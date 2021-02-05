पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bharat Bill Pay; What Is BBPS System All About? Electricity Gas Bill Payment To DTH FASTag Recharge

भास्कर ओरिजिनल:बिजली से गैस बिल तक, स्कूल फीस से लोन की किस्त तक; बिल पेमेंट के तरीके को कैसे बदल रहा है भारत बिल-पे

36 मिनट पहले
बिजली बिल जमा करने में होने वाली झंझट से आप भी गुजरे होंगे! बिजली विभाग के ऑफिस जाओ, लाइन में लगो, कैश जमा करो, उस पर छुट्टे की दिक्कत या फिर चेक दो। इसके लिए कई बार लोगों को पूरे दिन की छुट्टी तक लेनी पड़ती है। इसी तरह पानी का बिल, क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल, म्युनिसिपल टैक्स, इंश्योरेंस, स्कूल की फीस और लोन की किस्त... न जाने ऐसे कितने काम हैं जिनके लिए लोगों को पैसे के साथ ढेर सारा समय भी खर्च करना पड़ता है।

भारत बिल पेमेंट सिस्टम (BBPS) पिछले तीन सालों में इन तमाम झंझटों का एक समाधान बनकर उभरा है। UPI और RuPay की तरह इसे भी नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने बनाया है। इसके जरिए एक ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर सारे बिल का भुगतान एक साथ किया जा सकता है।

भारत बिल-पे एक इंटरफेस है, जो भीम, पेटीएम, मोबिक्विक जैसे ऐप पर मौजूद है। इसके अलावा बैंक की वेबसाइट, बैंक की ब्रांच या रिटेल आउटलेट पर भी भारत बिल-पे के जरिए पेमेंट हो सकता है। भुगतान के लिए UPI, नेट बैंकिंग, वॉलेट, कैश, क्रेडिट कार्ड, डेबिट कार्ड, प्रीपेड कार्ड, IMPS, NEFT या आधार बेस्ड पेमेंट्स का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

भारत पे बिल के जरिए डिश टीवी, अदाणी गैस, IGL, एयरटेल DTH, टाटा स्काई, BSNL, जियो पोस्टपेड, वोडाफोन पोस्टपेड, बजाज फाइनेंस, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड और कई बड़ी कंपनियों या संस्‍थानों के बिल का भुगतान किया जा सकता है।

भारत बिल-पे पर मौजूद हैं 19 हजार से ज्यादा संस्थान
अक्टूबर 2017 में लॉन्च हुए इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर अब तक 19,316 से ज्यादा संस्थान जुड़ चुके हैं। इसमें खासतौर पर बिजली, टेलीकॉम, डीटीएच, गैस, पानी से जुड़े संस्‍थान हैं। एडवांस में चुकाई जाने वाली चीजें जैसे इंश्योरेंस प्रीमियम, क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल, फास्टैग रिचार्ज, लोकल टैक्स भी इसमें शामिल हैं। अब स्कूल और इंस्टीट्यूशन फीस भी भारत बिल-पे के जरिए भरी जा सकती है।

भारत बिल-पे के बढ़ते दायरे को समझने के लिए दिसंबर 2020 का उदाहरण लेते हैं। इस एक महीने में 2.9 करोड़ ट्रांजैक्शन हुए जो दिसंबर 2019 की तुलना में दोगुना हैं। कुल लेन-देन की मात्रा भी 3900 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा थी।

भारत बिल-पे के मुखिया एआर रमेश के मुताबिक, इस सिस्टम की सबसे बड़ी खासियत है कि यह हमारे पार्टनर संस्थानों के मौजूदा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर ही चलाया जा सकता है। मसलन अगर भीम ऐप पर भारत बिल-पे की सर्विस चलानी है तो सिर्फ एक एप्लिकेशन प्रोग्रामिंग इंटरफेस यानी API लगाना होगा जो उन्हें भारत बिल-पे के सिस्टम के साथ जोड़ देगा।

कैसे काम करता है BPPS
BPPS के काम के दो हिस्से हैं। पहला बिल चुकाने जा रहे ग्राहक को आसान, तेज तकनीक उपलब्‍ध कराना, दूसरा बिल लेने वाली कंपनियों के खाते में आसानी पैसे पहुंच जाए, ये सुनिश्चित करना होता है। इसके लिए BPPS ने दो यूनिट बनाई है। भारत बिल पेमेंट सेंट्रल यूनिट (BBPCU) और भारत बिल पेमेंट ऑपरेटिंग यूनिट (BBPOU)। इन्हीं जरिए ग्राहक को कंपनी से जोड़ा जाता है। नीचे एक इंफोग्राफिक में पूरी प्रकिया बताई गई है।

दरअसल, बिलर ऑपरेटिंग यूनिट (BOU) बैंक कंपनियों के बिजनेस अकाउंट संभालते हैं। कंज्यूमर ऑपरेटिंग यूनिट (COU) ग्राहक को फोन पे, पेटीएम या गूगल पे जैसे मोबाइल ऐप से पेमेंट करने की सुविधा का खयाल रखती है।

अगर कोई रिटेल दुकान वाला चाहता है कि उसकी पेमेंट भारत बिल के जरिए आए तो ये भी संभव है। उसे रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) से ऑपरेटिंग यूनिट (OU) बनने की अनुमति लेनी होगी। ये अनुमति अब बड़ी आसानी से मिल जाती है।

BPPS ने अपने सिस्टम को बेहतर ढंग से चलाने के लिए तीन अप्लीकेशन प्रोग्रामिंग इंटरफेस (API) रखा है। इससे हर तीन मिनट में बिल के अपलोड होने, कंपनी के सर्वर के चलने और बैंक के ट्रांजैक्‍शन होने की स्थिति जायजा लिया जाता है।

BBPS के चलते 20% से 50% हुआ केरल स्टेट इलेक्ट्रसिटी बोर्ड का डिजिटल पेमेंट
दो साल पहले केरल स्टेट इलेक्ट्रसिटी बोर्ड (KSEB) के लिए पेटीएम BOU बना था। तब BBPS के जरिए बिलिंग सिस्टम को ऑनलाइन किया गया था। इसके बारे में KSEB के चीफ इंजीनियर रवि चंदर कहते हैं, "BBPS सिस्टम के आने से पहले हमारे पास केवल 20% ही डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्‍शन होते थे। 2020 में 50% तक पेमेंट BBPS और मोबाइल एप्स के जरिए हुआ।"

पीटीएम रोजाना KSEB को करीब एक करोड़ रुपये जमा करता है। हर ट्रैंजैक्‍शन पर पेटीएम 1.75 रुपए कमीशन लेता है। जबकि KSEB बिल कलेक्‍शन के लिए 771 ऑफिस खोले हुए है।इनमें 1400 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी काम कर रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद कलेक्‍शन आसानी से नहीं हो रहे थे। डिजिटल होने से इन्हें इतना फायदा हुआ है कि विभाग ने अगले दो सालों में कुल भुगतान का 95% डिजिटल पेमेंट के जरिए ही प्राप्त करने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

BBPS से फिनटेक कंपनियों को खतरा

अभी बिलिंग की दुनिया में केवल 10% ही डिजिटल पेमेंट हो रही है। ऐसे में BBPS के तेजी से बढ़ने के आसार जताए जा रहे हैं। हालांकि BBPS से बिल डेस्क, मोबीक्व‌िक जैसी कंपनियों को खतरा भी है। मोबीक्विक के को-फाउंडर और CEO बिपिन प्रीत सिंह कहते हैं, 'इसके साथ सबसे बड़ी परेशानी बिजनेस की है। अगर बिल चुकाने पूरी सुविधाओं को फ्री या या इतना सस्ता कर दिया जाएगा तो बिजनेस कैसे चलेगा।'

एक अन्य फिनटेक कंपनी के संस्‍थापक कहते हैं कि BBPS इतने कम कमीशन पर काम कर रहा है कि इसके चलते कई स्टार्टअप्स खत्म हो जाएंगे। अगर बैंक ही इंश्योरेंस, क्रेडिट कार्ड बिल, EMI जमा करने लगेंगे तो इस इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले कई प्लेयर्स को काम बंद करना पड़ेगा। अभी EMI पर 2% तक का बिल पे चार्ज लिया जाता है, ये BBPS के आते ही शून्य हो जाएगा।

