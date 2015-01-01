पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:गन्ने की खेती में फायदा नहीं हुआ तो लीची और अमरूद की बागवानी शुरू की, सालाना 25 लाख रु. कमा रहे

सहारनपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
यूपी के सहारनपुर के रहने वाले राजपाल सिंह आम, अमरूद और लीची की खेती करते हैं।
  • राजपाल 4 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को अबतक ट्रेनिंग दे चुके हैं, उनसे जुड़े कई किसान खुद की खेती से अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे हैं
  • उनके बाग में 600 से ज्यादा अमरूद, 400 से ज्यादा लीची और 100 के करीब आम के प्लांट हैं, सबसे ज्यादा कमाई लीची से होती है

उत्तरप्रदेश के सहारनपुर के रहने वाले राजपाल सिंह शुरुआत से ही खेती से जुड़े रहे। वे अपने पिता के साथ खेत पर जाते थे और उनकी मदद करते थे। ग्रेजुएशन के बाद उनके दोस्त सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने लगे, कुछ बाहर कमाने निकल गए। लेकिन, राजपाल ने कहीं और जाने के बजाय गांव में रहकर खेती करने का ही फैसला किया। अभी वे आम, अमरूद और लीची की खेती करते हैं। इससे सालाना 25 लाख रु के करीब उनकी कमाई हो रही है।

राजपाल कहते हैं , 'पहले हमलोग गेहूं और गन्ने की खेती करते थे। इससे खाने-पीने का खर्च तो निकल जाता था लेकिन आमदनी या बिजनेस जैसा कुछ नहीं था। ऊपर से देर से पैसे मिलते थे। जो लोग गन्ना खरीदते थे, वे नकद भुगतान नहीं करते थे। इसके बाद कुछ सालों तक हमने मधुमक्खी पालन भी किया। हालांकि, यह भी बिजनेस बहुत जमा नहीं।

इसके बाद मेरे मन में फसल बदलने का विचार आया। लेकिन उससे पहले जरूरी था मार्केट को समझना। क्योंकि फसल के उत्पादन के बाद उसकी खपत जरूरी होती है। इसलिए मैंने मार्केट रिसर्च करना शुरू किया। अलग अलग मंडियों में गया और वहां डिमांड और सप्लाई चेन को समझा। फिर 2006 में लीची और आड़ू की बागवानी शुरू की। इसमें अच्छी कमाई हुई। कुछ साल बाद आड़ू की जगह अमरूद के प्लांट्स लगाए। इससे और ज्यादा मुनाफा हुआ।

वो बताते हैं कि लोकल मंडी में लीची 70 से 130 रुपए और अमरूद 60-65 रुपए प्रति किलो बिकता है। वहीं लीची को बेंगलुरू और भुज भेजने के बाद 400-450 रुपए का भाव मिलता है। इस तरह लीची से हर साल प्रति हेक्टेयर 7.5 लाख से 8 लाख रुपए और अमरूद से 6 लाख से 7 लाख रुपए तक की कमाई होती है।

अभी देश के लगभग हर बड़े शहर में राजपाल के बाग से लीची और अमरूद की सप्लाई होती है। उनकी टीम में 6 लोग काम करते हैं। 8 एकड़ जमीन पर आम, अमरूद और लीची की वो खेती करते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा कमाई लीची से होती है। उनके बाग में 600 से ज्यादा अमरूद, 400 से ज्यादा लीची और 100 के करीब आम के प्लांट हैं। इसमें लगभग सभी प्रमुख वैरायटीज शामिल हैं।

राजपाल का बेटा एक कंपनी में जॉब कर रहा है। वो कहते हैं कि मैंने नौकरी के लिए नहीं बल्कि कॉरपोरेट कल्चर को समझने के लिए भेजा है। जैसे ही उसे थोड़ी बहुत समझ हो जाएगी उसे हम यहीं बुला लेंगे। क्योंकि किसान की दिक्कत यही है कि वह प्रोडक्ट तैयार करना तो जानता है लेकिन उसे बेचना नहीं जानता। जिस दिन वो बेचना सीख गया, उसके सामने कोई और बिजनेस नहीं टिकेगा।

61 साल के राजपाल का ज्यादातर समय खेती में ही गुजरता है। वे किसानों को ट्रेनिंग भी देते हैं। 4 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को अब तक ट्रेंड कर चुके हैं। उनसे जुड़े कई किसान खुद की खेती से अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे हैं। आगे राजपाल प्रोसेसिंग को लेकर काम करने वाले हैं।

वे लीची और अमरूद के जूस और दूसरे प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। वो बताते हैं कि खेती में मुनाफा तभी होगा जब हमारे प्रोडक्ट की पहुंच मार्केट तक होगी। खेत में या किसान के घर में स्टोर करके सामान रखने से कमाई नहीं हो सकती। इसलिए जो प्रोडक्ट किसी कारण नहीं बिक पाया उसे प्रोसेसिंग के बाद मार्केट में उतारना चाहिए।

लीची की खेती कैसे करें?

लीची के लिए गहरी दोमट मिट्टी फायदेमंद होती है। इसमें जड़ों का विकास अच्छा होता है। कई जगहों पर बालू वाली या चिकनी मिट्टी में भी लीची की खेती होती है। सबसे जरूरी पानी होती है, इसलिए खेती करते समय इस बात का ध्यान रखना होता है कि वहां पर्याप्त पानी मिलेगा या नहीं। आमतौर पर जुलाई से अक्टूबर के बीच इसकी खेती होती है। एक प्लांट के तैयार होने में 10 साल तक समय लग जाता है। हालांकि, कुछ वैरायटीज पहले भी तैयार हो जाती है। एक पेड़ से 50 किलो तक लीची निकलती है।

