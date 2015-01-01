पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बात बराबरी की:भोगने वाला तो पुरुष होता है, स्त्रियां तो जमीन हैं, जिस पर हल-कुदाल चला बीज रोपे जाते हैं

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • ऑक्सफोर्ड डिक्शनरी ने अपने पन्नों से औरत के समानार्थी 'बिच' शब्द को हटा दिया है, इसे रिव्यू करने में उन्होंने पूरा साल लगा दिया
  • मर्द औरत से खुश होकर उसे गहने देते हैं और गुस्से में मर्द को चूड़ियां पहना देते हैं, मानो चूड़ियां कोई गाली हो जो औरत के हाथ में ही सजती है

फारसी में एक कहावत है- जो शख्स बदजायका खाने के बाद भी बदमजा न हो, वही शरीफ है। ये शराफत औरतों की देह पर चुस्त खाल की तरह चढ़ा दी गई। निवाले में चाहे जितनी खामियां हों, चुपचाप निगल लो। दांतों में कंकड़ आएं तो भी बेआवाज खाओ। औरतों ने किया भी यही। नतीजा ये रहा कि थाली में अनाज कम, कंकड़ ज्यादा मिलते हैं। हाल ही में कुछ कंकड़ियों की छंटनी ऑक्सफोर्ड डिक्शनरी ने की। उसने अपने पन्नों से औरत का समानार्थी 'बिच' शब्द हटा दिया।

कई दूसरे शब्दों में बदलाव के साथ-साथ डिक्शनरी ने ये भी माना कि उससे शब्दों के उदाहरण देने में थोड़ी चूक हो गई। इस चूक को दुरुस्त करने में नामी-गिरामी डिक्शनरी को हजारों औरतों के दस्तखत की जरूरत पड़ी। इससे भी काम न बना। ऑक्सफोर्ड प्रेस ने पूरा एक साल इसे रिव्यू करने में लगा दिया कि उसके पास औरतों की फितरत समझाने के लिए जो शब्द हैं, वे औरत-मर्द दोनों पर समान रूप से लागू होते हैं। अब आप डिक्शनरी देखेंगे, तो उसमें कर्कश के उदाहरण में मिसेज रेचल ही नहीं होंगी, बल्कि मिस्टर जॉन भी हो सकते हैं। हरदम मीन-मेख निकालना अकेले कमला की आदत नहीं, मोहन भी उतना ही तुनकमिजाज हो सकता है।

वैसे औरतों को लेकर ये पक्के राग ऑक्सफोर्ड अकेले की गलती नहीं। पूरा का पूरा इंसानी कुनबा बोली-भाषा के जरिए औरत को उसकी औकात दिखाए रखता है। अंग्रेजी और दूसरी भाषाओं में लगभग 220 शब्द हैं, जो जनाने अंगों को जोड़ते हुए छुट्टा गालियां देते हैं। यहां तक कि औरत को वेश्या बताने के लिए 500 से ज्यादा शब्द खोजे गए, वहीं पुरुष वेश्या के लिए केवल 65 शब्द हैं। और ऐसा हो भी क्यों न। आखिर भोगने वाला तो पुरुष होता है, स्त्रियां तो जमीन हैं, जिस पर हल-कुदाल चला बीज रोपे जाते हैं।

ज्यादा दूर न जाकर पड़ोस के श्यामगढ़ चलते हैं। वहां हर घर में लल्ला की मां या श्यामू की बहू रहती हैं। वे या तो किसी मर्द बच्चे की मां हैं या फिर बीवी। इन अनाम औरतों की यही पहचान है। अगर मां-बाप ने कोई नाम दिया था, तो भी वो दशकों पहले बिसारा जा चुका। अब फर्ज करें कि ऐसी ही कोई अनाम औरत लापता हो जाए। तब क्या होगा! घरवालों के लिए औरत उपयोगी रही, यानी झाडू-फटका, मर्द के नखरे संभालना जैसे काम कर सकने लायक उम्र की हो तो उसे खोजने की कवायद चलेगी। अखबार में फोटो आएगा- जिसके नीचे मोटे-मोटे अक्षरों में छपा होगा- लल्ला की मां, लौट आओ। या फिर तस्वीर के साथ लिखा होगा कि फलां औरत का दिमाग कमजोर है, उसे अपना नाम याद नहीं।

ठीक ही तो है। जो औरत अपना नाम तक भूल जाए, भला वो कम अक्ल क्यों न कहलाए! वो औरत आज नहीं खोई, वो तो तभी खो चुकी थी, जब इस दुनिया में आई। बस हमने अखबार में लापता का विज्ञापन देना टाल रखा था। शब्दों के जरिए औरत पर हिंसा उसकी पहचान नोंचने तक सीमित नहीं। एक और खेल भी है। अंग्रेजीदां लोग इसे पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ टच कहते हैं। इसमें औरत हमेशा उस रोल में होती है, जहां मर्दों को उसे छूने-टटोलने की छूट मिलती है। जैसे डॉ जतिन मरीज मीना का पेट टटोलते हैं। या फिर बॉस कुलदीप को अंग्रेजी बोलने और बढ़िया कॉफी बनाने वाली सेक्रेटरी चाहिए।

गौर करें तो पाएंगे कि सेक्रेटरी शब्द के मायने इतने सिमट गए हैं कि उसे उचारते ही दुबली-नाजुक, ऊंची एड़ियां खड़काती युवती की तस्वीर जहन में आ जाती है। किसी कंपनी के रिसेप्शन पर भी अक्सर चमकदार चेहरे और खनकती आवाज वाली युवतियां ही दिखेंगी। उनकी बोली-समझ चाहे जितनी महीन हो, लिया उन्हें खूबसूरत औरत की तरह ही जाएगा। दो-चार कीट-पतंगे रिसेप्शन के चारों ओर मंडराते रहेंगे और रिसेप्शनिस्ट लिहाज में गालियां भी न दे सकेगी।

हॉस्पिटैलिटी इंडस्ट्री में हाल और खराब हैं। वहां लड़की की भर्ती से पहले उसके शादीशुदा होने से जुड़े सवाल होते हैं। इंटरव्यू सवाल तक ही सीमित नहीं रहता, आगे उसे बच्चा न करने की बात भी चेतावनी की तरह बता दी जाती है। मां बनी तो युवती के चेहरे से लेकर काया में भी बदलाव आ सकते हैं। हो सकता है, बच्चे की संभाल उसे चिड़चिड़ा भी बना दे। ऐसी औरत भला फोन उठाने के काम की भी कहां रह जाएगी! यानी अव्वल तो औरत की कोई अलग पहचान नहीं होती और अगर पहचान मिले भी तो उतनी ही, जितने में मर्दों को सहूलियत हो।

एक और बिरादरी है, जो मूंग दाल खाते हुए भी डिनर जैकेट पहने होती है। वो फरमाती है कि भेदभाव की ये शिकायत नई औरतों के चोंचले हैं। पहले ही क्या औरतें कम नखरीली थीं, जो अब नया नाटक बघारने लगीं। औरतों की नई पौध को कोसने वाली ये बिरादरी वही है, जो औरतों को सिंगार-पट्टी तक सीमित मानती है। ये अपनी औरत पर खुश होते हैं, तो उसे गहने देते हैं। और गुस्से में आते हैं, तो किसी मर्द को चूड़ियां पहना देते हैं। मानो चूड़ियां न हुईं, कोई गाली हो गई जो औरत के हाथों ही सजती है।

भाषा और सिंगार-पटार के जरिए औरतों को उनकी जगह दिखाने का चलन कहीं भी तो नहीं छूटा। घर में नौकर भी रखे जाते हैं तो बेगम साहिबा का उदाहरण देते हुए मालिक मर्द बताते हैं कि वे खुद सुबह 5 से रात 10 तक जुती रहती हैं। बेगम की मिसाल देकर नौकर से काम लिया जाता है। कई और भी लोग हैं, जो अपने मजाकिया अंदाज में औरतों को गरियाते हैं। ऐसे लोग पढ़ी-लिखी औरत के घर खाने पर बुलाए गए तो ड्रॉइंग रूम में पैर पर पैर रखे नमकीन चुभलाते हुए एक मजाक करेंगे- भई हमें तो पता ही नहीं था कि तालीम-याफ्ता औरतें भी शानदार दावत कराती हैं। औरतों का रसोई से रिश्ता पक्का कराने को जाने कितने ही चुटकुले निकल पड़े।

ऐसे भी काम न बने तो एक बेहद मुलायम अंदाज भी है, जो औरत को फट्ट से बस में कर लेगा। वो ये रहा- मर्द के दिल का रास्ता उसके पेट से होकर जाता है! लीजिए साहब, औरत को गाली-गुफ्तार किए बिना उसे काबू में कर लिया। भाषा का जन्म कब हुआ, इसके ठीक-ठाक प्रमाण अब तक नहीं मिल सके। शायद हजारों साल पहले, या उससे भी पहले, जब गिनती की खोज बाकी थी। ठीक है। भाषा का जन्म हमें नहीं पता लेकिन भाषा की मौत करीब है।

भाषाएं अब बुढ़ा चुकी हैं। बोलने में जबान लड़खड़ाती है। शब्द घिसकर मायने खो चुकी एक आखिरी गाली और जल्द ही वो वक्त आएगा, जब समाज जबान खो देगा। तब बाकी रहेगी, मौन की भाषा। ये वही भाषा है, जो आदम और हव्वा ने मिलकर रची थी। जिसमें औरत की चूड़ी गाली नहीं, उसकी मर्जी होगी। और मर्दों के दिल का रास्ता पेट नहीं, बल्कि दिल ही होगा।

