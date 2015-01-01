पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेलकम बैक इन गोवा:आधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स

गोवाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अक्षय बाजपेयी
  • महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात और कनार्टक से पहुंच रहे ज्यादा टूरिस्ट, कई ने वर्क फ्रोम होम पीरियड गोवा में रहकर ही गुजारा
  • गोवा जाने वालों की अब कोई जांच नहीं, सिर्फ मास्क पहनना जरूरी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर भी सख्ती नहीं

गोवा टूरिस्ट से फिर गुलजार हो चुका है। बीते तीन हफ्तों से यहां टूरिस्ट बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं। दिवाली वाले वीक में तो होटलों के 60 से 65 परसेंट रूम फुल रहे। गोवा पहुंचने वालों की अब कोरोना जांच नहीं हो रही। टूरिस्ट को सिर्फ मास्क पहनना है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग फॉलो करने का कहा जा रहा है, लेकिन सख्ती से इसे लागू नहीं करवाया जा रहा क्योंकि यह गोवा में प्रैक्टिकली पॉसिबल नहीं।

गोवा में छोटे-बड़े करीब 4 हजार होटल्स हैं। इनमें से 1100 होटल्स खुल चुके हैं। दिवाली वाले वीक में 27 हजार रूम्स होटलों में अवेलेबल थे, जिनमें करीब 25 हजार फुल रहे। छोटे कारोबारी अपनी मर्जी से ही होटल ओपन नहीं कर रहे क्योंकि अभी इंटरनेशनल टूरिस्ट को अलाउ नहीं किया गया है।

बड़ी होटल्स में 40 से 50 परसेंट तक डिस्काउंट ऑफर किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में छोटे होटल्स के लिए कम्पीट करना मुश्किल है। चार्ज कम होने के चलते टूरिस्ट बड़े होटल्स को ही बुक कर रहे हैं। वहीं छोटे होटल्स में फॉरेन टूरिस्ट ज्यादा आते थे जो पंद्रह से बीस दिनों तक यहीं रहते थे। उनके नहीं आने के चलते भी छोटे कारोबारी होटल ओपन नहीं कर रहे।

गोवा पहुंच रहे टूरिस्ट को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। कई लोग रुमाल से भी मुंह ढंक रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर
गोवा पहुंच रहे टूरिस्ट को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। कई लोग रुमाल से भी मुंह ढंक रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर

अगस्त में 4 परसेंट टूरिस्ट थे, नवंबर में 65 पर पहुंच गए
1 अगस्त से गोवा में होटल्स ओपन कर दी गई थीं। ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म एसोसिएशन ऑफ गोवा के प्रेसीडेंट नीलेश शाह कहते हैं, तब टेस्टिंग कम्पल्सरी थी, तो टूरिस्ट कम आ रहे थे। अगस्त में 4 परसेंट, सितंबर में 15 परसेंट, अक्टूबर में 40 परसेंट और नवंबर में 65 परसेंट तक टूरिस्ट बढ़े। दिसंबर गोवा का पीक सीजन होता है।

हमें उम्मीद है कि, दिसंबर में टूरिस्ट 70 परसेंट तक पहुंच जाएंगे। यह आंकड़े जो होटल्स खुली हैं, उनमें हो रही रूम्स की बुकिंग के मुताबिक हैं। 1 नवंबर से कैसिनो भी ओपन हो चुके हैं। गुजराती लोग हर साल दिवाली पर कैसिनो खेलने आते हैं। इस बार भी गुजराती बड़ी संख्या में आए हैं।

हालांकि, कुछ दिनों पहले ही एक कैसिनो में दर्जनभर से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। ऐसे में हम जो टूरिस्ट आ रहे हैं, उनसे मास्क लगाने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

गोवा में एडवेंचर एक्टिविटीज भी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, गुजरात से काफी टूरिस्ट पहुंच रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर
गोवा में एडवेंचर एक्टिविटीज भी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, गुजरात से काफी टूरिस्ट पहुंच रहे हैं। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर

गोवा के लोकल न्यूज चैनल गोवन वार्तालाइव के एडिटर किशोर नाईक कहते हैं, गोवा में रिकवरी रेट 95 परसेंट है और मरने वालों की संख्या न के बराबर है। पॉल्युशन कम होने और एन्वायरनमेंट अच्छा होने के चलते यहां बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने लॉकडाउन पीरियड गुजारा है। हालांकि इसमें अधिकतर वही लोग थे, जिनका खुद का यहां घर है।

गोवा अभी टूरिस्ट से भरा दिख रहा है, पिछले साल के मुकाबले तो टूरिस्ट कम हैं क्योंकि सभी होटल्स ओपन ही नहीं हुए लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद यह सबसे अच्छी स्थिति है। मास्क को लेकर अब सख्ती बरती जा रही है। पहले 100 रुपए फाइन था, जिसे बढ़ाकर 200 रुपए कर दिया गया है। हालांकि, अन्य किसी तरह की सख्ती अब यहां नहीं है। नाइट पार्टीज भी शुरू हो चुकी हैं।

जम्मू से रिपोर्ट:आतंकी घुसपैठ नाकाम करने एंटी टनल मेकेनिज्म पर काम कर रही है BSF, स्थानीय लोगों की भी मदद ली जाएगी

फारेन टूरिस्ट के न आने से सबसे बड़ा नुकसान
टूरिज्म के लिहाज से अक्टूबर से अप्रैल गोवा का हॉट सीजन होता है। फॉरेन टूरिस्ट मिड अक्टूबर से आना शुरू हो जाते थे, जो अप्रैल तक रहते थे। इन लोगों का पंद्रह से बीस दिन गोवा में गुजारना आम बात थी। इस बार फॉरेन टूरिस्ट का न आना ही सबसे बड़ा नुकसान है। यूके और रसिया से सबसे ज्यादा टूरिस्ट आते हैं।

शाह के मुताबिक, चार्टर से दो से ढाई लाख टूरिस्ट हर साल आते हैं। पूरे सीजन में 7 से 8 लाख फॉरेन टूरिस्ट गोवा आते हैं। वहीं डोमेस्टिक टूरिस्ट का आंकड़ा 80 लाख तक पहुंचता है। एसोसिएशन की सरकार से फॉरेन टूरिस्ट की एंट्री शुरू करने के लिए बात भी चल रही है। सीएम प्रमोद सावंत ने भी इस बारे में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री को लिखा है।

कई टूरिस्ट मास्क नहीं लगा रहे, जिसके बाद फाइन सौ रुपए से बढ़ाकर दो सौ रुपए कर दिया गया है। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर
कई टूरिस्ट मास्क नहीं लगा रहे, जिसके बाद फाइन सौ रुपए से बढ़ाकर दो सौ रुपए कर दिया गया है। फोटो साभार : नारायण पिसरलेकर

इन गोवा 24x7 न्यूज चैनल के एडिटर अनिल लाड कहते हैं, 'दो दिन पहले मैं खुद मुंबई से गोवा कार से आया हूं। पूरे रोड पर ट्रैफिक मिला। जो लोग महीनों से घरों में फंसे हुए थे, अब वो रिलेक्स करने के लिए गोवा आ रहे हैं। मुंबई से लेकर गोवा तक कहीं कोई जांच नहीं हो रही। गोवा में भी किसी तरह की पाबंदियां नहीं हैं'। कैसिनो ओपन होने के बाद से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट आ रहे हैं, लेकिन किसी तरह की जांच न होना टेंशन वाली बात है। किसी भी लापरवाही से कोरोना के मामले बढ़े तो दिसंबर-जनवरी में स्थिति फिर खराब हो सकती है।

