बात बराबरी की:कामकाजी बीवी से उम्मीद यही की जाती है कि वो पति से पहले घर पहुंचे और मुस्कुराकर चाय की प्याली दे

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बर्फबारी के बाद उजली धूप से पूरा पार्क गुलजार था। मैं भी अपने साथियों के साथ वहीं थी, जब खाने का जिक्र निकला। ग्रुप में अकेली भारतीय। सारी आंखें टिक गईं कि अब-तब ज्ञानगंगा बही। बड़ा-सा मुंह फाड़कर मैंने जम्हाई लेते हुए अपना जवाब दे दिया। रसोई मुझे पार करते आगे बढ़ चली। इतालवी मूल के एक साथी ने बचपन के किस्से शेयर करते हुए मानो मेरी जम्हाई को ही तमाचा मारा- लड़कियों में थोड़ा घरेलूपन तो होना ही चाहिए। कम से कम इतना कि घर साफ और रसोई महमहाती रहे।

तब जाना कि रसोई को औरतों की जगह मानना अकेले हिंदुस्तानियों की बपौती नहीं, बल्कि शायद इस अकेले मुद्दे पर दुनिया एकमत है। सदियों पहले महान ग्रीक नाटककार एस्केलस ने कहा था- दुनिया में शांति चाहिए तो औरतों को रसोई में छोड़ दो। हुआ भी यही। मसालों-छुरियों से सजा साम्राज्य औरत को दे दिया गया। यहां आटा है, इधर सब्जियां, उधर गोश्त। ज्यादा कुछ नहीं करना। सुबह घर छोड़ते मर्द को बढ़िया नाश्ता करा देना। रात लौटे, तो उसकी पसंद का ताजा खाना परोस दो।

दूसरी तरफ मर्द ने मानो औरत की खुशी के लिए ही दुनिया के सारे मुश्किल काम अपने सिर डाल लिए। वो पैसे कमाता। दुनियावी दांव-पेंच झेलता और बर्छियों से छिदा घर लौटता। औरत से तिल भर उम्मीद कि उसका पकाया वो छककर खा सके।

खाना पकाने और मर्द को रिझाने की कला हर औरत में वैसी ही हो, जैसे इंसानों में इंसानियत। वो औरत ही क्या, जिसे देसी पकवान के साथ सत्तर किस्म के पुलाव और अंग्रेजी-मुगलई डिशें न आती हों।

एक भले मानुष ने इसी सोच के साथ अपनी बीवी को अलविदा कह दिया। हुआ ये कि हैदराबादी मियां दुनिया-जहान की मुसीबतें ढोकर रात घर पहुंचा तो बीवी ने खाना परोसना तो दूर, उसकी तैयारी तक नहीं की थी। थोड़े इंतजार के बाद किचन में झांका, तब भी सब्जियां ही तराशी जा रही थीं। गुस्साए मियां ने आव देखा, न ताव, बिगड़ैल बीवी को साड़ी से गला घोंटकर कत्ल कर डाला। पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आने के बाद भी मियां के चेहरे पर सबक सिखाने का संतोष था।

एक और किस्सा कोलकाता से है। वहां बेहद कामयाब आर्किटेक्ट ननद ने अपनी घरेलू भाभी की जान ले ली। आर्किटेक्ट को शक था कि भाभी ने कामचोरी में बासी बिरयानी उसके बच्चे को परोस दी, जिससे बच्चे को उल्टियां होने लगीं। काम से लौटी हुई ननद ने भाभी को गिराकर बुरी तरह से मारा। मौके पर ही उस 'कामचोर घरेलू औरत' की मौत हो गई।

कलकतिया किस्सा पढ़कर आप सोचेंगे कि नाहक मर्दों को लानत भेजी जा रही है, कत्ल तो औरत ने भी किया। सही है। लेकिन, दोनों वाकयों में एक बात कॉमन है कि खाना पकाने वाली की भूमिका में औरत ही रही और मारने वाला कमाऊ था। कमाऊ यानी वो शख्स, जिसके बैंक या बटुए में हर महीने पैसे आएं। वहीं मरने वाली औरतें बस हाउसवाइफ ही तो थीं। घर की सफाई-रसोई के अलावा उनके पास काम ही क्या था।

यूएन (UN) की साल 2019 की रिपोर्ट इस 'खाली बैठने' का हिसाब करती है और पाती है कि रोज 90 प्रतिशत औरतें औसतन 352 मिनट वो काम करती हैं, जिसके उन्हें पैसे नहीं मिलते। वहीं मर्द रोजाना इस पर 51 मिनट खर्चते हैं।

ये तो ठहरी घरेलू औरतें। कामकाजी औरतों के हाल और गए-बीते हैं। बीवी का काम चाहे जितना चुनौतीभरा हो, उससे उम्मीद की जाती है कि मियां से पहले घर पहुंचे और चाय की प्याली मुस्कुराती हुई ही पेश करे। मान लो पति महाशय पहले घर पहुंच जाएं तो पैर पसारे तब तक बासी अखबार पढ़ते हैं, जब तक कि पत्नी लौटकर रसोई न संभाल ले। कई बार देर से आने पर अगियाबैताल भी हो जाते हैं। तब डरी हुई बीवी और लजीज खाना पकाती है। मियां-बीवी दोनों साथ घर लौटें तो भी हालात सुहाने नहीं होते।

इंटरनेशनल लेबर ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (ILO) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक औरतें, खासकर एशियाई कामकाजी औरतें पुरुषों से 4 गुना ज्यादा 'अनपेड' काम करती हैं। वे दफ्तर जाने से पहले बच्चों की देखभाल, खाना पकाना, घर साफ करना जैसे काम निपटाती हैं और लौटने के बाद दोबारा जुट जाती हैं।

इन जरूरी, लेकिन बेपैसे के कामों में उलझकर उनके पास पढ़ने या नया सीखने का वक्त नहीं बचता, जबकि उनका साथी दफ्तर से लौटकर खाली वक्त में पढ़ता या कुछ सीखता है। नतीजा। ज्यादा या बराबर की प्रतिभा के बाद भी पत्नी, पति से पीछे छूटती जाती है। वर्क प्लेस जेंडर इक्वेलिटी एजेंसी (WEGA) के आंकड़े आंखों में सुई चुभोकर ये सच्चाई दिखाते हैं। इसके मुताबिक, वर्किंग वीक में भी दफ्तर के अलावा औरतों का 64.4% समय पकाने और बच्चों और सफाई में जाता है, जबकि मर्द बड़ी मुश्किल से 36.1% वक्त दे पाते हैं।

भयंकर इम्युनिटी वाले, दुनियाभर के खाए-पचाए मर्द भी घर के खाने को लेकर एकदम राजदुलारे हो जाते हैं। खाएंगे तो मां या बीवी के हाथ का ही पका हुआ। बीवियां भी लजाती हुई रसोई में जुते रहने की हसीन दलील देती हैं कि इनको मेरे अलावा किसी के हाथ का खाना पसंद नहीं। या फिर कामवाली के हाथ की सख्त रोटियां देख इनका तो हाजमा खराब हो जाता है।

तो भई, औरत अगर सख्ती से पालतू न बने तो उसे प्यार की जंजीर पहना दो। पालतूपन का ये पट्टा औरत चाहकर भी नहीं उतार पाएगी। एक फायदा और भी है। मामूली से मामूली बावर्ची भी तनख्वाह मांगता है, जबकि औरत रोटी-कपड़े पर मान जाती है। कई बार तो पकाने के बर्तन-भाड़े भी साथ लाती है। ऐसे में बावर्ची क्यों रखना, शादी कर औरत ही क्यों न ले आएं! तभी तो देहरी फर्लांगते ही दुल्हन की पहली रस्म मीठा बनाने की होती है। बस, उसी एक रोज उसे पकाने के बदले नेग या तारीफ मिलती है और फिर पूरी उम्र के लिए रसोई अकेले उसका जिम्मा बन जाती है।

बहुतेरी नई उम्र की लड़कियां इस पर बड़ा झींकती हैं। आंकड़ों के हवाले से मेज पर मुक्के मारती हैं। खुद को न बदलने की कसमें खाती हैं, लेकिन शादी के बाद सरनेम भले न बदले, रसोई से दोस्ती करनी ही पड़ जाती है। दोस्ती तक ठीक है, लेकिन जल्द ही ये उस अकेली की जिम्मेदारी हो जाती है। एक वक्त पर अनपेड कामों को औरतों के पीछे रहने का कारण बताती वो बागी लड़की तब हारी-बीमारी में भी कराहते हुए रसोई में खड़ी रहती है।

ये कहां की बराबरी है दोस्त! रसोई में रहो। मनचाहा रहो। बारहों किस्म की दावतें पकाओ। बीसियों को खिलाओ। पति अपने दोस्तों को दावत पर बुलाए। आने दो। मेहमाननवाजी करो, लेकिन पक्का कर लो कि देग तुम संभालोगी तो करछी पति चलाए। अगर नहीं तो इनकार कर दो।

रिश्ता जुड़ने की शर्त अगर रसोई में हुनरमंद होना हो, तो रुक जाओ। खाना पकाना पसंद है तो पकाओ। नापसंद हो तो खुलकर कह दो। रसोई खुशी है, कोई कब्र नहीं, जिसमें तुम्हारा सामना जरूरी ही हो।

और प्यारे मर्दों, तुम भी! हरदम आत्मनिर्भरता की तुम्हारी दुहाई रसोई या घरेलू कामों में कहां चली जाती है? मसालों की महक को मर्दानगी पर हमला मानने की बजाए कॉमन सेंस लगाओ। तुमने इंजीनियरिंग की, तो तुम्हारी बीवी ने भी कॉलेज में मुर्ग-मुसल्लम बनाने की ट्रेनिंग नहीं ली होगी। उसने भी रात जागकर वही सीखा तो तुमने। यानी उसकी जगह अकेली रसोई नहीं, बल्कि वो सारी दुनिया है, जहां कोई भी आ-जा सके। बस थोड़ी जगह रसोई में तुम भी बना लो।

