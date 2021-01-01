पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Farmers From West UP Broke Into The Barricade At Delhi On The Loni Border In The Middle Of The Night, Then Met The Farmers At Ghazipur Border.

लोनी बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने बैरिकेड्स तोड़े:पश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल और तोषी शर्मा

26 जनवरी की ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर किसानों की भीड़ बढ़ती जा रही है। सोमावार देर रात दिल्ली के लोनी बॉर्डर पर पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से आए किसान बैरिकेड्स तोड़कर दिल्ली में घुस गए। पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन भीड़ ने ट्रैक्टर से बैरिकेड्स हटा दिए। कुछ वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की भी सूचना है।

लोनी बॉर्डर से निकलने के बाद किसान दिलाशाद गार्डन होते हुए गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जमे किसानों से जा मिले। यहां पहले से जमे किसान पुलिस के दिए रूट पर परेड निकालेंगे। किसान नेताओं के मुताबिक, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर भी 15 हजार से अधिक ट्रैक्टर जमा हो चुके हैं।

दिल्ली पुलिस का कहना है कि बागपत और शामली से आए किसान लोनी बॉर्डर से घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। इजाजत न होने की वजह से उन्हें रोका गया। कुछ किसानों बैरिकेड्स गिरा दिए। बाद में उन्हें गाजीपुर बॉर्डर जाने दिया गया।

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर भारी भीड़

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर युवा किसान रैली रिंग रोड पर ही निकालने के नारे लगा रहे हैं। लगभग सभी ट्रैक्टरों पर तिरंगे दिख रहे हैं।
युवा रिंग रोड पर परेड निकालने पर अड़े
रैली के रूट को लेकर अभी किसानों के बीच मतभेद बना हुआ है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों और संयुक्त मोर्चा ने दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा दिए गए रूट पर ही ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालने की बात कही है। लेकिन सिंघु बॉर्डर पर युवा किसान रैली रिंग रोड पर ही निकालने के नारे लगा रहे हैं। मोगा जिले के मंगेवाला से पैदल चलकर दिल्ली पहुंचे युवा जगदेव सिंह कहते हैं, ‘मैं चार सौ किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर इस रैली में शामिल होने सिर्फ इसलिए आया हूं क्योंकि दिल्ली के अंदर, रिंग रोड पर ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल हो सकूं। मेरे जैसे हजारों युवा यही चाहते हैं। जत्थेबंदियों के प्रधानों को हमारी बात माननी पड़ेगी।’

रैली में सबसे आगे पालकी साहिब, निहंग फौज और पंज प्यारे रहेंगे
अभी तक के कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक, किसान रैली सुबह नौ बजे शुरू होनी है। हालांकि, पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के समाप्त होने के बाद ही किसानों को दिल्ली में घुसने की इजाजत मिलेगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सुबह 8 बजे किसान नेता एक बार फिर रैली के रूट की अंतिम घोषणा कर सकते हैं। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर तय हुआ है कि रैली में सबसे आगे पालकी साहिब, निहंग फौज और पंज पियारे होंगे। इसके बाद किसान नेताओं की गाड़ियां और फिर उसके पीछे ट्रैक्टर होंगे।

