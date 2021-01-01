पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूनिकॉर्न NYKAA ला रही IPO:20 साल की नौकरी छोड़ खोली थी कंपनी, अब भारत की 10 सबसे अमीर महिलाओं में शामिल मालकिन

2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अविनाश द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

ब्यूटी एंड वेलफेयर प्रोडक्ट की प्रमुख ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट नायका अपना IPO (इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग) लाने वाली है। इस मामले के बारे में जानने वाले एक शख्स ने लाइव मिंट को बताया कि नायका अपना IPO लाने वाली है। फिलहाल नायका की नेटवर्थ 1.8 बिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 13.1 हजार करोड़ है। IPO लाने के पीछे नायका की कोशिश अपनी नेटवर्थ को 3 बिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 21.9 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर ले जाना है।

नायका भी फ्लिपकार्ट, ओला और जोमैटो जैसी उन कंपनियों की कतार में शामिल हो गई है, जिनके IPO का इंतजार 2021 में लोगों को होगा। हालांकि, कंपनी से जुड़े लोगों ने बताया है कि IPO आने में अगले साल की शुरुआत तक का समय भी लग सकता है। बता दें कि कोरोना के बावजूद 2020 में जो 11 ब्रांड यूनिकॉर्न बने, उनमें नायका भी शामिल है। यूनिकॉर्न वो ब्रांड होते हैं, जिनका वैल्यूएशन 1 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा हो जाता है।

क्या है नायका की खासियत?
नायका की शुरुआत 2012 में हुई थी। इसकी शुरुआत फाल्गुनी नायर ने की थी। इसका हेड ऑफिस मुंबई में है। इस पर लैक्मे, लॉरियल पेरिस, काया स्किन क्लीनिक, ओले, नीविया आदि सभी प्रमुख ब्रैंड्स के ब्यूटी और वेलनेस प्रोडक्ट मिलते हैं। नायका की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, इस पर 1200 से ज्यादा ब्रांड्स के प्रोडक्ट मौजूद हैं।

2018 में नायका ने अपने चार प्रोडक्ट नायका मैन, नायका प्रो, नायका फैशन और नायका नेटवर्क शुरू किए थे। नायका का दावा है कि हर महीने दुनिया भर से 55 लाख से ज्यादा लोग उसकी वेबसाइट पर विजिट करते हैं और उनके पास हर महीने 13 लाख से ज्यादा ऑर्डर आते हैं। नायका पिछले दो साल से मुनाफे का दावा कर रही है, हालांकि इससे पहले कंपनी लगातार घाटे में थी।

देश की दस सबसे अमीर महिलाओं में शामिल हैं संस्थापक फाल्गुनी नायर
साल 2020 के अंत में आई कोटक वेल्थ हूरुन लीडिंग वेल्थी वुमन लिस्ट के मुताबिक, नायका की फाउंडर और CEO भी देश की 10 सबसे अमीर महिलाओं की लिस्ट में शामिल थीं। इसके मुताबिक फाल्गुनी नायर की कुल संपत्ति 5,410 करोड़ रुपये थी। फाल्गुनी ने IIM अहमदाबाद से बिजनेस की पढ़ाई की। इसके बाद वे कोटक महिंद्रा कैपिटल कंपनी में प्रबंध निदेशक के रूप में काम करती रहीं। फाल्गुनी नायर के फाइनेंस सेक्टर से बिजनेस की तरफ आने के पीछे की दो वजहें रहीं-

1. मेकअप के लिए उनका प्यार
2. ऑनलाइन मार्केटिंग में उनकी रुचि

‘शॉपिंग के लिए नायका पर वापस लौटते हैं 72% ग्राहक’
मुंबई में पली-बढ़ी फाल्गुनी एक गुजराती परिवार से आती हैं और बिजनेस का बीज उनके दिमाग में पहले से ही था। एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने कहा कि शेयर बाजार और बिजनेस पर उनके घर में पहले से ही चर्चा होती थी।

फाल्गुनी नायर के मुताबिक, 'भारत में ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स का मार्केट अछूता था और जल्द ही यहां एक धमाका होने वाला था। ऐसे में उनका पूरा ध्यान इस मार्केट को ऑनलाइन लाकर सभी सौंदर्य उत्पाद की जरूरतों को पूरा करना था। उस दौर में जब सभी ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म भारी छूट देकर कस्टमर जुटाने में लगे थे, नायका ने ऐसा नहीं किया। इससे नायका की पास एक डेडिकेटेड कस्टमर बेस बना।' नायका अपनी वेबसाइट पर दावा करती है कि उसके कुल कस्टमर में से 72% हर महीने उनके पास लौटकर आते हैं।'

देश के सबसे बड़ा ओम्नी चैनल डेस्टीनेशन होने का दावा
कई बार लोग ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट खरीदने से पहले उसकी क्वालिटी चेक करना चाहते हैं। इस बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए 2015 में नायका ने अपने ऑफलाइन स्टोर भी खोले। इन स्टोर पर जाकर लोग प्रोडक्ट्स की क्वालिटी चेक कर सकते थे। थर्ड आईसाइट के देवांग्शु दत्ता ने मानते हैं, 'नायका के ऑनलाइन-ऑफलाइन मिक्स मॉडल ने उनके लिए अच्छा काम किया है।' अब देशभर में नायका के 68 स्टोर हैं और वह अपना परिचय 'भारत के सबसे बड़े ओम्नी चैनल ब्यूटी डेस्टिनेशन' के तौर पर देती है। यानी एक ऐसी ब्यूटी कंपनी जिसके उत्पाद अलग-अलग के प्लेटफॉर्म पर मौजूद हों।

नायका का भविष्य कैसा?
रीटेल कंसल्टेंसी कंपनी टेक्नोपाक एडवाइजर्स के मुताबिक, भारत का ब्यूटी और पर्सनल केयर मार्केट करीब 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का था और इसमें हर साल के हिसाब से 12-14% की बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केन में छपे एक लेख के मुताबिक, 'ऑनलाइन मार्केट पूरे फैशन मार्केट का एक छोटा हिस्सा है, लेकिन यह तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। नायका ने अपनी आय को एक साल के अंदर डबल होते देखा है। साथ ही प्रोडक्ट को ऑनलाइन बेचने पर होने वाले अच्छे मुनाफे को देखकर रीटेलर लगातार ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म की ओर आ रहे हैं।'

कंपनी की यात्रा सुखद ही रही हो, ऐसा भी नहीं है। अपनी 8 साल की यात्रा में कंपनी पर खराब वर्क कल्चर होने के आरोप लगे, नकल और चोरी के आरोप लगे। अब नायका में नयापन भी आ रहा है। अमेरिकी बिजनेस स्कूल से पढ़ाई करके फाल्गुनी नायर की बेटी अद्वैता इससे जुड़ गई हैं। वो कंपनी में फैशन सेक्शन की चीफ एक्जीक्यूटिव के पद पर हैं।

