खुद्दार कहानी:40 रु. में भरपेट खाना खिलाते हैं, गरीबों से पैसे नहीं लेते; कहते हैं- कोई भूखा नहीं लौटना चाहिए

मोरबी20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किशन परमार
72 साल के बचुदादा गुजरात के मोरबी शहर में अपना ढाबा चलाते हैं। कहते हैं कि जब तक थक नहीं जाता, लोगों को खाना खिलाना चाहता हूूं।

कुछ दिन पहले दिल्ली के एक बुजुर्ग दंपती का वीडियो 'बाबा का ढाबा' नाम से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। इस वीडियो में बुजुर्ग दंपती लॉकडाउन और उसके बाद की अपनी वेदना बताते नजर आ रहे थे कि उनके यहां लोग खाना खाने नहीं आ रहे। इसके बाद यह वीडियो कुछ सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी अपलोड किया था और उनके ढाबे पर लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।

कुछ ऐसी ही कहानी है गुजरात के मोरबी शहर में स्थित 'बचुदादा का ढाबा' की। जहां, सुबह 11 बजे से ही भीड़ उमड़ने लगती है और वह इसलिए कि बचुदादा पिछले 40 सालों से सिर्फ 40 रुपए में लोगों को भरपेट खाना खिलाते आ रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं, जिनके पास पैसे नहीं होते, वे यहां मुफ्त में भी खा सकते हैं। 72 साल के हो चुके बचुदादा अकेले ही ढाबा चला रहे हैं। ढाबे पर रोजाना 100 से 150 लोग आते हैं।

कोई 10 रुपए भी दे तो खुशी-खुशी ले लेते हैं
बचुदादा मोरबी के रंगपुर गांव के रहने वाले हैं और 30-40 सालों से मोरबी शहर में ही रह रहे हैं। वे मोरबी शहर के स्टेशन के पास एक झोपड़ी में रहते हैं और पास ही में उनका ढाबा चलता है। ढाबे का साइज तो काफी छोटा है, लेकिन इसका नाम आज बहुत बड़ा हो चुका है, यानी फेमस। वैसे तो खाने की पूरी थाली का रेट 40 रुपए है, लेकिन यह सिर्फ नाम का है। अगर किसी के पास कम हों तो वह 10 या 20 रुपए भी दे सकता है और बचुदादा खुशी-खुशी ये पैसे ले लेते हैं। जिनके पास बिल्कुल भी पैसे न हों तो वे मुफ्त में भी खा सकते हैं।

तीन स्वादिष्ट सब्जियां, रोटी-दाल-चावल, पापड़ और छाछ

पहले ढाबे पर पत्नी के साथ बेटी भी हाथ बंटाया करती थी, लेकिन अब दोनों के न होने के चलते बचुदादा अकेले ही ढाबा संभाल रहे हैं।
पहले ढाबे पर पत्नी के साथ बेटी भी हाथ बंटाया करती थी, लेकिन अब दोनों के न होने के चलते बचुदादा अकेले ही ढाबा संभाल रहे हैं।

बचुदादा बताते हैं कि अपनी थाली का रेट 40 रुपए उन्होंने इसलिए रखा है, जिससे खर्च निकल सके। इसी के चलते तो वे आज तक झोपड़ी में ही रह रहे हैं। बचुदादा की जिंदगी का मकसद सिर्फ गरीब लोगों को पेट भरने का है। इतना ही नहीं, उनकी थाली में तीन स्वादिष्ट सब्जियां, रोटी-दाल-चावल, पापड़ और छाछ भी शामिल रहता है। जबकि, आज के समय में एक सामान्य होटल में भी इतने खाने का रेट कम से कम 100 रुपए तो होता ही है। उनका ढाबा जिस जगह है, उसके आसपास गांवों में गरीब लोग रहते हैं इसलिए रोजाना 10 से 15 लोग यहां पेट भरने चले आते हैं।

इनके लिए सबसे बड़ी बात है बचुदादा का स्वभाव और उनका गरीब लोगों के प्रति प्यार। वो कहते हैं कि उनके यहां आया व्यक्ति भूखा नहीं जाना चाहिए। चाहे उसके पास कम पैसे हों या बिल्कुल भी न हों। बचुदादा के परिवार में एक बेटी है, जिसकी शादी हो चुकी है और अब वह ससुराल में है। वहीं, 10 महीने पहले पत्नी की मौत हो गई। पहले ढाबे पर पत्नी के साथ बेटी भी हाथ बंटाया करती थी, लेकिन अब दोनों के न होने के चलते बचुदादा अकेले ही ढाबा संभाल रहे हैं।

वैसे तो खाने की पूरी थाली का रेट 40 रुपए है, लेकिन यह सिर्फ नाम का है। अगर किसी के पास कम हों तो वह 10 या 20 रुपए भी दे सकता है।
वैसे तो खाने की पूरी थाली का रेट 40 रुपए है, लेकिन यह सिर्फ नाम का है। अगर किसी के पास कम हों तो वह 10 या 20 रुपए भी दे सकता है।

मोरबी के युवक ने यू-ट्यूब पर बचुदादा का वीडियो अपलोड किया
मोरबी शहर में रहने वाले कमलेश मोदी नाम के एक युवक ने बचुदादा के ढाबे का वीडियो यू-ट्यूब पर अपलोड किया था। यह वीडियो रातों-रात सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया था। बचुदादा के ढाबे पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। पहले जहां दिन भर में उनके ढाबे पर 30 से 40 लोग ही आया करते थे। अब वहीं यह संख्या 150 तक पहुंच चुकी है।

35 साल पहले मोरारी बापू ने कहा था- सेवा का काम जारी रखना
भास्कर से बातचीत में 72 साल के बचुदादा ने बताया कि एक बार मोरारी बापू यहां आए थे और मुझसे कहा था कि बचुदादा ये सेवाकार्य हमेशा जारी रखना। यह उनका आशीर्वाद ही है कि मेरा यह काम जारी है। बचुदादा कहते हैं कि अभी मैं एक थाली के 40, 30, 20, और 10 रुपए तक लेता हूं और जिनके पास पैसे नहीं होते, उन्हें फ्री में खिलाता हूं। फ्री में खाने वालों की संख्या रोजाना 10-15 हो जाती है और बाकी के 100 से 150 लोग रोज खाना खाते हैं। एक थाली में जो व्यक्ति जितना भी खाना चाहे, खा सकता है। मुझे तो यह काम तब तक करना है, जब तक कि मैं थक नहीं जाता।

बचुदादा के ढाबे पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। पहले जहां दिन भर में उनके ढाबे पर 30 से 40 लोग ही आया करते थे। अब वहीं यह संख्या 150 तक पहुंच चुकी है।
बचुदादा के ढाबे पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। पहले जहां दिन भर में उनके ढाबे पर 30 से 40 लोग ही आया करते थे। अब वहीं यह संख्या 150 तक पहुंच चुकी है।

खाना स्वादिष्ट होता है, इसलिए आता हूं - ग्राहक
बचुदादा के ढाबे पर अक्सर खाना खाने आने वाले एक ग्राहक अतरसिंह कहते हैं कि मैं कई सालों से यहां खाना खाने आ रहा हूं। यहां खाने का अलग ही आनंद है और खाना भी बहुत स्वादिष्ट होता है। खाने में सब्जियां-साग और दाल इतनी स्वादिष्ट लगती है कि खाना खाते ही रह जाओ। मुझे तो जब भी बाहर खाना होता है तो मैं सीधे यहां चला आता हू्ं।

रमेश सोरठिया यहां रोजाना फ्री में खाना खाने आते हैं, क्योंकि वे बेसहारा हैं। रमेश बताते हैं कि काफी समय से बचुदादा मुझे यह स्वादिष्ट खाना खिला रहे हैं।

