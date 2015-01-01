पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Farmers Protest Reason; Why Punjab Kisan Afraid Over Land | Why Farmers Are Protesting Against Farm Bill?

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:पंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पूनम कौशल
  • नक्शे दिखाकर किसान बेअंत सिंह कहते हैं, 'ये पुराना पंजाब है, आजादी से पहले वाला पंजाब; और ये नया पंजाब है, जो आजकल है'
  • आंदोलन में शामिल एक युवा कहता है, 'वॉट्सएप पर मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं कि कुछ और जिले जम्मू और हिमाचल को दिए जा सकते हैं'

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहे किसानों की ट्रॉलियों पर लगा एक पोस्टर ध्यान खींचता है। इस पर अविभाजित पंजाब का नक्शा है जिसके साथ लिखा है पुराना पंजाब साथ ही आज के पंजाब का नक्शा है जिसके साथ लिखा है नया पंजाब।

कतार में खड़ी दर्जनों ट्रॉलियों पर ये मैप लगे हैं। यहां खड़े युवा पंजाब और इस नक्शे पर चर्चा कर रहे हैं और डर जाहिर कर रहे हैं कि आगे चलकर पंजाब और भी टुकड़ों में बंट जाएगा।

पंजाब यानी वो जमीन जिसे पांच पानी (नदियां) सींचते हैं। अंग्रेजी हुकूमत से भारत की आजादी के बाद पंजाब का बड़ा हिस्सा पाकिस्तान चला गया था। बड़ी आबादी इधर-उधर हुई। हिंसा में लाखों लोग मारे गए। जो बच गए वो अपने साथ बंटवारे की कहानियां ले आए। ये कहानियां आज भी पंजाब के लोगों को दिलों में ताजा हैं।

चौदहवीं सदी में भारत घूमने आए अरब यात्री इब्न-बतूता ने अपनी किताब में पंजाब का जिक्र किया है। इससे पहले इस शब्द का उल्लेख कहीं नहीं मिलता। आज पंजाब सिर्फ भारत का एक राज्य ही नहीं बल्कि अपने आप में समृद्ध संस्कृति है और इसकी अपनी विरासत है।

सिंघु बॉर्डर और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में पंजाब की संस्कृति का हर रंग दिखता है। यहां लोग महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के शासनकाल की बात करते हैं। दिल्ली पर सिखों की जीत का हवाला देते हैं। लेकिन, टिकरी बॉर्डर पर जो पोस्टर लगे हैं उनमें पंजाब के लोगों की आशंकाएं और डर दिखता है। इस मैप का मतलब समझाते हुए एक बुजुर्ग बेअंत सिंह कहते हैं, 'ये पुराना पंजाब है, आजादी से पहले वाला पंजाब, महाराणा रणजीत सिंह का पंजाब। और ये नया पंजाब है, जो आजकल है।'

शेर-ए-पंजाब महाराजा रणजीत सिंह ने सिख साम्राज्य को मजबूत किया था और पंजाब के अधिकतर हिस्से को अपने शासन में लिया था। पंजाब के लोग उनके शासनकाल को स्वर्णिम दौर के रूप में याद करते हैं। पोस्टर का मतलब समझाते हुए बेअंत सिंह कहते हैं, 'हम लोगों को बताना चाहते हैं कि पहले हमारा पंजाब इतना बड़ा था, अब छोटा रह गया है, हम अपने पंजाब को इससे छोटा नहीं होने देंगे। हमें चोरों से, लुटेरों से, काले कानून बनाने वालों से अपने पंजाब को बचाना है।'

जतिंदर सिंह एक युवा हैं जो अपने साथियों के साथ किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हैं। मैप पर हाथ फिराते हुए वो कहते हैं, 'पुराना पंजाब दुनिया का सबसे खुशहाल राज्य माना जाता था। ये नया पंजाब है, जिसे सियासतदानों ने बांट दिया। भाई-भाई का बंटवारा करके हरियाणा इससे निकाल दिया। पंजाब को चार राज्यों में बांट दिया। हम अपने पंजाब को और नहीं बंटने देंगे।' ब्रितानी राज के पंजाब प्रांत को दो हिस्सों में बांटा गया। मुस्लिम बहुल पश्चिमी पंजाब पाकिस्तान में गया और सिख बहुल पूर्वी पंजाब भारत में। पटियाला जैसे छोटे प्रिंसली स्टेट भी पंजाब का हिस्सा बने।

1950 में भारत के पंजाब से दो राज्य बने, पंजाब और पटियाला। नाभा, जींद, कपूरथला, मलेरकोटला, फरीदकोट और कलसिया की रियासतों को मिलाकर एक नया राज्य बना 'द पटियाला एंड द ईस्ट पंजाब स्टेट्स यूनियन' यानी पीईपीएसयू। बाद में कांगड़ा जिले और कई रियासतों को मिलाकर हिमाचल प्रदेश को केंद्र शासित राज्य के तौर पर बनाया गया। 1956 में पीईपीएसयू को पंजाब में मिलाया गया, कई उत्तरी जिले हिमाचल को देकर उसे राज्य बना दिया गया। पंजाब का एक और बंटवारा 1966 में हुआ जब हरियाणा अलग राज्य बना दिया गया। बंटवारे के ये निशान लोगों के जेहन पर ताजा हैं और इन्होंने ही आगे और बंटवारा होने के डर को भी जन्म दिया है।

ट्राॅलियों पर लगे पोस्टर की तरफ इशारा करते हुए एक युवा बताता है, 'वॉट्सऐप पर मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं कि कुछ और जिले जम्मू और हिमाचल को दिए जा सकते हैं। पंजाब को और छोटा करने की साजिश चल रही है। सबकी नजर हमारी जमीन पर है।' वे कहते हैं, 'हमारे इस पंजाब को तीन हिस्सों में बांटने की साजिशें चल रही हैं। इस पंजाब को खत्म करके कुछ हिस्सा हरियाणा, कुछ राजस्थान और कुछ दूसरे राज्यों को देने की साजिश चल रही है।'

ये युवा जिस साजिश की बात कर रहे हैं वो वॉट्सऐप के ग्रुपों से अलग कहीं दिखाई नहीं देती। बावजूद इसके, इन संदेशों ने लोगों की राय को प्रभावित किया है। यहां हमें कई ऐसे लोग मिले जिनका कहना था कि अब सरकारों की नजर पंजाब की जमीन पर है।

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर हरियाणा से आने वाले लोगों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। जगह-जगह पंजाब और हरियाणा के भाईचारे के बैनर भी दिखाई देते हैं। आंदोलन में शामिल लोगों का कहना है कि ये किसान आंदोलन हरियाणा और पंजाब के लोगों को और करीब ला रहा है।

हरियाणा से आए सतबीर देशवाल कहते हैं, ‘हरियाणा और पंजाब के किसान ही नहीं लोग भी करीब आ रहे हैं। हरियाणा की खापों और संगठनों ने पंजाब के किसान भाइयों को पूरा सहयोग दिया है। हम तन, मन, धन से साथ है।’ देशवाल कहते हैं, ‘पंजाब हरियाणा और हिमाचल पहले भी एक थे, अब भी एक हैं। सीमाएं भले ही बांट दी हैं लेकिन हम सबके दिल एक हैं। राजनीतिक मुद्दों ने हमें बांटने की कोशिश की है, लेकिन जमीन पर हम सब एक हैं।’

वहीं युवा किसान जतिंदर का ये भी कहना है कि हो सकता है पंजाब के बांटे जाने की आशंकाओं के मैसेज के पीछे कोई साजिश भी हो। वो कहते हैं, ‘हो सकता है कि ऐसे मैसेज वायरल पीछे करने के पीछे कोई शरारत हो, लेकिन एक बात स्पष्ट है कि ये तीनों कानून पंजाब की खेती को खत्म करने की साजिश है। पंजाब की किसानी खत्म होगी, तो पंजाब अपने-आप ही खत्म हो जाएगा।’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें