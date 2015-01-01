पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1971 वार के मिसिंग इन एक्शन हीरो:स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेडी के लौटने का 49 साल से इंतजार कर रहीं पत्नी, तस्वीर पर माला नहीं चढ़ाई

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विकास वर्मा
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्क्वाड्रन लीडर जेडी कुमार अपनी पत्नी सतीश कुमार के साथ। सतीश कुमार अब 79 साल की हैं।
  • सतीश कुमार कहती हैं- मैंने कभी खुद को विधवा नहीं माना, आखिरी सांस तक उनका इंतजार करूंगी
  • स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेडी कुमार उन जांबाजों में शामिल हैं, जिन्हें ‘मिसिंग इन एक्शन’ कहा जाता है

13 दिसंबर 1971 स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेडी कुमार को हवेली एरिया में दुश्मनों को सर्च कर खत्म करने के लिए डिटेलिंग दी गई थी। उसी दिन शाम 4 बजकर 15 मिनट पर उन्होंने अपने साथी स्क्वॉड्रन एचएस कंग के साथ मिस्टेयर एयरक्राफ्ट में मिशन के लिए उड़ान भरी। जैसे ही उनका फाइटर जेट टारगेट के नजदीक पहुंचा तो दुश्मनों ने ग्राउंड से एंटी एयरक्राफ्ट मिसाइल दागनी शुरू कर दी। जिस जगह से दुश्मन एंटी एयरक्राफ्ट मिसाइल दाग रहे थे, वह एक हथियारों से लैस कैंप था। इसी बीच एक मिसाइल उनके फाइटर जेट के स्टार बोर्ड विंग पर आ टकराई. इसके बाद फाइटर जेट से धुआं निकलने लगा।

फाइटर जेट को वापस अपने देश की सीमा में लाने का फैसला लिया गया, लेकिन पाकिस्तानी सीमा में ही फाइटर जेट में विस्फोट हो गया। स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेडी कुमार को उनके साथी ने आखिरी बार जेट से इजेक्ट करते हुए देखा, लेकिन उसके बाद उनका कुछ पता नहीं चला। आज भी जेडी कुमार देश के उन जांबाजों में शामिल हैं, जिन्हें ‘मिसिंग इन एक्शन’ कहा जाता है।

जेडी की पत्नी सतीश कुमार कहती हैं कि हमारी शादी 21 नवंबर 1962 को हुई थी, हम लोग करीब आठ साल ही साथ रह पाए।
जेडी की पत्नी सतीश कुमार कहती हैं कि हमारी शादी 21 नवंबर 1962 को हुई थी, हम लोग करीब आठ साल ही साथ रह पाए।

‘सरहदों पर हम जंग तो जीत जाते हैं, लेकिन कभी सोचा है कि इससे कितने परिवार बिखर जाते हैं’

भारत-पाक युद्ध के 49 बरस बाद भी स्क्वॉड्रन लीडर जेडी कुमार की वाइफ सतीश कुमार (79) को उनके लौटने की उम्मीद है। वो कहती हैं, ‘मैंने कभी उनकी तस्वीर पर माला नहीं चढ़ाई और न ही मैंने कभी खुद को विधवा माना। मैं आखिरी सांस तक उनका इंतजार करूंगी। कई बार उनसे सपनों में मेरी बात होती है, तब मैं रो पड़ती हूं। मैं अकेली रहती हूं, तब से अब तक कोई त्योहार मनाने का मन ही नहीं करता है।’

सतीश कुमार कहती हैं, ‘सरहदों पर हम जंग तो जीत जाते हैं, उसकी खुशी भी मनाते हैं, लेकिन कभी ये नहीं सोचते कि इसकी वजह से कितने परिवार बिखर जाते हैं। कितने परिवारों की जिंदगी पूरी तरह बदल जाती है। हमारी शादी 21 नवंबर 1962 को हुई थी, हम लोग करीब आठ साल ही साथ रह पाए। उम्र के इस पड़ाव में अकेले रहना थोड़ा ​मुश्किल होता है।'

सतीश कुमार की तीन बेटियां किरण, कविता और कामिनी हैं। तीनों बेटियां सेटल्ड हैं और उनकी शादी हो चुकी है, इनमें दो बेटियों के पति आर्म्ड फोर्स में हैं।
सतीश कुमार की तीन बेटियां किरण, कविता और कामिनी हैं। तीनों बेटियां सेटल्ड हैं और उनकी शादी हो चुकी है, इनमें दो बेटियों के पति आर्म्ड फोर्स में हैं।

युद्ध में जाने से पहले कहा था- तुम बहादुर हो, तीनों प्यारी बच्चियों का ख्याल रखना

सतीश कुमार कहती हैं, ‘ 1971 में दिसंबर का महीना था, हम उस वक्त हिंडन में पोस्टेड थे। तारीख तो ढंग से याद नहीं, शायद 7-8 दिसंबर रही होगी। उन्होंने युद्ध में जाने से पहले मुझसे कहा था कि तुम आर्मी फैमिली से हो, तुम बहादुर हो, तीनों प्यारी बच्चियों का ख्याल रखना।’

'उस वक्त मेरी सबसे छोटी बेटी तीन साल की थी, उससे बड़ी पांच साल और सबसे बड़ी बेटी सात साल की थी। जब वो युद्ध पर थे तो उनकी चिट्‌ठी आई, मुझे नहीं पता था कि ये उनकी आखिरी चिट्‌ठी होगी। उसमें उन्होंने लिखा था कि कुछ काम हो, जरूरत हो तो चौधरी को बोल देना, बच्चों को कहीं जाना हो या कुछ भी चाहिए हो। बच्चों का ख्याल रखना।’

13 दिसंबर 1971 को एयरफोर्स ने सतीश कुमार को जेडी के घायल होने की जानकारी चिट्ठी के जरिए दी थी।
13 दिसंबर 1971 को एयरफोर्स ने सतीश कुमार को जेडी के घायल होने की जानकारी चिट्ठी के जरिए दी थी।

सतीश कुमार बताती हैं कि कुछ दिन बाद 13 दिसंबर 1971 को मेरे पास एक एयरफोर्स से एक चिट्‌ठी आई, जिसमें लिखा था कि वो युद्ध में घायल हो गए हैं। कुछ देर बाद एयरफोर्स के अफसर उनकी वाइफ भी आ गईं। उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि वो एक-दो दिन में लौट आएंगे। किसी ने पाकिस्तानी रेडियो स्टेशन पर सुना था और मुझे बताया कि उनका नाम लिया गया है कि फरीदकोट के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति को पकड़ा गया है, उसे चोटें भी आई हैं। मुझे उम्मीद थी कि वो आएंगे। इस उम्मीद में साल, दो साल, 10 साल और आज 49 साल बीत गए हैं।

