी देखकर हैरान रह गए, उन्होंने कहा- हमें अपनी आंखों पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि ये धागे से बनाई गई तस्वीर है।’ ये तस्वीर पंजाब के एक मंत्री ने 11 लाख रुपए में खरीदी थी और इंग्लैंड में अपने बेटे के पास भेजी थी। इस तस्वीर ने मेरी लाइफ बदल दी, इसके बाद मुझे पोट्रेट के ऑर्डर मिलने लगे।

पीएम मोदी से मिलना, मेरे जीवन का कभी न भूलने वाला पल है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ हुई मुलाकात की घटना के बारे में वो कहते हैं, ‘एक दिन सुबह अचानक मेरे पास एक फोन आया कि अगले दिन दोपहर 12 बजे संसद भवन में पीएम मोदी जी आपसे मिलेंगे। अगले दिन जब मैं उनसे मिला तो उन्होंने मेरे आर्टवर्क की बहुत तारीफ की, ये मेरे जीवन में कभी न भूलने वाला पल है।’

अरुण ने पीएम मोदी का एक पोट्रेट बनाकर लेटर के साथ भेजा था। इसके कुछ दिनों बाद उनकी पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात हुई थी।
अरुण बताते हैं, ‘दरअसल, 6 महीने पहले उन्होंने पीएम मोदी का एक पोट्रेट बनाकर लेटर के साथ भेजा था। लेटर में लिखा था कि धागे से इस तस्वीर को बनाने में 6 महीने का वक्त लगा है और मैं चैलेंज करता हूं कि ऐसा आर्टवर्क कोई और नहीं कर सकता है। अगर कोई ऐसी तस्वीर बनाता हो तो मुझसे मत मिलिएगा। लेकिन, अगर नहीं बनाता है तो मैं आपसे एक बार मिलना चाहता हूं। मैं तो यह लेटर डालकर भूल चुका था लेकिन, 6 महीने बाद मुझे पीएम ऑफिस से इसका जवाब आया।’

‘अभी रुको जरा, अभी शोर आएगा, आपका तो वक्त आया है, हमारा दौर आएगा’

अरुण ने अपनी पहली पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन नवंबर 2013 में की थी, इससे पहले उनके आर्टवर्क के बारे में ज्यादा लोग नहीं जानते थे। साल 2014 में सूरजकुंड मेले में उन्होंने अपने बनाए पोट्रेट के जरिए 2 लाख 80 हजार रुपए का बिजनेस किया था। अरुण कहते हैं कि लोग उन्हें सबसे ज्यादा यही ब्लेसिंग देते हैं कि उनकी आंख पर कभी चश्मा न लगे। क्योंकि वो जो काम करते हैं वो काफी महीन और बारीक काम है। बातचीत के अंत में अरुण लोगों से बस यही कहते हैं- ‘अभी रुको जरा, अभी शोर आएगा, आपका तो वक्त आया है, हमारा दौर आएगा।’

