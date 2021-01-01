पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्वीरों में ट्रैक्टर परेड:कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच ट्रैक्टर पर रात गुजारी, सुबह बैरिकेड्स तोड़कर दिल्ली रवाना हुए किसान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आज किसान टैक्टर परेड निकाल रहे हैं। देशभर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से किसान दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं।
तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आज किसान टैक्टर परेड निकाल रहे हैं। देशभर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से किसान दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं।

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान आज ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाल रहे हैं। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, टीकरी बॉर्डर और सिंघु बॉर्डर से किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं। कई किसान ट्रैक्टर के साथ आगे बढ़ रहे हैं तो कई किसान पैदल भी मार्च कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार सुबह सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान बैरिकेड्स तोड़कर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए। बाद में पुलिस ने कई जगहों पर खुद भी बैरिकेड्स हटा दिए। इससे पहले सोमवार रात को ही तीनों ही बॉर्डरों पर हजारों की संख्या में किसान पहुंच गए थे। कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच उन्होंने पूरी रात वहीं गुजारी।

ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों का लोग जगह-जगह अभिनंदन कर रहे हैं। वे बैनर-पोस्टर के साथ किसानों के समर्थन में हैं।
ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों का लोग जगह-जगह अभिनंदन कर रहे हैं। वे बैनर-पोस्टर के साथ किसानों के समर्थन में हैं।
दिल्ली के स्वरूप नगर में लोगों ने किसानों पर फूल बरसाकर उनका स्वागत किया। ये जगह सिंघु बॉर्डर से करीब 14 किलोमीटर आगे है।
दिल्ली के स्वरूप नगर में लोगों ने किसानों पर फूल बरसाकर उनका स्वागत किया। ये जगह सिंघु बॉर्डर से करीब 14 किलोमीटर आगे है।
तस्वीर मंगलवार सुबह सिंघु बॉर्डर की है। किसानों ने कंटेनर और बैरिकेड्स को अपने ट्रैक्टर से बांध कर हटा दिया है।
तस्वीर मंगलवार सुबह सिंघु बॉर्डर की है। किसानों ने कंटेनर और बैरिकेड्स को अपने ट्रैक्टर से बांध कर हटा दिया है।
तस्वीर टीकरी बॉर्डर की है। भारी संख्या में किसान यहां पहुंचे हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स खोल दिए।
तस्वीर टीकरी बॉर्डर की है। भारी संख्या में किसान यहां पहुंचे हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स खोल दिए।
ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने के लिए किसानों का जत्था टीकरी बॉर्डर से पैदल मार्च करते हुए जा रहा है।
ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने के लिए किसानों का जत्था टीकरी बॉर्डर से पैदल मार्च करते हुए जा रहा है।
तस्वीर सिंघु बॉर्डर की है। मंगलवार सुबह जब किसान बैरिकेड हटाने लगे तो पुलिस ने खुद भी क्रेन से बैरिकेड्स हटाना शुरू कर दिया।
तस्वीर सिंघु बॉर्डर की है। मंगलवार सुबह जब किसान बैरिकेड हटाने लगे तो पुलिस ने खुद भी क्रेन से बैरिकेड्स हटाना शुरू कर दिया।
किसान आंदोलन के चर्चित गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल सिंघु बॉर्डर से किसानों के जत्थे के साथ हैं, वे लोगों से संयम बनाए रखने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
किसान आंदोलन के चर्चित गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल सिंघु बॉर्डर से किसानों के जत्थे के साथ हैं, वे लोगों से संयम बनाए रखने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
सोमवार शाम से ही किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से दिल्ली आने लगे थे।
सोमवार शाम से ही किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से दिल्ली आने लगे थे।
कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच आंदोलन में शामिल किसानों ने अपने-अपने ट्रैक्टर को ही बेड बना लिया था और वहीं रात गुजारी।
कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच आंदोलन में शामिल किसानों ने अपने-अपने ट्रैक्टर को ही बेड बना लिया था और वहीं रात गुजारी।
ट्रैक्टर परेड से पहले एक किसान ट्रैक्टर में लगे आईने में खुद का चेहरा देखकर तैयार हो रहा है।
ट्रैक्टर परेड से पहले एक किसान ट्रैक्टर में लगे आईने में खुद का चेहरा देखकर तैयार हो रहा है।
ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर पूरी रात किसानों ने सड़कों पर गुजारी। कड़ाके की ठंडी से बचने के लिए उन्होंने अलाव जलाए थे।
ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर पूरी रात किसानों ने सड़कों पर गुजारी। कड़ाके की ठंडी से बचने के लिए उन्होंने अलाव जलाए थे।
तस्वीर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की है। दिल्ली रवाना होने से पहले किसान देर रात खुद के लिए भोजन तैयार कर रहे हैं।
तस्वीर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की है। दिल्ली रवाना होने से पहले किसान देर रात खुद के लिए भोजन तैयार कर रहे हैं।
