जो सैनिक न बन सके:ट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
  • चेतन चौधरी की तीन पीढ़िया आर्मी में रही, 2014 में पहले ही अटेंप्ट में ओटीए के लिए चयनित हुए
  • चेतन चौधरी 10वीं-12वीं में टॉपर रहे हैं, अभी दिल्ली में रहकर यूपीएसी की तैयारी कर रहे हैं

यूपी के गाजियाबाद के रहने वाले चेतन चौधरी की तीन पीढ़ियां आर्मी में रहीं। उनके परदादा, दादा और पापा तीनों सैनिक रहे। चेतन के लिए भी आर्मी ही फर्स्ट चॉइस थी। पढ़ाई- लिखाई में वो बचपन से ही होनहार थे। उन्होंने 10वीं और 12वीं दोनों में टॉप किया। तब केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने उन्हें सम्मानित किया था।

2014 में 12वीं पास करने के साथ ही पहले ही अटेंप्ट में ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी (OTA) के लिए उनका चयन हो गया। उन्हें देशभर में 7वीं रैंक हासिल हुई थी। 2015 के जनवरी में उनकी ट्रेनिंग शुरू हुई। अभी उनकी ट्रेनिंग के चंद महीने ही हुए थे कि बॉक्सिंग करते वक्त वो हादसे का शिकार हो गए।

लगभग 6 महीने तक वो कोमा में रहे, जब होश आया तो उनके लिए मनहूस खबर थी। उन्हें OTA से आउट बोर्ड कर दिया गया था। आर्मी ऑफिसर बनकर देश की सेवा के लिए उन्होंने जो सपने संजोए थे वो टूटकर चूर हो गए थे।

चेतन कहते हैं, 'मुझे बहुत कुछ याद नहीं है, बस इतना याद है कि बॉक्सिंग के वक्त सिर में चोट लगी। उसके बाद मैं कहां गया और कौन ले गया मुझे कुछ नहीं पता। जब मुझे होश आया तो मैं व्हील चेयर पर था। मुझे समझ में नहीं आ रहा था कि मेरे साथ क्या हुआ है। फिर पापा ने पूरी कहानी बताई। ये मेरे लिए सबसे बड़ा सेटबैक था। जिस जॉब के लिए लोग तरसते हैं, वहां जाकर भी मुझे वापस आना पड़ा।'

2014 में चेतन का OTA के लिए चयन हुआ था। उन्हें देशभर में 7वीं रैंक मिली थी।
चेतन को सिर में चोट लगी थी। उन्हें ब्रेन हेमरेज हो गया था। लगभग डेढ़ साल तक अस्पताल में रहे। उनकी मेमोरी भी कमजोर हो गई थी। उन्हें 100% डिसएबल्ड डिक्लेयर किया गया। आज भी उनके हाथ पैर ठीक से काम नहीं करते हैं। उन्हें किसी चीज को पकड़ने में दिक्कत होती है।

ट्रेनिंग में बॉक्सिंग करते वक्त चोट लगी, बोर्ड आउट होना पड़ा, कई महीने डिप्रेशन में रहे, सुसाइड की कोशिश की

चोट की वजह से चेतन को उनकी बैचलर डिग्री फिर से पूरी करनी पड़ी। क्योंकि तब OTA से बोर्ड आउट होने वालों की डिग्री पूरी करने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी। हालांकि, अब ऐसे कैडेट्स को ग्रेजुएशन पूरी करनी की सुविधा है। चेतन की मेमोरी पावर अब ठीक हो गई है। अब चीजें याद होने लगी है। वे दिल्ली में रहकर यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। उन्हें खुद पर यकीन है कि वो एक दिन जरूर यूपीएससी क्लियर करेंगे। लेकिन सिस्टम के प्रति उनकी नाराजगी है।

ये तस्वीर चोट लगने के बाद की है। चेतन करीब 18 महीने तक अस्पताल में रहे थे।
वो कहते हैं, 'जब एक बार हम जॉब के लिए सिलेक्ट हो गए तो फिर दूसरी नौकरी के लिए फिर से क्यों तैयारी करना। ठीक है, हम फिल्ड जॉब नहीं कर सकते लेकिन हमारी योग्यता और प्रीवियस जॉब के हिसाब से तो सरकार हमें नौकरी दे ही सकती है। इस तरह की सुविधा सरकार क्यों नहीं बनाती है। हमने मेहनत की, हमारा चयन भी हुआ। चोट भी ट्रेनिंग के वक्त लगी। आखिर हमारी क्या गलती है।'

वो बताते हैं कि हमें ग्रुप सी और ग्रुप डी की सर्विस के लिए रिजर्वेशन मिलता है, लेकिन सवाल यह है कि हम ए ग्रेड की सर्विस के लिए सेलेक्ट हुए थे तो ग्रुप सी के लिए अप्लाई क्यों करें। चेतन की तरह ही कई बच्चे NDA और OTA से ट्रेनिंग के दौरान आउट बोर्ड हो जाते हैं। बड़ी बात ये है कि इन्हें न तो कई मेडिकल सपोर्ट मिलता है और न ही इनके बच्चे और परिवार को कोई सुविधा।

पेंशन के नाम पर एक्स ग्रेशिया मिलता है जो डिसेबिलिटी के हिसाब से होता है। यह अमाउंट काफी कम होता है। 2015 में इसको लेकर एक कमेटी भी बनी। जिसमें सुझाव दिया गया कि एक्स ग्रेशिया के नाम को बदल कर डिसेबिलिटी पेंशन कर दिया जाए। इसके बाद लेटर लिखकर सर्विस हेडक्वार्टर भेजा गया। वहां से भी इसे हरी झंडी दे दी गई।

10वीं में टॉप करने पर केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सम्मानित किया था।
फिर ये मामला जज एडवोकेट जनरल (जैग) के पास गया। जैग ने कहा कि जो भी कैडेट चोट के चलते आउट बोर्ड होते हैं, उनकी पेंशन और बेनीफिट के लिए ये माना जाए कि उसे चोट सर्विस कमीशन पहले महीने में लगी। लेकिन अभी तक इस ड्राप्ट पर साइन नहीं हुआ है।

वो बताते हैं कि मुझे हर महीने अपने ट्रीटमेंट में 45 हजार रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। मुझे रेगुलर फिजियोथेरेपी की जरूरत होती है। हर ऑल्टरनेट डे उन्हें अस्पताल जाना होता है। जो एक्स ग्रेशिया मुझे मिलता है उससे खर्च चलाना मुमकिन नहीं है। साथ ही सरकार से हमें कोई मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट की भी सुविधा नहीं मिलती है। अगर मेरा परिवार सपोर्ट नहीं करता तो पता नहीं मेरा क्या होता

