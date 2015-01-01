पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना से छठ पर रिपोर्ट:कर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे

पटना20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
राजेंद्र नगर की रहने वाली शीला देवी पिछले कई सालों से यहां फल की दुकान लगा रही हैं।
  • पूरे बिहार में छठ के मौके पर लगभग 300 करोड़ का कारोबार होता है, हर घर पर औसतन 3 से 4 हजार रु खर्च होते हैं
  • पटना फ्रूट एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि अकेले पटना में 5-10 करोड़ रु का घाटा पिछली बार की तुलना में हुआ है

केरवा जे फरेला घवद से ओह पर सुगा मेड़राय, उ जे खबरी जनइबो अदित से, सुगा देले जुठियाए...पटना का गांधी घाट, लोग छठ की तैयारी में जुटे हैं। मिट्टी काटकर घाट बना रहे हैं। छठ व्रतियों की भी अच्छी खासी भीड़ है। गानें बज रहे हैं। हालांकि पिछले साल के मुकाबले उत्साह कम नजर आ रहा है। कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन ने घर पर ही छठ पूजा करने का निर्देश दिया है लेकिन, इसके बाद भी लोग घाटों पर आ रहे हैं।

लाल कपड़े से डेंजर जोन को घेर दिया गया है। NDRF की टीम मोर्चे पर तैनात है, थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर पर प्रशासन की गाड़ियां भी देखरेख के लिए आ रही हैं। माइक में लोगों से कोरोना से बचने और मास्क पहनने की अपील की जा रही है। लेकिन लोग कहां मानने वाले हैं, कम ही लोग मास्क पहने दिख रहे हैं।

पटना जंक्शन के बगल में ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे लगे मार्केट में लोगों की चहल पहल है, आम दिनों से ज्यादा भीड़ है। एक कतार में फल की दुकानें सजी हैं, बड़े-बड़े ईख रखे हैं। राजेन्द्र नगर की रहने वाली शीला देवी वर्षों से यहां फल की दुकान लगा रही हैं। इस बार भी उनकी दुकान खूब सजी है, हर वो फल उनकी दुकान में हैं, जिनकी छठ के लिए खरीदारी होती है, लेकिन ग्राहकी नहीं है।

वे कहती हैं, 'साह महाजनों से कर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं। आप देख ही रहे हैं कि एक्को ग्राहक नहीं आ रहा है। पहले कभी छठ के वक्त ऐसा हुआ ही नहीं। लोगों की इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि हमें दुकान चलाने के लिए बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे। लेकिन अभी सुबह से खाली बैठी हूं। वो कहती हैं कि कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के चलते लोगों की कमर टूट गई है। गरीब लोगों की नौकरी छूट गई है। उनके पास पैसे कहां बचे होंगे जो छठ करेंगे। अगर वो छठ करने की हिम्मत भी जुटा ले तो खरीदारी न के बराबर ही करेंगे। छठ मइया की कृपा होगी तो कुछ आमदनी हो जाएगी नहीं तो जिनसे पैसे उधार लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, वो गाली ही देंगे।'

यहां से थोड़ा आगे बढ़ने पर तानिजा खातून मिलीं, जो 5-6 सालों से छठ के मौके पर यहां दुकान लगा रही हैं। वो मिट्टी के बने चूल्हे बेचती हैं। छठ में इन्हीं मिट्टी के बने चूल्हों पर प्रसाद बनाया जाता है। कहती है हर साल 10-12 हजार की कमाई हो जाती थी। लेकिन इस बार 2 हजार की भी बिक्री नहीं हुई है। कुछ लोग आते भी हैं तो दाम पूछ कर चले जाते हैं। सोचा था कि कुछ आमदनी हो जाएगी तो बिटिया की शादी करनी है, थोड़ी मदद मिल जाएगी।

सत्यनारायण शर्मा सहरसा से आए हैं। हर साल छठ के मौके पर यहां आते हैं और अपनी दुकान लगाते हैं। वो सूप और खांची (दउरा) बेचते हैं। कहते हैं,'पिछले साल 30-40 हजार रुपए की कमाई हुई थी। सैकड़ों सूप और खांची बिके थे। लेकिन, इस बार तो आने-जाने का खर्च निकल जाए वही बहुत है।

वही पास में शत्रुघन की भी दुकान है। वो अपनी मां के साथ बिहटा से आए हैं। कहते हैं,'पिछली बार 10 हजार रु की खांची बेची थी लेकिन इस बार बोहनी भी नहीं हुई है। पहले से ही मन में डर था कि मार्केट पहले की तरह नहीं रहेगा। क्योंकि कोरोना से कई लोगों का धंधा बंद हो गया है। जो लोग छठ के लिए बाहर से कमाकर लाते थे वो अभी घर पर ही बैठे हैं, लॉकडाउन के बाद बाहर गए ही नहीं है। बिना पैसे के वो छठ कैसे करेंगे।

इधर ट्रेनों में भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। लोग छठ के लिए ईख और सुपली लेकर अपने-अपने घर जा रहे हैं। हालांकि इस दौरान न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है न ही लोग मास्क पहने हुए हैं। आरा के रहने वाले दीपक दिल्ली में एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करते हैं। वो अपने गांव जा रहे हैं।

वे कहते हैं, छठ के लिए छुट्टी लेकर आया हूं। इस बार जैसे तैसे छठ तो हो रही है लेकिन बजट कम ही है। खरीदारी न के बराबर ही हुई है। बस परंपरा निभाई जा रही है। मेरे गांव में हर साल 100 से ज्यादा लोग छठ करते थे लेकिन इस बार 10 लोग भी नहीं कर रहे हैं।

पूरे बिहार में छठ के मौके पर लगभग 300 करोड़ का कारोबार होता है। हर घर पर औसतन 3 से 4 हजार रु खर्च होते हैं। इस बार बहुत कम ही लोग छठ कर रहे हैं। जो कर भी रहे हैं, उनका बजट घट गया है। पटना फ्रूट एसोसिएशन की मानें तो अकेले पटना में 5-10 करोड़ रु का घाटा पिछली बार की तुलना में हुआ है। इसी तरह सब्जियों और सराफा बाजार को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है। पहले कई लोग सोने और चांदी का सूप खरीदते थे।

जानी मानी लोक गायिका विजया भारती कहती हैं कि ये कोरोना हमें जो दिन दिखा दे। लोक कलाकारों का तो पहले से ही बुरा हाल है, छठ से थोड़ी राहत की उम्मीद थी लेकिन अब वो भी नहीं मिल रही है। छठ लोक पर्व है, इसमें लोक कलाकारों की भागीदारी रहती है।

हमारे लिए ये त्योहार महोत्सव की तरह होता है। हर साल देशभर से हमें सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए बुलावा आता था, स्टेज शो होते थे। लेकिन, इस बार ऐसे कार्यक्रम नहीं हो रहे हैं, सिर्फ ऑनलाइन का ही आसरा है। इसमें भी छोटे कलाकारों के लिए कोई स्कोप नहीं है।

