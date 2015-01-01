पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुद्दार कहानी:प्राकृतिक खेती शुरू कर खाद और रासायनिक दवाओं का खर्च कम किया, अब जीरो बजट खेती का टारगेट

सूरत20 मिनट पहले
  • सूरत जिले के वडिया गांव के किसान प्रकाशभाई पटेल ने गौ आधारित खेती को अपनाया, अच्छी फसल के साथ खर्च भी कम हो गया
  • प्रकाशभाई कहते हैं- गौ आधारित खेती में फसलों पर पेस्टीसाइड का उपयोग नहीं होता, इसलिए इससे रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता भी बढ़ती है

गांधीजी की स्वराज की कल्पना गाय और ग्राम आधारित थी। क्योंकि, भारत में मानव जीवन के लिए गाय की उपयोगिता का उल्लेख धर्म-शास्त्रों और वेद-पुराणों में भी मिलता है। वहीं, पुरातन काल की खेती गौ आधारित ही थी, जिसका स्वरूप अब बदलता जा रहा है। लेकिन, सूरत जिले के वडिया गांव के एक किसान ने गौ आधारित खेती ही अपनाई। अच्छी फसल के साथ दूसरा सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह हुआ कि इससे उनकी फसल का खर्च 60 हजार रुपए से घटकर 3-4 हजार रुपए तक आ गया है।

रासायनिक खाद और दवाईयों को पूरी तरह से त्याग चुके किसान प्रकाशभाई बताते हैं, ‘मेरे पास चार बीघा जमीन है, जिसमें भिंडी, बैंगन, प्याज, मिर्च और अन्य हरी सब्जियां उगाता हूं। जनवरी महीने में भिंडी के बीज बोए थे। तब मैंने खेत में पेस्टीसाइड का उपयोग नहीं किया। सिर्फ गाय के गोबर और गो-मूत्र का ही उपयोग किया और देखा कि कम समय में भी अच्छी फसल तैयार हो गई। फसल का टेस्ट भी पहले की तुलना में बहुत अच्छा था, जिसकी मुझे अच्छी कीमत भी मिली।

लागत 60 हजार से घटकर 2-3 हजार हुई

प्रकाशभाई बताते हैं कि इस प्रयोग के बाद रासायनिक खाद और दवाइयों का काफी खर्च बच गया है। जहां पहले 60 हजार रुपए तक खर्च हो जाते थे, उसकी जगह अब एक फसल में 2 से 3 हजार रुपए ही खर्च हुए। इसी के बाद से उन्होंने प्राकृतिक खेती करनी शुरू कर दी और अब लक्ष्य जीरो बजट पर लाने का है।

अपने खेत पर खेती के लिए दवाइयां तैयार करते हुए प्रकाशभाई।
घर पर ही जीवामृत, दशपर्णीअंक जैसी दवाएं बनाते हैं

प्रकाशभाई पटेल ने एक साल पहले ही प्राकृतिक यानी की गौ आधारित खेती की शुरुआत की है। उन्होंने इसके लिए सात दिन की ट्रेनिंग भी ली थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने गांव के पास स्थित गौशाला से संपर्क किया और वहां से रोजाना गोबर और गो-मूत्र लाकर उसका उपयोग अपनी फसलों पर किया।

फसलों पर इसका अच्छा फायदा होते देख प्रकाशभाई ने गिर नस्ल की दो गाय खरीदीं। घर पर ही जीवामृत, दशपर्णीअंक जैसी दवाएं बनाकर फसलों पर छिड़काव करना शुरू किया। प्रकाशभाई ने इसके लिए दूसरे किसानों को भी प्रोत्साहित किया। जब किसानों ने इसके बारे में जाना, तो वे भी प्रकाशभाई के रास्ते पर चल पड़े।

फसलों के प्रमोशन के लिए किसानों ने ग्रुप भी बनाया

अब किसानों ने अपना एक ग्रुप बनाया है। यह ग्रुप रासायनिक खाद रहित फसलों को शहरों में ले जाकर लोगों को इसके बारे में बताता है, जिससे फसलों के अच्छे दाम मिल सकें और दूसरे किसान भी प्राकृतिक खेती करने की ओर अग्रसर हों। इतना ही नहीं, इस ग्रुप ने यह भी व्यवस्था कर रखी है कि कोई भी किसान इस देसी दवा और खाद बनाने की ट्रेनिंग लेने के लिए उनसे संपर्क कर सकता है।

गौ आधारित खेती से शरीर से लेकर जमीन तक को फायदा

प्रकाशभाई बताते हैं कि गौ आधारित खेती से रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता भी बढ़ती है, क्योंकि फसलों पर पेस्टीसाइड का उपयोग नहीं होता। गोबर के प्रयोग से जमीन ठोस नहीं होती और हल भी आसानी से चलते हैं। वहीं, इसके जरिए क्लाइमेट चेंज और ग्लोबल वार्मिंग की समस्या से भी निपटा जा सकता है। क्योंकि, खेतों में पेस्टीसाइड का उपयोग धीरे-धीरे जमीन की उर्वरता को खत्म कर देता है।

पेस्टिसाइड वाली फसलों से कैंसर, डायबिटीज जैसी गंभीर बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। वहीं, हम अगर प्राकृतिक खेती करें तो इन समस्याओं से निपटने के अलावा रासायनिक खाद और महंगी दवाओं का खर्च भी बचा सकते हैं। वहीं, जैविक खाद तैयार करना भी बहुत आसान है। सिर्फ 6-7 दिनों की ट्रेनिंग से ही इसे किसान खुद घर पर तैयार कर सकते हैं।

