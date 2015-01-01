पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंघु बॉर्डर से रिपोर्ट:किसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
नए कृषि कानून वापस लेने को लेकर किसान पिछले 20 दिनों से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर लगातार आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।
  • सिंघु और टीकरी बॉर्डर पर कई मेडिकल कैंप हैं, लेकिन कहीं भी वायरस को लेकर किसी तरह की कोई जांच नहीं की जा रही है
  • प्रदर्शनकारी कहते हैं कि कोरोना हमारे ख्याल में भी कभी नहीं आता है, हम लोग ना सैनिटाइजर लगाते हैं और ना ही मास्क लगाते हैं

तेज जलती एलईडी की रोशनी में सतेन्द्र का चेहरा चमक रहा है। वीडियो कॉल पर उनकी पत्नी और तीन साल का बेटा भी उनके साथ किसान आंदोलन में शामिल है। कमजोर नेटवर्क की वजह से तस्वीरें टूट रही हैं और चेहरे धुंधला रहे हैं। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर खड़ी हजारों ट्रालियों में सौ वॉट के बल्ब और एलईडी लाइटें जल रही हैं। भीतर पराली पर गद्दे डालकर लेटे किसान अपने घरों से वीडियो कॉल पर बात कर रहे हैं या बात करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

कुछ ट्रालियों में मोबाइल पर स्पीकर लगाकर झुंड में लोग आंदोलन से जुड़ी रिपोर्टें देख रहे हैं। टीवी मीडिया से ज्यादा वो सोशल मीडिया पर भरोसा कर रहे हैं। कहीं-कहीं नौजवान आंदोलनकारी ट्रालियों में बिजली पहुंचाने के लिए केबल डाल रहे हैं। राजधानी दिल्ली की सरहदों पर किसानों को डेरा डाले हुए अब बीस से ज्यादा दिन हो गए हैं।

किसानों की सही संख्या का अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल है, लेकिन ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि हर बीतते दिन के साथ यहां आने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ रही है और ये आंदोलन पहले से ज्यादा व्यवस्थित होता जा रहा है।लेकिन एक और चीज है जो अब किसानों में नजर आने लगी है। वो है घर से लंबे समय से दूर रहने की खीज। पहले जो किसान आंदोलनकारी उत्साह में बात करते थे, अब उनमें गुस्सा नजर आने लगा है।

सतेन्द्र अपनी पत्नी को आंदोलन के बारे में बता रहे हैं। लेकिन उनका बेटा उन्हें घर में मिस कर रहा है। वीडियो कॉल पर मैंने जब उनकी पत्नी से पूछा कि क्या वो अपने पति को मिस कर रही हैं तो उन्होंने कहा, 'हां, लेकिन इनका वहां रहना भी जरूरी है।'

पराली पर गद्दे डालकर लेटे किसान अपने घरों से वीडियो कॉल पर बात कर रहे हैं या बात करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
सतेन्द्र दो दिन बाद घर लौट जाएंगे। उनकी जगह लेने उनके गांव से और लोग सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंच रहे हैं। वे बताते हैं, 'आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए अब शिफ्ट लग रही हैं। आंदोलन में शामिल लोग अपने परिवार से भी मिल सके इसके लिए ही पंद्रह-पंद्रह दिनों की शिफ्ट लगा रहे हैं। लेकिन बहुत से लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जो जब तक फतह नहीं होगी घर नहीं जाएंगे।'

रेशम सिंह एक बोलेरो कार में पांच साथियों के साथ दो दिन पहले अमृतसर से सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंचे हैं। इन पांचों के ही परिवार का कोई ना कोई सदस्य पहले इस आंदोलन में शामिल था। उनके घर लौटने के बाद ये सब यहां आए हैं। ये लोग अपनी कार में ही सो रहे हैं। रेशम सिंह कहते हैं, 'हमें पता नहीं था कि यहां लंगर और खाने-पीने की इतनी अच्छी व्यवस्था है। हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ तीन कानूनों का नहीं, बल्कि जीने-मरने का सवाल है।'

आंदोलन स्थल पर लोग छोटे समूहों में रैलियां निकाल रहे हैं। स्पीकर लगे ट्रेक्टरों के पीछे नाचते-गाते चल रहे हैं। कहीं बड़े तो कहीं छोटे समूह में चर्चा कर रहे हैं। यहां कई बार भीड़ इतनी ज्यादा हो जाती है कि बिना कंधे से कंधा चिपकाए चलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। दिल्ली में किसानों का ये आंदोलन ऐसे समय हो रहा है जब कोरोना महामारी दुनिया में अपना रौद्र रूप दिखा रही है। लेकिन यहां कोरोना से जुड़ा कोई इंतेजाम या सावधानी नजर नहीं आती। कोरोना के खतरे के सवाल पर सतेन्द्र कहते हैं, 'कोरोना हमारे ख्याल में भी कभी नहीं आता है, हम लोग ना सैनिटाइजर लगाते हैं ना ही मास्क लगाते हैं। हम कोरोना के बारे में सोचते भी नहीं है।'

वो अपनी बात पूरी भी नहीं कर पाते कि ट्राली में पीछे बैठे के बुजुर्ग किसान जोर से कहते हैं, 'असी कोरोना और सरकार दोनों को डराकर जाएंगे।' कोरोना के खतरों के सवाल पर रेशम सिंह कहते हैं, 'ये कानून हमारे लिए कोरोना से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है। यदि ये कानून लागू हो गए तो जमींदार अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे।'

किसानों के खाने-पीने के लिए जगह-जगह लंगर की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके लिए कई संगठन मदद कर रहे हैं।
कोरोना के बारे में सवाल करने पर आंदोलन में शामिल लोग हंसने लगते हैं। यहां कोई भी वायरस को लेकर किसी तरह का एहतियात बरतता दिखाई नहीं देता। सिंघु बॉर्डर और टीकरी बॉर्डर पर कई मेडिकल कैंप हैं। लेकिन यहां कहीं भी वायरस को लेकर किसी तरह की कोई जांच नहीं की जा रही है। सिंघु और टीकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर पंजाब और हरियाणा के जिलों और गांवों तक अब एक व्यवस्थित सप्लाई चेन बन चुकी है जिसके जरिए जरूरत से ज्यादा सामान आंदोलन स्थलों पर पहुंच रहा है। किसान आंदोलन को और लंबा खींचने की तैयारियां कर रहे हैं।

बीते बीस दिनों में सरकार और किसानों के बीच हुई कई दौर की वार्ता नाकाम रही है और अब ना सरकार और ना ही किसानों की तरफ से कोई लचीलापन दिखाया जा रहा है। आंदोलन आगे कब तक चलेगा इस सवाल पर एक सिख युवा खीझते हुए कहता है, 'यदि आप हमारे इतिहास से वाकिफ होतीं तो आप ये सवाल ही हमसे ना करती। ये बाबा जी का लंगर है, बीस रुपए से शुरू हुआ था और आज तक नहीं रुका। ये आंदोलन अब मकसद हासिल होने तक नहीं रुकेगा।'

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने बयानों में बार-बार कहा है कि किसानों को कृषि कानूनों के फायदे समझ नहीं आ रहे हैं और लोग उन्हें बरगला रहे हैं। आंदोलन स्थल पर रह-रहकर ये आवाजें सुनाई देती हैं, 'हम मोदी को समझाकर ही वापस जाएंगे।' किसान सरकार की बात समझने को तैयार नहीं हैं और सरकार किसानों की। आंदोलन दिन ब दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। और इसके साथ ही महामारी फैलने का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है जिसकी तरफ अभी किसी का ध्यान नहीं है।

