Gyanvapi Masjid VS Hindu Temples Demolition History; Buddhist Stupas Found Under Mandir

मंडे मेगा स्टोरी: 1500 साल पहले हिंदू राजाओं ने तोड़ने शुरू किए दुश्मन राज्यों के मंदिर, फिर मुस्लिम शासकों ने कहर बरपाया

भारत में धार्मिक स्थलों पर मुस्लिम शासकों ने जो कहर बरपाया, वो उनके आने से 400 साल पहले से एक स्थापित राजनीतिक चलन था। मंडे मेगा स्टोरी में हम भारत में धार्मिक स्थलों पर हमले की पूरी कहानी जानेंगे। शुरुआत वहां से करते हैं, जब हिंदू धर्म में मंदिर नहीं होते थे...

ग्राफिक्सः पुनीत श्रीवास्तव

