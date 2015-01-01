पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जम्मू से रिपोर्ट:आतंकी घुसपैठ नाकाम करने एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रही है BSF, स्थानीय लोगों की भी मदद ली जाएगी

जम्मूएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: दीपक खजूरिया
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाल ही में जम्मू-कश्मीर के सांबा जिले के इंटरनैशनल बॉर्डर पर एक टनल मिली थी। जिसके बाद BSF अलर्ट हो गई है।
  • इस साल अब तक तीन टनल मिल चुकी हैं, इससे पहले 29 अगस्त और 4 नंवबर को सांबा सेक्टर में एक-एक टनल के बारे में जानकारी मिली थी

जम्मू के सांबा सेक्टर में भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा पर एक और अंडरग्राउंड टनल मिलने के बाद अब बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स एंटी -टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रही है। 19 नवंबर को जम्मू के नगरोटा में बन टोल प्लाजा के पास एनकाउंटर में मारे गए चारों पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों ने सांबा सेक्टर में इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर मिली अंडरग्राउंड टनल से घुसपैठ की थी।

इसके बाद कोई गाइड इन्हे यहां से करीबन 10-12 किलोमीटर पैदल जतवाल तक जम्मू दिल्ली हाइवे पर ले गया, जहां ट्रक पहले से ही उनका इंतजार कर रहा था। सांबा सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की ओर से भारत में खुलने वाली यह 150 फुट लंबी टनल रीगल फॉरवर्ड पोस्ट के पास है। इस टनल को घुसपैठ के बाद रेत भरे बैग से ढक दिया गया था। इस पर पाकिस्तान की किसी सीमेंट फैक्ट्री का टैग था।

2020 में बॉर्डर पर मिली तीन टनल

BSF के डीआईजी का कहना है कि हम एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इस पर ग्राउंड स्तर पर काम शुरू किया जाएगा।
BSF के डीआईजी का कहना है कि हम एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इस पर ग्राउंड स्तर पर काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

2020 में ही इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर मिली यह तीसरी अंडरग्राउंड टनल है। यह बीएसएफ के लिए जम्मू में पाकिस्तान से सटी 198 किलोमीटर लम्बी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा पर बड़ी चिंता का विषय है। पाकिस्तान ने घुसपैठ करवाने की अपनी स्ट्रेटेजी बदल ली है और बॉर्डर पर बीएसएफ की बढ़ती अलर्टनेस के चलते अब जमीन के नीचे से घुसपैठ करवाई जा रही है।

इससे पहले भी इसी साल दो टनल सांबा सेक्टर में मिली थी। उन टनल्स से घुसपैठ हुई थी या नहीं यह अभी जानकारी नहीं है। इससे पहले 2013 में सांबा और 2015 में RS पूरा सेक्टरों में भी पाकिस्तान की ओर से भारत में खुलने वाली टनल का पता चला था।

इससे पहले 29 अगस्त 2020 को जम्मू के सांबा सेक्टर में एक अंडर ग्राउंड टनल मिली थी। इसे रेत के 8-10 बैग से ढक के रखा गया था। इसके बाद 4 नंवबर 2020 को सांबा सेक्टर में ही एक और टनल के बारे में जानकारी मिली थी। इसकी लंबाई 50 मीटर थी।

क्या है एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म

BSF अब नए बॉर्डर मैनजेमेंट सिस्टम के तहत पाकिस्तान की नई घुसपैठ स्ट्रेटेजी को जवाब देने के लिए नए सिस्टम से काम करेगी। BSF ने एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें मैन और मशीनरी दोनों का इस्तेमाल होगा। फोर्स इस पर काम कर रही है।

इसके तहत सीमा पर बनाई गई अंडरग्राउंड टनल को खोजा जाएगा। इससे टनल के जरिए होने वाली आतंकी घुसपैठ को रोका जा सके। सितम्बर 2018 में शुरू किए गए कॉम्प्रिहेंसिव इंटीग्रेटेड बॉर्डर मैनजेमेंट सिस्टम (CIBMS) के पूरा होने से भी सीमा के ऊपर और नीचे से घुसपैठ रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। यह सिस्टम वहां भी काम करेगा, जहां नदी या नाले होने से फैंसिंग काम नहीं करती।

सीमा से सटे स्थानीय लोगों की ली जाएगी मदद

BSF ने एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें मैन पावर और मशीनरी दोनों का इस्तेमाल होगा।
BSF ने एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें मैन पावर और मशीनरी दोनों का इस्तेमाल होगा।

BSF के डीआईजी का कहना है कि हम एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इस पर ग्राउंड स्तर पर काम शुरू किया जाएगा। हम अपनी स्ट्रेटेजी को पब्लिक डोमेन में नहीं ला सकते हैं। लेकिन इतना साफ है कि एंटी टनल ऑपरेशन को तेज किया जाएगा। हालांकि, बीएसएफ पहले भी ऐसी टनल खोजने में सफल रही है।

लेकिन, अब नई स्ट्रेटेजी होगी। संधू ने बताया कि सीमावर्ती इलाके के लोगों की इसमें खास मदद ली जाएगी। क्योंकि कई लोगों के खेत सीमा से सटे हुए हैं। सीमावर्ती गावों के लोग खेत जोतने के लिए ट्रैक्टर और फसल काटने के लिए भी मशीनरी का इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो टनल डिटेक्शन में मदद कर सकते हैं। सीमावर्ती सांबा इलाके के एक गांव के सरपंच के अनुसार स्थानीय लोग BSFकी मदद के लिए हमेशा तैयार हैं।

सर्दियां होंगी BSF के लिए चुनौती

सीमा के नीचे से घुसपैठ और सीमा के ऊपर पाकिस्तानी रेंजरों की और से सीजफायर उलंघन से निपटने के लिए सर्दी के मौसम में धुंध और काम रोशनी के बीच मुस्तैदी रखना BSF के लिए बड़ी चुनौती होगी। हालांकि BSF जम्मू रेंज के IG , N.S जम्वाल पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि हम पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।

सीमा पर तैनात BSF के कई अफसरों का कहना है कि सर्दी का मौसम हमेशा से बड़ी चुनौती रहता है और इस बार सर्दी की शुरुआात में हुई घुसपैठ और टनल का मिलना ज्यादा अलर्ट होने की और इशारा कर रहा है। इसको लेकर सीमा पर BSF और सीमा के अंदर पुलिस और सेना तैयार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें