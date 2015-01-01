पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In Karnataka, The Barber Cut The Hair Of The Dalits And The Upper Castes Fined 50 Thousand, Socially Bounced

सवर्णों की दलित सोच:कर्नाटक में नाई ने दलितों के बाल काटे तो 50 हजार रु. का जुर्माना लगाया, लोगों से कहा- उसके यहां बाल न कटवाएं

मैसूर20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: इंद्रभूषण मिश्र
कर्नाटक के मैसूर जिले के रहने वाले मल्लिकार्जुन शेट्टी सलून चलाते हैं।
  • नाई ने कहा- मेरे पास न तो जुर्माना भरने की रकम है, न सामाजिक बहिष्कार सहन करने की क्षमता, ऐसा रहा तो मैं खुदकुशी कर लूंगा
  • वो बताते हैं कि कुछ दिन पहले मेरे बेटे को जबरन उठा ले गए थे, उसे इन लोगों ने शराब पिलाई और नंगा करके वीडियो बनाया

कर्नाटक के मैसूर जिले में एक गांव है हल्लारे। यहां के मल्लिकार्जुन शेट्टी अपनी छोटी सी सलून चलाते हैं। हर समुदाय के लोग उनके यहां बाल कटवाने, शेविंग करवाने के लिए आते हैं। वो बिना किसी भेदभाव के अपना काम करते हैं। बदले में जो पैसे मिलते हैं उससे परिवार का खर्च चलाते हैं।

लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से वो और उनका परिवार सामाजिक बहिष्कार झेल रहा है। ऊपर से जुर्माना भी। वो भी एक बार नहीं बल्कि तीन-तीन बार। वजह सिर्फ इतनी है कि उन्होंने दलितों और पिछड़े वर्ग के लोगों के बाल काटे हैं। मल्लिकार्जुन बताते हैं कि कुछ दिन पहले उनकी दुकान पर ऊंची जाति के कुछ लोग आए। उन्होंने धमकी दी कि दलितों के बाल नहीं काटो।

लेकिन मैंने किसी तरह का भेदभाव करने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद उन लोगों ने कहा कि इनसे ज्यादा पैसे चार्ज करो नहीं तो तुम्हारा सामाजिक बहिष्कार करेंगे और तुम पर जुर्माना भी लगेगा। वो कहते हैं, 'जब हमने शिकायत करने की बात कही तो उन लोगों ने मुझे धमकी दी। भला बुरा कहा, मारपीट की और 5 हजार रुपए भी छीन लिए।'

फिलहाल मल्लिकार्जुन पर 50 हजार रु का जुर्माना लगा है। उसके साथ गांव के ऊंची कास्ट के लोगों ने उनका सामाजिक बहिष्कार भी कर दिया है। 47 साल के मल्लिकार्जुन कहते हैं कि मेरे लिए सभी जाति बराबर है। मैं किसी से ज्यादा पैसे क्यों लूं? 80 रु बाल काटने के और 60 रु शेविंग की लेता हूं। किसी की धमकी के डर से मैं 300-400 रु चार्ज नहीं कर सकता। यह उचित नहीं होगा। ये ऊंची जाति के लोग ऐसा करने के लिए मुझ पर दबाव डालते हैं।

47 साल के मल्लिकार्जुन पिछले कई सालों से यहां दुकान चला रहे हैं।
47 साल के मल्लिकार्जुन पिछले कई सालों से यहां दुकान चला रहे हैं।

वो बताते हैं कि कुछ दिन पहले ये लोग मेरे बेटे को जबरन उठा ले गए थे। उसे इन लोगों ने शराब पिलाई और नंगा करके वीडियो बनाया। जबरन उससे एक कम्युनिटी के खिलाफ भला बुरा कहलवाया। अब ये लोग उस वीडियो को वायरल करने की धमकी देते हैं।

मल्लिकार्जुन ने बताया कि यह कोई पहली बार नहीं है, जब उसके ऊपर इतना भारी जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इससे पहले भी दो बार वह जुर्माना भर चुका है। उसने बताया कि गांव के चन्ना नाइक और दूसरे लोग उसे प्रताड़ित कर रहे हैं। उसे धमकी दी जा रही है, क्योंकि उसने एससी-एसटी समुदाय से जुड़े लोगों के बाल काटे और दाढ़ी बनाई है।

मल्लिकार्जुन ने बताया कि उसने इस मामले की शिकायत अधिकारियों से की है। उसके परिवार की जान को खतरा है। अगर अधिकारियों ने मदद नहीं की तो वह और उसका परिवार खुद जान दे देंगे क्योंकि वे लोग बहुत परेशान हो चुके हैं। उनके पास जुर्माना भरने की रकम नहीं है। न ही सामाजिक बहिष्कार को सहन करने की क्षमता है।

मल्लिकार्जुन कहते हैं उन लोगों ने मुझे शिकायत नहीं करने की धमकी दी है। इसलिए मैंने मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं कराया।
मल्लिकार्जुन कहते हैं उन लोगों ने मुझे शिकायत नहीं करने की धमकी दी है। इसलिए मैंने मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं कराया।

वह कहते हैं कि मैं इन लोगों की शिकायत लेकर कई बार नंजनगुड तहसीलदार के पास गया लेकिन उन्होंने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसके बाद उन्हें पत्र भी लिखकर भी मदद की गुहार लगाई है। मल्लिकार्जुन बताते हैं कि मैंने कई बार पुलिस से भी मदद की मांग की। लेकिन आरोपियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

वहीं इस मामले के लेकर नंजनगुड रूरल पुलिस का कहना है कि मल्लिकार्जुन केस दर्ज कराना नहीं चाहते हैं। हमने उनसे कंपलेन दर्ज कराने की बात कही तो उन्होंने कहा कि वे बस करेंट सिचुएशन से निकलना चाहते हैं। इसके बाद हमने दोनों पक्षों से बात कर मामले का निपटारा कर दिया है।

मल्लिकार्जुन कहते हैं उन लोगों ने मुझे शिकायत नहीं करने की धमकी दी है। इसलिए मैंने मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं कराया। उन लोगों ने मेरे बेटे की वीडियो भी बनाई है, जिसे वो लोग वायरल करने की धमकी देते हैं। मेरी प्रशासन से बस इतनी मांग है कि मेरे साथ ये सलूक नहीं किया जाए। अभी भी मेरा बहिष्कार किया जा रहा है। लोगों को मेरी दुकान पर बाल कटवाने से रोका जा रहा है।

