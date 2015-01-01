पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • He Suffered A Leg Injury During Training, Underwent Three Surgeries, Remained In The Hospital For One And A Half Years, Is Now Teaching In Navodaya Vidyalaya

जो सैनिक न बन सके:ट्रेनिंग के वक्त पैर में चोट लगी, तीन सर्जरी हुईं, डेढ़ साल अस्पताल में रहीं, अब नवोदय में टीचर हैं

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
  • जो NDA और OTA से ट्रेनिंग के दौरान बोर्ड आउट होते हैं, उन्हें न तो कोई मेडिकल सपोर्ट मिलता है न ही इनके परिवार को कोई सुविधा
  • अनुनया अभी जोधपुर में नवोदय विद्यालय में पढ़ा रही हैं, नेट क्वालिफाई कर चुकी हैं, साथ ही वो सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी भी कर रही हैं

राजस्थान के कोटा की रहने वाली अनुनया चतुर्वेदी बचपन से ही पढ़ाई-लिखाई में होनहार थी। साथ ही खेलकूद में भी उनकी रुचि रही। इसीलिए उन्होंने NCC में भाग लिया। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान उनकी दिलचस्पी आर्मी के प्रति भी बढ़ने लगी। वहां अधिकारियों ने अनुनया को CDS के लिए तैयारी करने को कहा।

जब ये बात उनके पापा को पता चली तो उन्होंने भी अनुनया का मनोबल बढ़ाया और फिर उन्होंने CDS की तैयारी शुरू कर दी। ग्रेजुएशन के बाद पहले ही अटेंप्ट में उन्होंने CDS एग्जाम पास कर लिया। इंटरव्यू में भी उनका सिलेक्शन हो गया। हालांकि मेरिट लिस्ट में वह जगह नहीं बना पाईं। इसके बाद भी अनुनया ने हार नहीं मानी। उन्होंने फिर से एग्जाम दिया और इस बार वह मेरिट लिस्ट में स्थान बनाने में कामयाब रहीं।

CDS में चयन होने से परिवार के लोग काफी खुश थे। घर की पहली बेटी आर्मी ऑफिसर बनने जा रही थी। 2009 में ट्रेनिंग के लिए अनुनया चेन्नई गईं। अभी ट्रेनिंग के 6 महीने ही हुए थे कि रनिंग के वक्त वो चोटिल हो गईं। उनका पैर फ्रैक्चर हो गया। यहां से इलाज के लिए उन्हें बेंगलुरु भेजा गया। यहां पहली सर्जरी कामयाब नहीं हो पाई। इसके बाद दो और सर्जरी हुईं।

लगभग डेढ़ साल तक वो अस्पताल में रहीं। इसके बाद 2011 में उन्हें बोर्ड आउट कर दिया गया। अनुनया और उनके परिवार के लिए ये सबसे बड़ा सेट बैक था। जिस सपने को उनके परिवार ने वर्षों से देखा था वो चंद महीनों में चूर हो गया।

साल 2009 में अनुनया का CDS के लिए चयन हुआ। 2011 में उन्हें बोर्ड आउट कर दिया गया।
साल 2009 में अनुनया का CDS के लिए चयन हुआ। 2011 में उन्हें बोर्ड आउट कर दिया गया।

अनुनया कहती हैं कि वो मेरे लिए सबसे मुश्किल दौर था। जब मैं बोर्ड आउट हुई तो मेरे पास एक अधूरी डिग्री थी। मैं खुद अपने पैरों पर खड़ी भी नहीं हो सकती थी। सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज था खुद को समझाना कि मैं ठीक हो पाऊंगी कि नहीं। ऊपर से पापा और मां को जब भी देखती थी तो खुद को संभालना मुश्किल हो जाता था।

न तो मैं उनसे कुछ कह पाती थी, न ही वो मुझसे कुछ शेयर कर पाते थे लेकिन इसका असर हम सब पर था। मैंने अपनी लाइफ में पापा को दो बार ही रोते देखा है एक जब उनकी मां की मौत हुई थी और एक बार तब जब मैं बोर्ड आउट हो रही थी।

वो कहती हैं आखिर किस्मत और सिस्टम को हम कब तक कोसते। मैं नहीं चाहती थी कि घर वाले और परेशान हो क्योंकि अगर मैं कोशिश नहीं करती तो शायद उनकी हिम्मत टूट जाती। इसलिए मैंने कुछ दिनों बाद वापस से नई शुरुआत की कोशिश की।

जब मैं ट्रेनिंग के लिए गई तब मास्टर्स में थी। बोर्ड आउट होने के बाद मैंने अपनी मास्टर्स की पढ़ाई पूरी की। मां चाहती थी कि मैं टीचर बन जाऊं, इसलिए मैंने बीएड किया। हालांकि मैं कुछ बेहतर करना चाहती थी। इसलिए यूपीएससी की तैयारी के लिए मैं दिल्ली चली गयी।

ट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं

वो कहती हैं,'हमें जो एक्स ग्रेशिया मिलती है, वो सेविंग्स मेरे पास थी। इसके बाद पैसे कम पड़े तो कुछ छोटे मोटे जॉब भी किया। पापा के पास इतने पैसे नहीं थे कि वो परिवार का खर्च उठाने के साथ साथ मुझे दिल्ली रखकर पढ़ा सकें। लगभग चार साल मैं वहां रहीं। फिर लगा कि अब और खर्च उठाना संभव नहीं है तो 2017 में वापस कोटा लौट आई।

चोट लगने के बाद अस्पताल में अनुनया। उन्हें करीब डेढ़ साल तक अस्पताल में रहना पड़ा था।
चोट लगने के बाद अस्पताल में अनुनया। उन्हें करीब डेढ़ साल तक अस्पताल में रहना पड़ा था।

दिल्ली से वापस आने के बाद भी मेरे लिए करियर को लेकर अनिश्चिता बनी हुई थी। कई लोगों ने कहा कि यहीं राजस्थान में रहकर ही यूपीएससी या स्टेट सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी करूं। लेकिन, फिर से फंड एक बड़ी समस्या थी। जैसे-तैसे करके मैं जयपुर शिफ्ट हो गई। इस बीच मैंने राजस्थान स्टेट एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन सर्विसेज का एग्जाम भी पास किया, लेकिन मेंस नहीं क्लियर कर पाई।

इसके बाद मैने नेट क्वालीफाई किया। नेट के बाद जयपुर में एक कॉलेज में कुछ दिनों तक पढ़ाया। फिर आर्मी पब्लिक स्कूल में पढ़ाया। इसके बाद 2019 में नवोदय विद्यालय का एग्जाम दिया और देशभर में मुझे पहली रैंक मिली। तब से मैं यहां पढ़ा रही हूं। इसके साथ ही सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी भी कर रही हूं।

ट्रेनिंग में बॉक्सिंग करते वक्त चोट लगी, बोर्ड आउट होना पड़ा, कई महीने डिप्रेशन में रहे, सुसाइड की कोशिश की

अनुनया कहती हैं कि इन सब मुश्किलों के बीच एक महिला होने के नाते जो चीज मुझे फेस करनी पड़ी वो है शादी। परिवार के लोग चाहते थे कि कोई अच्छा लड़का ढूंढ़कर शादी कर दें, रिश्तेदार भी दबाव बनाते थे। लेकिन मेरे लिए मेरा करियर अहम था। मैं कुछ बेहतर करना चाहती थी, सेल्फ डिपेंडेंट होना चाहती थी। कई बार इन बातों से मेंटल स्ट्रेस हो जाता था।

ट्रेनिंग के लिए जब वो गईं तब मास्टर्स में थीं। बोर्ड आउट होने के बाद उन्होंने अपनी मास्टर्स की पढ़ाई पूरी की।
ट्रेनिंग के लिए जब वो गईं तब मास्टर्स में थीं। बोर्ड आउट होने के बाद उन्होंने अपनी मास्टर्स की पढ़ाई पूरी की।

अभी जो बच्चे NDA और OTA से ट्रेनिंग के दौरान बोर्ड आउट हो जाते हैं। उन्हें तो कोई मेडिकल सपोर्ट मिलता है और न ही इनके बच्चे और परिवार को कोई सुविधा। पेंशन के नाम पर एक्स ग्रेशिया मिलता है जो डिसेबिलिटी के हिसाब से होता है। यह अमाउंट काफी कम होता है। 2015 में इसको लेकर एक कमेटी भी बनी। जिसमें सुझाव दिया गया कि एक्स ग्रेशिया के नाम को बदल कर डिसेबिलिटी पेंशन कर दिया जाए।

इसके बाद लेटर लिखकर सर्विस हेडक्वार्टर भेजा गया। वहां से भी इसे हरी झंडी दे दी गई। फिर ये मामला जज एडवोकेट जनरल (जैग) के पास गया। जैग ने कहा कि जो भी कैडेट चोट के चलते आउट बोर्ड होते हैं, उनकी पेंशन और बेनीफिट के लिए ये माना जाए कि उसे चोट सर्विस कमीशन पहले महीने में लगी। लेकिन अभी तक इस ड्राप्ट पर साइन नहीं हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें