रसूलपुर हवीव गांव से रिपोर्ट:परिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली

वैशाली20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विकास कुमार
वैशाली में 20 साल की एक युवती को गांव के कुछ लड़कों ने जिंदा जला दिया था। पीड़िता के घर के बाहर पुलिस बल तैनात हैं।
  • 30 अक्टूबर को गांव के ही तीन लड़कों ने केरोसीन का तेल छिड़क कर लड़की को जला दिया था
  • इस मामले में दो लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है, एक पुलिसकर्मी को सस्पेंड किया गया है

17 नवंबर का दिन। सुबह के ग्यारह बजे हैं। ढलुआ पक्की सड़क से होते हुए हम सैमूना खातून के घर के बाहर पहुंचे। इनकी 20 साल की बेटी गुलनाज खातून को कथित तौर पर गांव के ही तीन लड़कों ने केरोसीन डालकर जला दिया था। ये घटना 30 अक्टूबर की है। अब गुलनाज इस दुनिया में नहीं है। उसे गांव के ही कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्दे-ए-खाक कर दिया गया है।

गुलनाज के घर के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा है। पुरुषों के साथ ही महिला पुलिस की भी तैनाती है। घर के ठीक सामने गांव के कुछ बुजुर्ग बैठे हैं। स्थानीय नेता और पटना यूनिवर्सिटी से आए लड़के हैं। पीड़िता की मां सैमूना खातून घर के अंदर है। सुबह से ही मीडिया की कई टीमें आ चुकी हैं और अभी भी आ रही हैं। अभी-अभी एक टीवी चैनल की पत्रकार बाहर बैठे बुजुर्गों को साइड करते हुए घर के अंदर दाखिल हुई है।

अपने कैमरे में देखते हुए वो बोल रही है, “हाजीपुर नहीं…बिहार की इस बेटी को न्याय कैसे मिलेगा? इस बेटी को न्याय तब मिलेगा जब हम और आप इस घटना पर अपना आक्रोश व्यक्त करेंगे। अभी मैं बेटी के घर में दाखिल हो रही हूं और मैं यहां से हर वो डिटेल बताऊंगी जो इस केस के लिए अहम हैं।”

घटना 30 अक्टूबर के शाम की है। जिस दिन पत्रकार 'केस से जुड़े हर डिटेल” दिखाने का दावा कर रही हैं वो दिन 17 नवंबर है। सवाल उठता है कि 19 दिन बाद यहां केस से जुड़े कौन से अहम डिटेल बाकी हैं, जिन्हें दिखाया और बताया जा सकता है?

पीड़िता के घर के बाहर स्थानीय नेताओं का जमावड़ा लगा है।

30 अक्टूबर की शाम पांच से सात बजे के बीच क्या हुआ था

आग में झुलसकर दम तोड़ चुकी लड़की गुलनाज के मुताबिक, 30 अक्टूबर की शाम को वो अपने घर के आगे, सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी। शाम के 5-6 बज रहे थे। गांव के ही सतीश राय अपने कुछ दोस्तों के साथ खड़ा था। गुलनाज ने इन लोगों से वहां जमा ना होने और अड्डेबाजी ना करने के लिए कहा तो उन्होंने मिट्टी तेल छिड़ककर आग लगा दिया और भाग गए।

आग लगने के बाद बनाए गए 44 सेकेंड के वीडियो में पीड़िता ये बातें कह रही है। ये वीडियो उसकी मौसेरी बहन नरगिस परवीन ने तब बनाया था जब पीड़िता को गांव के ही श्याम लाल राय की बोलेरो गाड़ी में बिठाकर इलाज के लिए ले हाजीपुर ले जाने की तैयारी हो रही थी।

नरगिस परवीन बताती हैं, 'सांझ हो गई थी। मैं अपने बेटे को लेकर घर लौट रही थी। बगल से अपने पापा की आवाज सुनी तो उधर चली गई। वहां भीड़ लगी थी। एक गाड़ी को सब घेरे हुए थे। मैंने गाड़ी के अंदर देखा तो लगभग पूरी तरह से जल चुकी गुलनाज बैठी थी।

मुझे देखते ही वो जोर-जोर से रोने लगी। उसकी छोटी बहन रो रही थी। माहौल बहुत अजीब था। मैंने ये छोटा सा वीडियो बनाया ताकि बाद में कुछ इधर-उधर हो तो एक सबूत रहे। लेकिन मैंने किसी को आग लगाते नहीं देखा।”

वहीं नरगीस के पिता जो मरहूम गुलनाज के मौसा भी हैं, उनका दावा है कि वो घटना स्थल पर बाकियों के मुकाबले पहले पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने ही फोन करके श्याम लाल राय को अपनी गाड़ी लेकर आने के लिए कहा था। उन्होंने ही आग से झुलसी गुलनाज को वहां मौजूद दूसरे लोगों की मदद से गाड़ी में बिठाया था।

उस शाम के बारे में 60 साल अब्दुल खालिद बताते हैं, “मैं जब पहुंचा तो लड़की सड़क पर ही थी। पड़ोस की जरिनिया (जरीन खातून) और पड़ोस के हरिंदर राय की घर वाली उसके शरीर से जले हुए कपड़े हटा रहीं थीं। मैंने बिना समय गवाएं लड़की को अस्पताल पहुंचाने में लग गया। श्यामलाल को कहकर गाड़ी बुलवाई। जब लड़की की हालत देखकर श्याम लाल थोड़ा हिचका तो मैंने ही कहा कि वो लड़की को लेकर जाए, वो नहीं फंसेगा।

इसी जगह 20 साल की पीड़िता को मौत के बाद दफनाया गया है।

बकौल अब्दुल खालिद, उस शाम उनसे जो भी बन सकता था उन्होंने किया लेकिन ना तो वो ख़ुद और ना ही उनकी बेटी गुलनाज के साथ गाड़ी में गए। उस शाम गाड़ी में गुलनाज, गाड़ी का ड्राइवर श्याम लाल राय जो कि मुख्य आरोपी सतीश के चाचा हैं और पड़ोसी जरीन खातून गए थे।

मुख्य आरोपी सतीश चचेरे भाई और पड़ोसी पप्पू कुमार के मुताबिक अगर उस शाम सतीश और उसके दोस्तों ने लड़की को जला दिया था तो मुस्लिम समाज से कोई भी साथ क्यों नहीं गया था? सतीश के खाली पड़े घर की तरफ इशारा करते हुए पप्पू कहते हैं, “हमें नहीं पता क्या हुआ लेकिन गांव में तो सब यही कह रहे हैं कि उसने खुद ही आग लगाई है। लेकिन फिर भी हम कह रहे हैं। मामले की न्यायिक जांच करवाई जाए। अगर ये दोषी हैं तो उन्हें सजा मिले लेकिन निर्दोष हैं तो किसी वजह से फंसाया ना जाए।”

इस गांव में करीब दो सौ घर मुस्लिम हैं और लगभग इतने ही घर यादव हैं। कुछ घर दलितों के भी हैं। इस घटना में बाद से गांव में दोनों समुदाय एक दूसरे के तर्कों को खारिज कर रहे हैं। गांव के ही उमेश राय अपने बातचीत के शुरुआत में ही कहते हैं, 'बिल्कुल फंसाया जा रहा है। घटना कुछ है और अब कुछ और बनाकर बताया जा रहा है।”

दो मिनट रुक वो आगे कहते हैं, “आप वहां से आए हैं। जो घटनास्थल ये लोग बता रहे है उसके तीन तरफ से घर हैं। हमारे मुस्लिम भाईयों के ही घर हैं। वहां कैसे कोई एक लड़की को पकड़ लेगा और आग के हवाले कर देगा? एक पल के लिए मान भी लिया जाए कि किसी ने ऐसा कर दिया तो ऐसा कैसे हो गया कि किसी ने उन लड़कों को ऐसा करते हुए या करने के बाद भागते हुए नहीं देखा?”

इसी तरह के सवाल गांव की बहू और सोशल मीडिया फेम किरण यादव भी उठा रही हैं। किरण यादव ने शुरुआती सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट से पता चलता है कि वो पीड़िता के इलाज के लिए चंदा जुटा रही थीं। उसे हाजीपुर के निजी नर्सिंग होम से निकालकर पटना के पीएमसीएच में भर्ती करवा रही थीं लेकिन अब वो ही किरण यादव परिवार पर अपने बयान बदलने, मृतक लड़की और मुख्य आरोपी सतीश राय के बीच प्रेम संबंध होने की बात कह रही हैं।

रसूलपुर हवीव गांव वैशाली जिले के देसरी थाना अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले चांदपूरा ओपी में पड़ता है।

वहीं पीड़िता के परिवार का दावा है कि किरण यादव ने उनकी मदद के लिए तीन लाख चंदा जुटाया लेकिन उन्हें एक भी पैसा नहीं मिला है। जब इस बारे में सवाल-जवाब किए गए तो वो अलग हो गईं और बिना सिर पैर की बातें कर रही हैं। लेकिन भास्कर से बातचीत में गुलनाज के मौसा और पड़ोसी अब्दुल खालिद भी दोनों के बीच प्रेम संबंध होने की बात कबूलते हैं।

वो कहते हैं, “मेरे छत से इनके घर का सब कुछ दिखता है। वो लड़का यहां देर रात तक घूमता रहता था। दोनों एक उम्र के थे। यही कोई छह-सात महीने से इनके बीच कुछ-कुछ चल रहा था लेकिन लड़की की शादी मैंने ही दूसरी जगह लगवाई थी। वो इससे शादी करने के लिए तैयार नहीं थी। यही वजह है कि उसने इसे जला दिया।”

रसूलपुर हवीव गांव वैशाली जिले के देसरी थाना अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले चांदपूरा ओपी में पड़ता है। मृतक लड़की के घर से लगभग एक किलोमीटर की दूरी पर ही पोस्ट है। लेकिन घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को नहीं मिलती है। पुलिस के सामने लड़की का बयान घटनास्थल से लगभग 25 किलोमीटर दूर हाजीपुर में दर्ज हुआ। यहां के एक निजी नर्सिंग होम में उसे इलाज के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया था।

वहां से 2 नवंबर को मामले को देसरी थाने में भेजा गया। इसके बाद FIR दर्ज की गई। इस लापरवाही की वजह से चांदपूरा ओपी के इंचार्ज विष्णु देव को सस्पेंड किया गया है। पीड़िता की मौत के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई है और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर रही है। दो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है।

मुख्य आरोपी सतीश कुमार ने खुद पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर किया है। आगे की जांच के लिए SIT का गठन किया गया है। लेकिन सवाल है कि जब अहम सबूत आज भी पीड़िता के घर के सामने नुमाइश किए जा रहे हैं तो पुलिस जांच क्या करेगी? आरोपियों को सजा कैसे दिलवाएगी?

घटना के वक्त जो कपड़े पीड़िता ने कपड़े पहने थे वो अभी भी घर पर ही हैं। समाचार चैनलों के पत्रकार उन कपड़ों को फैला-फैलाकर वीडियो बना रहे हैं। एक छोटा बच्चा उसे बाद में प्लास्टिक के एक झोले में डालकर घर में ले जाता है।

