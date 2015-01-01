पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:MSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
  • पूरा किसान आंदोलन छह मांगों को लेकर ही चलाया जा रहा है, ये मांगें किसान नेताओं ने केंद्र सरकार के तमाम मंत्रियों को पहले ही लिखकर भेजी हैं
  • डॉक्टर दर्शन पाल कहते हैं- खुद गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने स्वीकार किया है कि नए कानून बनाते हुए किसानों से चर्चा नहीं हो सकी थी जो कि गलत था

दो दिन पहले जब केंद्र सरकार ने कृषि क़ानूनों में बदलाव को लेकर लिखित प्रस्ताव भेजा तो कई लोगों को लगा कि शायद किसान अब अपना आंदोलन खत्म कर सकते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए माना जा रहा था क्योंकि ऊपरी तौर से इस प्रस्ताव को देखने पर लगता है कि किसानों की सभी मुख्य मांगें सरकार ने स्वीकार कर ली हैं।

प्रस्ताव में सरकार ने MSP की मौजूदा व्यवस्था को बरकरार रखने का लिखित आश्वासन देने की बात कही है, किसानों की जमीनों की कुर्की न किए जाने की बात कही है, प्राइवेट मंडियों पर भी टैक्स लगाए जाने का जिक्र किया है और किसानों को कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प देने की भी बात कही है।

ये लगभग वही तमाम बातें हैं जिनकी मांग इस किसान आंदोलन में सबसे मजबूती से की जा रही है। लेकिन इस प्रस्ताव पर जब किसान संगठनों की बैठक तो उन्होंने प्रस्ताव को ठुकराते हुए न सिर्फ आंदोलन जारी रखने की बात कही बल्कि सरकार को चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर तीनों कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लिए जाते तो वे अपना आंदोलन पहले से भी ज्यादा तेज करेंगे।

तभी से यह सवाल भी बार-बार उठने लगा कि तमाम शर्तें मान लिए जाने के बाद भी किसान अपना आंदोलन खत्म क्यों नहीं कर रहे?

किसान नेता डॉक्टर दर्शन पाल बताते हैं कि सरकार की तरफ से आया प्रस्ताव असल में सिर्फ एक छलावा भर है। वे कहते हैं, ‘सबसे पहले प्राइवेट मंडियों पर टैक्स लगाने की बात को ही ले लीजिए। प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि अगर राज्य सरकार चाहे तो प्राइवेट मंडियों पर टैक्स लगा सकती है। यानी टैक्स लगाना अनिवार्य नहीं है, इसे राज्य सरकार के विवेक पर छोड़ दिया गया है।

दूसरा, इसके जरिए प्राइवेट मंडी बनाने का रास्ता साफ किया जा रहा है। जबकि हमारी मांग है कि APMC (सरकारी मंडियां) को बाईपास करके कोई दूसरा मंडी सिस्टम नहीं बनना चाहिए।’

MSP की बात को भी मात्र एक छलावा बताते हुए डॉक्टर दर्शन पाल कहते हैं, ‘MSP के बारे में सरकार ने कहा है कि जो आज का सिस्टम है हम उसके बारे में लिखित में दे देंगे। लेकिन हमारी तो मांग थी कि सभी फसलों के लिए MSP स्वामीनाथन आयोग के पैमाने पर तय की जाए। यानी लागत का डेढ़ गुना सुनिश्चित किया जाए और ये किसान का एक कानूनी अधिकार हो।

ऐसा तो कुछ भी सरकार ने नहीं किया। इसी तरह कॉंन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग की भी लागू की जा रही है सिर्फ उसकी शर्तों को थोड़ा सा इधर-उधर करने की बात ही सरकार कर रही है।’

इस प्रस्ताव को ठुकराने के कारणों पर विस्तार से बताते हुए डॉक्टर दर्शन पाल कहते हैं कि खुद गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने ये स्वीकार किया है कि नए कानून बनाते हुए किसानों से चर्चा नहीं हो सकी थी जो कि गलत था। लिहाजा अगर सरकार को नए कानून बनाने ही हैं तो पहले इन कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए और फिर किसानों से चर्चा के बाद ही कोई भी कानून बनाया जाए।

इसलिए हमने अपनी शर्तें साफ तौर से सरकार को लिख भेजी हैं। उसमें कुल छह मांगें हैं जो हमने सरकार के सामने रखी हैं।

डॉक्टर दर्शन पाल जिन छह मांगों की बात कर रहे हैं असल में पूरा किसान आंदोलन उन छह मांगों को लेकर ही चलाया जा रहा है। ये मांगें किसान नेताओं ने केंद्र सरकार के तमाम मंत्रियों को पहले ही लिख भेजी हैं जो इस प्रकार हैं :

  • तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द किए जाएं।
  • सभी फसलों की सरकारी खरीद और MSP का मिलना किसान का कानूनी अधिकार हो।
  • स्वामिनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार MSP तय की जाए।
  • राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र और उससे लगते हुए इलाक़ों में एयर क्वालिटी मैनेजमेंट से जुड़ा अध्यादेश रद्द किया जाए।
  • कृषि क्षेत्र में उपयोग होने वाले डीज़ल के दाम 50 प्रतिशत कम किए जाएं।
  • पूरे देश में जहां भी किसान नेताओं, बुद्धिजीवियों, कवि, अधिवक्ता, लेखक और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं पर झूठे और गलत मुकदमे दर्ज हैं उन्हें वापस लिया जाए और फर्ज़ी मामलों में जेल काट रहे ऐसे लोगों को रिहाई हो।

किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि ये आंदोलन इन सभी मांगों को लेकर ही शुरू हुआ है। ऐसा नहीं होगा कि इनमें से कोई एक मांग सरकार मान ले और दूसरी छोड़ दे तो आंदोलन खत्म कर दिया जाए। किसानों के दूसरे बड़े नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल कहते हैं, ‘प्रस्ताव में सरकार ने प्राइवेट मंडियों को रेगुलेट करने की बात बड़ी चालाकी से की है। इसे ऐसे दिखाया जा रहा है जैसे सरकार किसानों की मांग मानते हुए ऐसा कर रही हो।

लेकिन हमारी मांग तो ये है कि एपीएमसी (सरकारी मंडी) व्यवस्था को ही मजबूत किया जाए। सरकार आखिर प्राइवेट मंडी खोलना ही क्यों चाहती है। इससे कॉर्पोरेट के अलावा और किसका भला होने वाला है? पंजाब और हरियाणा में चल रहा मंडी सिस्टम बेहतरीन है। देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में 48 हजार और ऐसी मंडियां खोली जाएं ताकि हर फसल MSP पर बिके और सरकार उसे खरीद सके।

ऐसा सिस्टम पूरे देश में बनाने की जगह सरकार वहां भी इस सिस्टम को तोड़ने का काम कर रही है जहां ये पहले से चल रहा है।'

नए कानूनों को किसानों के खिलाफ बताते हुए बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल आगे कहते हैं, ‘ये फूड ग्रेन का जो 12 मिलियन डॉलर का बिजनेस है इस पर कॉर्पोरेट की काफी समय से नजर है और सरकार ये कानून तभी लाई है ताकि ये पूरा बिजनेस कॉर्पोरेट के हवाले किए जा सके।

सरकार का नया प्रस्ताव भी इसी दिशा में बढ़ता हुआ था लिहाजा हमने उसे ठुकरा दिया।’

किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी इस प्रस्ताव को ठुकराने के बारे में कहते हैं, ‘प्रस्ताव में ऊपर-ऊपर कुछ दिखता है लेकिन असल में सरकार ने हमारी के भी मांग नहीं मानी है। जो MSP की मांग सबसे बड़ी है उसे कहां सरकार ने माना है? हम कह रहे हैं कि खरीद की गारंटी का कानून बने।

उन्होंने कब कहा कि हम कानून बना देंगे? उन्होंने सिर्फ ये कहा कि जैसे पहले से व्यवस्था चल रही है वैसा ही लिख कर दे देंगे। तो ये व्यवस्था बिहार में कहां चल रही है? उत्तर प्रदेश में कहां चल रही है? पंजाब और हरियाणा में भी मक्का के लिए, सरसों के लिए MSP कहां मिल रही है?

हमारी यही तो मांग है कि देश भर में सभी फसलों पर MSP मिलने की गारंटी किसान को मिले। ऐसा कुछ भी नए प्रस्ताव में नहीं है इसलिए उसे ठुकराने के अलावा हमारे पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था।’

