पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Diesel Delivery Work Started With Friends Leaving Private Job, Annual Turnover Rs 100 Crore

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज की पॉजिटिव खबर:हाईवे पर डीजल खत्म हुआ तो उसे होम डिलीवरी का आइडिया आया, 100 करोड़ पहुंचा टर्नओवर

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: वर्षा पाठक
  • दिल्ली-NCR के 100 लोगों के घर जाकर और ऑनलाइन फीडबैक लिया
  • ऐप से ऑनलाइन डीजल ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं, इस काम ने 100 लोगों को रोजगार दिया
  • प्राइवेट नौकरी छोड़ तीन दोस्तों ने शुरू किया ये काम, 12 लाख इंवेस्ट किए

टिकेन्द्र और संदीप नोएडा स्थित टेक कंपनी सैमसंग में काम करते थे। वहीं, प्रतीक एक्सिकॉम में काम करते थे। प्रतीक और टिकेन्द्र रूममेट थे। एक दिन तीनों दिल्ली से बाहर घूमने निकले थे, तभी बीच रास्ते में फ्यूल खत्म हो गया। टिकेन्द्र बताते हैं कि हमें रास्ते में करीब 10 किमी तक के आसपास एक भी फ्यूल स्टेशन नहीं मिला। उस वक्त हमें यह अहसास हुआ कि काश! ऐसा मोबाइल ऐप होता, जहां हम एक ऑर्डर पर कभी भी, कहीं भी फ्यूल मंगवा सकते।

इसके बाद टिकेन्द्र ने अपने कलीग संदीप और रूममेट प्रतीक से इस आइडिया पर बातचीत की। वे तुरंत इस मिशन से जुड़ गए। यहीं से शुरू हुआ स्टार्टअप कंपनी पेपफ्यूल डॉट काॅम का सफर। इन दिनों होम डिलीवरी का कारोबार तेजी से अपने रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है। यही वजह है कि इस साल फाइनेंशियल ईयर (वित्त वर्ष 2020-21) में इनकी कंपनी का सालाना टर्नओवर 100 करोड़ के आसपास पहुंच गया।

दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों से लिया फीडबैक

टिकेन्द्र बताते हैं कि हमने इस पर रिसर्च की। दिल्ली-एनसीआर के करीब 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के घर जाकर और ऑनलाइन फीडबैक लिया। तब हमने पाया कि ज्यादातर लोगों को इस तरह की समस्याओं से दो-चार होना पड़ा है। हर दूसरे आदमी ने यही कहा कि पेट्रोल-डीजल के लिए ऑनलाइन ऐप होना चाहिए। हालांकि, पेट्रोल-डीजल की ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी का कारोबार शुरू करना काफी रिस्की है। टिकेन्द्र बताते हैं कि 2016 तक देश में पेट्रोल डिलीवरी की परमिशन नहीं थी। हाल ही में सरकार ने इसकी इजाजत दी है। उस वक्त हमारे सामने सिर्फ डीजल डिलीवरी ही एकमात्र विकल्प था। हमने डीजल की डिलीवरी पर ही काम शुरू कर दिया।

तीन दोस्तों ने स्टार्टअप कंपनी पेपफ्यूल डॉट काॅम नाम से शुरू किया है। ऐप के माध्यम से बुकिंग के बाद ग्राहकों के घर डीजल की डिलिवरी करते हैं।
तीन दोस्तों ने स्टार्टअप कंपनी पेपफ्यूल डॉट काॅम नाम से शुरू किया है। ऐप के माध्यम से बुकिंग के बाद ग्राहकों के घर डीजल की डिलिवरी करते हैं।

PMO से मिला था आइडिया पर अप्रूवल

संदीप बताते हैं, 'लोगों से फीडबैक लेने के बाद हमने इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (IOC), भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लि. (BPCL), पेट्रोलियम प्रोसेस इंजीनियरिंग सर्विस को. (PESCO) जैसी तेल कंपनियों को अपना-अपना सुझाव भेजा। साथ ही हमने अपने-अपने स्टार्टअप का आइडिया PMO को भी भेजा था। कुछ दिनों बाद ही हमें PMO से जवाब आ गया था। दूसरी, तरफ फरीदाबाद स्थित इंडियन ऑयल की तरफ से भी हमें हमारे कारोबार का डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट यानी DPR सौंपने को कहा गया।'

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने अपने प्रोजेक्ट की DPR इंडियन ऑयल को भेजी। अप्रूवल मिलने के बाद हमने अपना कारोबार शुरू कर दिया। संदीप, टिकेन्द्र और प्रतीक बताते हैं कि स्टार्टअप को शुरू करने में हमने करीबन 12 लाख रुपए खर्च किया। इनमें ऐप डेवेलप, ब्राउजर डेवेलप, डिस्पेंसिंग मशीन, जेरी कैन समेत अन्य कार्यों पर किया गया खर्च शामिल है।

पेपफ्यूल्स सरकार से मान्यता प्राप्त स्टार्टअप

संदीप बताते हैं कि पेपफ्यूल्स सरकार से मान्यता प्राप्त स्टार्टअप है, जिसे ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनी या PESO का अप्रूवल मिला है। पेपफ्यूल्स का इंडियन ऑयल के साथ थर्ड पार्टी एग्रीमेंट है। यह डोर-टू-डोर डिलीवरी के लिए है। इस ऐप पर ग्राहक ऑनलाइन या मैसेज के जरिए ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं।

साथ ही, ऑनलाइन ट्रैकिंग, बिलिंग या डैशबोर्ड के अन्य फीचर्स का लाभ ले सकते हैं। पेपफ्यूल्स एक आईओटी-आरएफआईडी डिवाइस से फ्यूल डिलीवरी का काम करता है, जिससे फ्यूल की चोरी नहीं होती है। यह पेपफ्यूल्स का एक पेटेंट डिवाइस है, जो कंपनी ने खुद बनाया है।

टिकेन्द्र नोएडा स्थित टेक कंपनी सैमसंग में काम करते थे।
टिकेन्द्र नोएडा स्थित टेक कंपनी सैमसंग में काम करते थे।

जानिए यह ऐप कैसे काम करता है ?

संदीप और प्रतीक बताते हैं कि हम अपने ऐप पर ग्राहकों के ऑर्डर रियल टाइम में लेते हैं और ये डिलीवरी के लिए सीधे संबंधित MDU को भेज दिए जाते हैं। हम 2-3 घंटों में यह काम कर देते हैं। ग्राहक डिलीवरी के दौरान रियल टाइम नजर रख सकते हैं और डिलीवरी के बाद कन्फर्मेशन दे सकते हैं। एमडीयू आईओटी आधारित आरएफआईडी तकनीक पर काम करते हैं। यह पेपफ्यूल्स की पेटेंट तकनीक है। इसमें चोरी की बिल्कुल गुंजाइश नहीं है और इसने ग्राहकों को विश्वास और सुरक्षा प्रदान की है। इतना ही नहीं, हम ग्राहकों को जागरूक करने के लिए वॉल्यूम और क्वालिटी की वन-साइट जांच की सुविधा भी देते हैं।

डीजल ऑर्डर करने का क्या तरीका है ‌?

संदीप के मुताबिक, ग्राहक को पहले ऐप पर एक रिक्वेस्ट देनी होगी। इसके बाद पेपफ्यूल्स के एग्जीक्यूटिव ग्राहक की साइट पर जाएंगे या ग्राहक के एरिया में डिलीवरी है या नहीं, यह देखेंगे। तब ग्राहक से एग्रीमेंट करेंगे। इसके बाद ग्राहक को एक आईडी या पासवर्ड दिया जाता है, जिससे वो अपनी अप्रूव्ड लोकेशन पर फ्यूल ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं। ग्राहक पेपफ्यूल्स के रजिस्टर्ड नंबर पर मैसेज कर के ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं। ये फीचर सिर्फ पेपफ्यूल्स के ऐप पर उपलब्ध है। ग्राहक को उनके ऑर्डर की कन्फर्मेशन, ट्रैकिंग और बिलिंग की ऑनलाइन सुविधा मिल जाती है। वे अपने ऑर्डर की हिस्ट्री देख सकते हैं।

50 से ज्यादा शहरों में शुरू होगी यह सेवा

कंपनी के तीनों संस्थापक टिकेन्द्र, संदीप और प्रतीक बताते हैं कि अब तक पेफ्यूल्स ने 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार दिया है, जो पूरे एनसीआर में काम करते हैं। पेपफ्यूल्स के ऐप से पूरे भारत में कहीं से भी ऑर्डर कर सकेंगे।

वे कहते हैं, 'अभी हमारी ऐप दिल्ली, नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, गुरुग्राम, मानेसर, हरियाणा, मुरादाबाद में एक्टिव है। साथ ही उड़ीसा और हैदराबाद में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट चल रहा है अगले 15 दिनों में वहां भी ऐप काम करना शुरू कर देगा। इसके अलावा हम 50 से ज्यादा शहरों में यह सेवा शुरू करने वाले हैं।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें