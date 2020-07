दिल्ली में कोरोना के केस क्यों घटे?:एंटीजन टेस्ट निगेटिव आने पर आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट जरूरी, लेकिन सरकार ने माना- 2.62 लाख में से 0.5% का ही दोबारा टेस्ट हुआ

By 15 June, there'll be 44,000 cases & 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases & 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases & 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected & 80,000 beds will be needed: Delhi Dy CM pic.twitter.com/F5iXDlgO7R