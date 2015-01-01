पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवाकाशी से पटाखों की रिपोर्ट:पटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राहुल कोटियाल
ओडिशा, बंगाल, राजस्थान और कर्नाटक के बाद अब दिल्ली ने भी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है।
  • शिवाकाशी में पटाखों की एक हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट हैं, लगभग ढाई हजार से तीन हजार करोड़ का सालाना कारोबार होता है
  • यहां आठ लाख लोगों का रोजगार पटाखों पर निर्भर करता है, पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध की खबर ने इन सभी लोगों की नींद छीन ली है

पिछले शुक्रवार दिल्ली में एक हाईलेवल बैठक हुई। हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के तमाम उच्चाधिकारी, प्रदेश के सभी जिलाधिकारी, मुख्य सचिव विजय देव और मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल इस बैठक में शामिल थे। बैठक खत्म होते ही केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया कि कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते दिल्ली में पटाखों पर पूरी तरह रोक लगाई जा रही है।

इस खबर का जितना असर दिल्ली में हुआ, उससे कहीं ज्यादा दिल्ली से 2700 किलोमीटर दूर बसे शिवाकाशी के लोगों को इस खबर ने प्रभावित किया। तमिलनाडु के विरुधुनगर जिले में बसा शिवाकाशी पटाखों के लिए जाना जाता है। इस शहर में पटाखों की एक हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट हैं और देश को 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा पटाखे यही शहर देता है।

शिवाकाशी में पटाखों का लगभग ढाई हजार से तीन हजार करोड़ का सालाना कारोबार होता है। आस-पास के इलाकों के करीब आठ लाख लोगों का रोजगार पटाखों के इसी कारोबार पर निर्भर करता है। इनमें तीन लाख लोग तो सीधे तौर पर पटाखों के उत्पादन से जुड़े हैं, जबकि करीब पांच लाख किसी न किसी तरह से इस कारोबार से रोजगार चलाते हैं। पटाखों पर बैन की खबर ने इन सभी लोगों की रातों की नींद छीन ली है।

दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों की खरीदारी करते लोग। इस बार कई राज्यों ने पटाखों पर बैन लगाया है।
तमिलनाडु फायरवर्क्स एंड एमोर्सेज मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष जी अबिरुबेन कहते हैं, ‘ओडिशा, बंगाल, राजस्थान और कर्नाटक के बाद अब दिल्ली ने भी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। ये सभी बड़े राज्य हैं और दिल्ली सिर्फ देश की राजधानी ही नहीं, बल्कि फायनेंशियल कैपिटल भी है। यहां पटाखों की सबसे ज्यादा खपत होती है। अगर यहां पटाखे नहीं बिके तो तय मानिए शिवाकाशी बर्बादी की कगार पर पहुंच जाएगा।’

पीढ़ियों से पटाखों का कारोबार करने वाले अबिरुबेन बताते हैं कि उनके दादा अय्या नदार ने साल 1924 में देश की पहली पटाखा फैक्टरी लगाई थी। आज उनकी चौथी पीढ़ी इस कारोबार में है। वे कहते हैं, ‘हम आज जो पटाखे बना रहे हैं, वो पारंपरिक पटाखों से कहीं ज्यादा सुरक्षित हैं और सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा तय मानकों पर खरे उतरते हैं। कोर्ट ने 2018 में ग्रीन क्रैकर बनाने के निर्देश दिए थे, जिनका मतलब था कि वो पारंपरिक पटाखों से कम से कम 35 प्रतिशत तक कम उत्सर्जन करें। आज हम सिर्फ वही बना रहे हैं फिर भी कई राज्य इस पर रोक लगाने की बात कह रहे हैं, जो समझ से बाहर है।’

दिल्ली सहित जिन भी राज्यों ने पटाखों पर बैन लगाया है, उन सभी राज्यों की यही दलील है कि पटाखों से होने वाले प्रदूषण से पर्यावरण को तो नुकसान है ही, साथ ही इससे कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ सकता है। इन राज्यों का यह भी कहना है कि कोरोना का एक लक्षण सांस लेने में तकलीफ होना है और पटाखों के धुएं से यह समस्या और भी बड़ी हो सकती है।

पटाखों के सालाना उत्पादन का 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा सिर्फ दिवाली के मौके पर ही बिकता है।
इस तर्क पर सवाल उठाते हुए शिवाकाशी के एक पटाखा व्यापारी कहते हैं, ‘ये सिर्फ कयास है कि पटाखों से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। इसके पीछे कोई वैज्ञानिक शोध या ठोस तर्क नहीं हैं। दिल्ली में सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण तो निर्माण कार्यों और सड़क परिवहन से होता है। सरकार उसे नियंत्रित करने की दिशा में कोई भी काम नहीं कर सकी है। पटाखे तो साल में सिर्फ एक दिन जलते हैं। अगर पटाखों से ही सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण होता तो शिवाकाशी में दिल्ली से ज्यादा प्रदूषण होना चाहिए था, क्योंकि यहां तो साल भर पटाखों का वेस्ट जलता है और टेस्टिंग के लिए पूरे साल ही पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं।’

शिवाकाशी में पटाखों का निर्माण भले ही पूरे साल होता रहता है, लेकिन इनकी बिक्री के लिए दिवाली ही सबसे बड़ा मौका है। पटाखों के सालाना उत्पादन का 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा सिर्फ दिवाली के मौके पर ही बिकता है और इसलिए शिवाकाशी के लोगों के लिए दिवाली साल भर की कमाई का मौका होता है। इस साल पहले कोरोना के चलते हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण पटाखा यूनिट बंद रही, जिससे कुल उत्पादन का 30% प्रभावित हुआ और कारोबार को करीब आठ सौ करोड़ का नुकसान हुआ।

कोर्ट ने 2018 में ग्रीन क्रैकर बनाने के निर्देश दिए थे, जिनका मतलब था कि वो पारंपरिक पटाखों से कम से कम 35% तक कम उत्सर्जन करें।
ऐसे में दिवाली ही शिवाकाशी के पटाखा उत्पादकों के लिए आर्थिक तौर से संभल पाने का आखिरी मौका है। बीते कुछ दिनों में यहां पटाखों का उत्पादन तेजी से हुआ और लगभग सारा माल थोक विक्रेताओं और डीलरों से जरिए देश भर में पहुंचाया भी जा चुका है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी इन लोगों की समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है, क्योंकि बिके हुए माल के पैसे आना अभी भी बाकी हैं।

अबिरुबेन बताते हैं, ‘हर साल जो माल बिकता है, उसका भुगतान हमें दिवाली के बाद ही होता है। हम लोग बैंक के कर्ज लेकर उत्पादन करते हैं और दिवाली पर जो कमाई होती है, उससे फिर वो कर्ज चुकाते हैं। अब अगर प्रतिबंध के चलते माल नहीं बिका तो हमारा भुगतान भी नहीं आएगा। ऐसे में बैंक का कर्ज हम कैसे चुका पाएंगे और ये समस्या आने वाले साल में ज्यादा परेशान करेगी, क्योंकि जिन दुकानदारों ने माल खरीदा है, अगर वो नहीं बिकेगा तो अगले साल भी वो लोग माल नहीं खरीदेंगे। आप ये समझ लीजिए कि राज्यों ने अगर प्रतिबंध जारी रखे तो शिवाकाशी बर्बाद हो जाएगा।’

